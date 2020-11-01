Papich Handbook of Veterinary Drugs
5th Edition
Authors: Mark Papich
Paperback ISBN: 9780323709576
eBook ISBN: 9780323709606
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 1036
About the Author
Mark Papich
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC
