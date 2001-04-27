Parallel Computational Fluid Dynamics 2000

1. Invited Papers Perspectives and Limits of Parallel Computing for CFD Simulation in the Automotive Industry (H. Echtle, H. Gildein, F. Otto, F. Wirbeleit, F. Kilmetzek). Application of Navier-Stokes Methods to Predict Votex-Induced Vibrations of Offshore Structures (Y. Kallinderis, K. Schulz, W. Jester). Dynamics Controlled by Magnetic Fields: Parallel Astrophysical Computations (R. Keppens). A Software Framework for Easy Parallelization of PDE Solvers (H.P. Langtangen, X. Cai). Parallel Computing of Non-equilibrium Hypersonic Rarefied Gas Flows (Y. Matsumoto, H. Yamaguchi, N. Tsuboi). Large-Eddy Simulations of Turbulence : Towards Complex Flow Geometries (O. Métais). Direct Numerical Simulations of Multiphase Flows (G. Tryggvason, B. Bunner). Aerodynamic Shape Optimization and Parallel Computing Applied to Industrial Problems (P. Weinerfelt, O. Enoksson).

2. Affordable Parallel Computing Accurate Implicit Solution of 3-D Navier-Stokes Equations on Cluster of Work Stations (Ü. Gülçat, V.Ü. Ünal). Performance of a Parallel CFD-Code on a Linux Cluster (P. Kaurinkoski, P. Rautaheimo, T. Siikonen, K. Koski). Utilising Existing Computational Resources to Create a Commodity PC Network Suitable for Fast CFD Computation (R.A. Law, S.R. Turnock). Use of Commodity Based Cluster for Solving Aeropropulsion Applications (I. Lopez, T.J. Kollar, R.A. Mulac). Using a Cluster of PC's to Solve Convection Diffusion Problems (R.S. Silva, M.F.P. Rivello). Building PC Clusters: An Object-oriented Approach (A. Soulaïmani, T. Wong, Y. Azami). The Solution of Pitching and Rolling Delta Wings on a Beowulf Cluster (M.A. Woodgate, K.J. Badcock, B.E. Richards).

3. Performance Issues Serial and Parallel Performance Using a Spectral Code (G. Amati, P. Gualtieri). On the Design of Robust and Efficient Algorithms that Combine Schwartz Method and Multilevel Grids (A. Ecer, M. Garbey, M. Hervin). 2-D To 3-D Conversion for Navier-Stokes Codes: Parallelization Issues (J.M. McDonough, S.-J. Dong).

4. Load Balancing

Dynamic Load Balancing in International Distributed Heterogeneous Workstation Clusters (T. Bönisch, J.D. Chen, A. Ecer, Y.P. Chien, H.U. Akay). Dynamic Load Balancing for Unstructured Fluent (N. Gopalaswamy, K. Krishnan, T. Tysinger). Parallel Computing and Dynamic Load Balancing of ADPAC on a Heterogeneous Cluster of Unix and NT Operating Systems (H.U. Akay, A. Ecer, E. Yilmaz, L.P. Loo, R.U. Payli). Efficient Techniques for Decomposing Composite Overlapping Grids (S. Nilsson).

5. Tools and Environments Computer Load Measurement for Parallel Computing (Y.P. Chien, J.D. Chen, A. Ecer, H.U. Akay). Numerical Algorithms and Software Tools for Efficient Meta-computing (M. Garbey, M. Hess, Ph. Piras, M. Resch, D. Tromeur-Dervout). Mixed C++/Fortran 90 Implementation of Parallel Flow Solvers (M. Ljungberg, M. Thuné). COUPL+: Progress Towards an Integrated Parallel PDE Solving Environment (M. Rudgyard, D. Lecomber, T. Schönfeld). Implementations of a Parallel 3D Thermal Convection Software Package (P. Wang). Development of a Common CFD Platform -UPACS- (T. Yamane, K. Yamamoto, S. Enomoto, H. Yamazaki, R. Takaki, T. Iwamiya).

6. Numerical Schemes and Algorithms

Numerical Investigation of Viscous Compressible Gas Flows by Means of Flow Field Exposure to Acoustic Radiation (A.V. Alexandrov, B.N. Chetverushkin, T.K. Kozubskaya). A New Low Communication Parallel Algorithm for Elliptic Partial Differential Equations (A. Averbuch, E. Braverman, M. Israeli). Parallel Multigrid on Cartesian Meshes with Complex Geometry (M. Berger, M. Aftosmis, G. Adomavicius). Parallelisation of a CFD Code: The Use of Aztec Library in the Parallel Numerical Simulation of Extrusion of Aluminium (E. Celledoni, G. Johannnessen, T. Kvamsdal). An Efficient Highly Parallel Multigrid Method for the Advection Operator (B. Diskin, I.M. Llorente, R.S. Montero). A Parallel Robust Multigrid Algorithm for 3-D Boundary Layer Simulations (R.S. Montero, I.M. Llorente, M.D. Salas). Parallel Computing Performance of an Implicit Gridless Type Solver (K. Morinishi). Efficient Algorithms for Parallel Explicit Solvers (A. Ecer, I. Tarkan). Parallel Spectral Element Atmospheric Model (S.J. Thomas, R. Loft).

