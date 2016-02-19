Parallel and Distributed Processing
1st Edition
Description
The aim of this volume is to present discussion of the main problems in the theory of parallel and distributed architectures. It covers a wide range of basic topics, most of the papers being theoretical, though some cover application areas with the possibility of direct implementation.
Table of Contents
Parallel and Distributed Architectures. High Performance Communications Architectures (Ch. Jesshope). A Message Passing System for a Network of Transputers (A.E. Knowles, N.N. Avramov). Formal Specification of a Distributed Router for nD Hypercube (M. Krapp, V. Jossifov). Parallel Processing in Frequency Dependent Neural Network (L. Hadjyisky). Dynamic Process Support in a Parallel Multicomputer System (Vl. Lazarov, R. Iliev, D. Djendov). The Influence of Technology on the Choice of a Multiprocessor Interconnection Network (M. Engels, R. Lauwereins, J.A. Peperstraete).
Parallel Programming. C_Net: A High Level Programming Environment for Supernode Multiprocessor (J.M. Adamo, J. Bonneville, C. Bonello). Distributed Operating Environment - DIOGEN (I.M. Nedelchev, At.N. Parashkevov). Graphical Software Environments for Transputer Based Systems (P.C. Capon, A.J. West). System Software for Multitransputer Systems - Analysis and Comparison between the Basic Approaches (L.K. Manasiev, A.T. Vassilev. R.D. Ushatov). A Pragmatic Approach to the Analysis and Compilation of Functional Languages (H. Glaser, P. Hartel, J. Wild). Parallelism in Parsing of Specification Languages Lxic and Synt (I.V. Bojanova, V.T. Dimitrov). A Paragon Description of Parallel Supercombinator Graph Rewriting (D. Bolton, Ch. Hankin).
Parallel Algorithms. Implementation of Parallel Algorithms on a Programme Environment for Symbolic and Numeric Computations (K. Boyanov, D. Djendov, M. Iliev). Experiences on the Monte Carlo Parallel Solutions (V. Sabev, P. Nicolov). On the Analysis of Polynomials Roots-Finding Parallel Algorithms (M. Cosnard, P. Fraigniaud). A Parallel Tesselation Based on Transputers (A.M. Velichkov). PARCLIB - A Parallel Library Based on a Replication Paradigm (I. Nitcheva, O. Tchipev). A Systolic Linear Array for the Knapsack Problem (V. Aleksandrov, R. Andonov).
Performance Evaluation. Comparison of Dynamic Load Balancing Strategies (H. Kuchen, A. Wagener). A New Method for Round-Off Error Estimation (V.V. Voevodin, P.Y. Yalamov). Performance of Computing Environments in DSP (R.L. Petrov et al.). Influences on the Processor Utilisation in Parallel Computers with Point-to-Point Interconnection Networks (R. Lauwereins, M. Engels, J.A. Peperstraete). Monitoring of Transputer CPU/FPU Utilisation in Run Time (K. Yanev, J. Giurov). Presentation and Comparison of Three Self Adaptive Multiple Access Protocols for Local Area Networks (S.A. Koubias).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 28th January 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597342
About the Editor
K. Boyanov
Affiliations and Expertise
Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria