Parallel and Distributed Processing

Parallel and Distributed Architectures. High Performance Communications Architectures (Ch. Jesshope). A Message Passing System for a Network of Transputers (A.E. Knowles, N.N. Avramov). Formal Specification of a Distributed Router for nD Hypercube (M. Krapp, V. Jossifov). Parallel Processing in Frequency Dependent Neural Network (L. Hadjyisky). Dynamic Process Support in a Parallel Multicomputer System (Vl. Lazarov, R. Iliev, D. Djendov). The Influence of Technology on the Choice of a Multiprocessor Interconnection Network (M. Engels, R. Lauwereins, J.A. Peperstraete).

Parallel Programming. C_Net: A High Level Programming Environment for Supernode Multiprocessor (J.M. Adamo, J. Bonneville, C. Bonello). Distributed Operating Environment - DIOGEN (I.M. Nedelchev, At.N. Parashkevov). Graphical Software Environments for Transputer Based Systems (P.C. Capon, A.J. West). System Software for Multitransputer Systems - Analysis and Comparison between the Basic Approaches (L.K. Manasiev, A.T. Vassilev. R.D. Ushatov). A Pragmatic Approach to the Analysis and Compilation of Functional Languages (H. Glaser, P. Hartel, J. Wild). Parallelism in Parsing of Specification Languages Lxic and Synt (I.V. Bojanova, V.T. Dimitrov). A Paragon Description of Parallel Supercombinator Graph Rewriting (D. Bolton, Ch. Hankin).

Parallel Algorithms. Implementation of Parallel Algorithms on a Programme Environment for Symbolic and Numeric Computations (K. Boyanov, D. Djendov, M. Iliev). Experiences on the Monte Carlo Parallel Solutions (V. Sabev, P. Nicolov). On the Analysis of Polynomials Roots-Finding Parallel Algorithms (M. Cosnard, P. Fraigniaud). A Parallel Tesselation Based on Transputers (A.M. Velichkov). PARCLIB - A Parallel Library Based on a Replication Paradigm (I. Nitcheva, O. Tchipev). A Systolic Linear Array for the Knapsack Problem (V. Aleksandrov, R. Andonov).

Performance Evaluation. Comparison of Dynamic Load Balancing Strategies (H. Kuchen, A. Wagener). A New Method for Round-Off Error Estimation (V.V. Voevodin, P.Y. Yalamov). Performance of Computing Environments in DSP (R.L. Petrov et al.). Influences on the Processor Utilisation in Parallel Computers with Point-to-Point Interconnection Networks (R. Lauwereins, M. Engels, J.A. Peperstraete). Monitoring of Transputer CPU/FPU Utilisation in Run Time (K. Yanev, J. Giurov). Presentation and Comparison of Three Self Adaptive Multiple Access Protocols for Local Area Networks (S.A. Koubias).