7. Optimization Dominant CFD Problems

Domain Decomposition Methods Using GAs and Game Theory for the Parallel Solution of CFD Problems (H.Q. Chen, J. Periaux, A. Ecer). A Parallel CFD Method for Adaptive Unstructured Grids with Optimum Static Grid Repartitioning (A.P. Giotis, D.G. Koubogiannis, K.C. Giannakoglou). Parallel Implementation of Genetic Algorithms to the Solution for the Space Vehicle Reentry Trajectory Problem (S. Peigin, J.-A. Désidéri).

8. Lattice Boltzmann Methods

Perspectives of the Lattice Boltzmann Method for Industrial Applications (J. Bernsdorf, T. Zeiser, P. Lammers, G. Brenner, F. Durst). Parallel Efficiency of the Lattice Boltzmann Method for Compressible Flow (A.T. Hsu, C. Sun, A. Ecer). Turbomachine Flow Simulations with a Multiscale Lattice Boltzmann Method (F. Mazzocco, C. Arrighetti, G. Amati, G. Bella, O. Filippova, S. Succi). Parallel Simulation of Three-dimensional Duct Flows using Lattice Boltzmann Method (N. Satofuka, M. Ishikura). Parallel Computation of Rising Bubbles Using the Lattice Boltzmann Method on Workstation Cluster (T. Watanabe, K. Ebihara). Performance Aspects of Lattice Boltzmann Methods for Applications in Chemical Engineering (T. Zeiser, G. Brenner, P. Lammers, J. Bernsdorf, F. Durst).

9. Large Eddy Simulation

PRICELES: A Parallel CFD 3-Dimensional Code for Industrial Large Eddy Simulations (U. Bieder, C. Calvin, Ph. Emonot). Large Eddy Simulations of Agitated Flow Systems Based on Lattice-Boltzmann Discretization (J. Derksen). Direct Numerical Simulation of Three-dimensional Transition to Turbulence in the Incompressible Flow Around a Wing by a Parallel Implicit Navier-Stokes Solver (Y. Hoarau, P. Rodes, M. Braza, A. Mango, G. Urbach, P. Falandry, M. Batlle). Preliminary Studies of Parallel Large Eddy Simulation using OpenMP (W. Lo, P.S. Ong, C. A. Lin). MGLET: A Parallel Code for Efficient DNS and LES of Complex Geometries (M. Manhart, F. Tremblay, R. Friedrich). Large Eddy Simulation (LES) on Distributed Memory Parallel Computers Using an Unstructured Finite Volume Solver (N. Niceno, K. Hanjalic). LES Applications on Parallel Systems (L. Temmerman, M.A. Leschziner, M. Asworth, D.R. Emerson).

10. Fluid-Structure Interaction

Parallel Application in Ocean Engineering. Computation of Vortex Shedding Response of Marine Risers (K. Herfjord, T. Kvamsdal, K. Randa). Experimental and Numerical Investigation into the Effect of Vortex Induced Vibrations on the Motions and Loads on Circular Cylinders in Tandem (R.H.M. Huijsmans, J.J. de Wilde, J. Buist). Meta-computing for Fluid-Structure Coupled Simulation (H. Takemiya, T. Kimura).

11. Industrial Applications

A Parallel Fully Implicit Sliding Mesh Method for Industrial CFD Applications (G. Bachler, H. Schiffermüller, A. Bregant). Using Massively Parallel Computer Systems for Numerical Simulation of 3D Viscous Gas Flows (B.N. Chetverushkin, E.V. Shilnikov, M.A. Shoomkov). Explosion Risk Analysis - Development of a General Method for Gas Dispersion Analyses on Offshore Platforms (A. Huser, O. Kvernvold). Parallel Multiblock CFD Computations Applied to Industrial Cases (H. Nilsson, S. Dahlström, L. Davidson). Parallel and Adaptive 3D Flow Solution Using Unstructured Grids (E. Yilmaz, H.U. Akay, M.S. Kavsaoglu, I.S. Akmandor).

12. Multiphase and Reacting Flows

Interaction Between Reaction Kinetics and Flow Structure in Bubble Column Reactors (H.A. Jakobsen, I. Bourg, K.W. Hjarbo, H.F. Svendsen). Parallel DNS of Autoignition Processes with Adaptive Computation of Chemical Source Terms (M. Lange). Application of Swirling Flow in Nozzle for CC Process (S. Yokoya, S. Takagi, M. Iguchi, K. Marukawa, S. Hara).

13. Unsteady Flows

Computational Fluid Dynamic (CFD) Modellling of the Ventilation of the Upper Part of the Tracheobronchial Network (A.E. Holdø, A.D. Jolliffe, J. Kurujareon, K. Sørli, C.B. Jenssen). Parallel Computing of an Oblique Vortex Shedding Mode (T. Kinoshita, O. Inoue). Three-dimensional Numerical Simulation of Laminar Flow Past a Tapered Circular Cylinder (B. Vallès, C.B. Jenssen, H.I. Andersson).