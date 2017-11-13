Pantograph and Contact Line System
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Pantograph
3. Geometric Properties of Pantograph and Contact Line
4. Dynamic Interaction between Pantograph and Contact Line
5. Material Interface of Pantograph and Contact Line
6. Electric Contact Properties of Pantograph and Contact Line
7. Design and Construction of Pantograph and Contact Line System
8. Operation and Maintenance of Pantograph and Contact Line System
9. Parameter Measurement of Pantograph and Contact Line System
Description
Pantograph and Contact Line System comprehensively introduces pantographs, contact lines and their interactions in many areas including geometrics, dynamics, materials, and electrics—helpful to understanding the basic theories of interaction between pantographs and contact lines. The book examines application techniques for system design, construction and maintenance, and includes suggestions to keep pantograph and contact lines working in a safe and stable manner over the long term. In railway traction power supply system, the match between pantograph and contact lines is critical for reliable power transfer. The book provides application techniques for system management and parameter selection in design, construction and maintenance.
This book is useful for people who are in catenary and pantograph-related areas such as college teachers and students, researchers and other professional and technical personnel in design, manufacture, construction, operation and maintenance.
Key Features
- Includes comprehensive coverage of all types of electric-powered trains
- Presents pantographs and contact lines as a whole system
- Explores electrical acting between pantograph and contact line systems for the first time
- Summarizes techniques in geometrics, dynamics, materials and electrics
- Establishes theories specific to pantograph and contact line systems
- Applies theories of pantograph, contact lines and other interactions into system management and parameter selection in design, construction and maintenance
- Provides the techniques applied in measurement and maintenance
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, technicians who are engaged in design, construction, maintenance and management of pantograph and contact line systems in electric railway, urban rail transportation, and related fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129333
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128128862
Reviews
"This book is very practical and loaded with interesting design information that would be very useful to anyone designing these types of systems. Overall, the writing is clear and easy to follow
Pantograph and Contact Line System would be useful to our readers who are interested in catenary and pantograph-related areas, such as college teachers and students, researchers, and other professionals involved in that design, manufacture, construction, operation, and maintenance of pantographs and catenary systems." --IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jiqin Wu Author
Professor Wu graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University in 1988 and received his BSc degree. He has nearly 20 years’ of experience in teaching and researching on basic theory of pantograph and contact line system, and has participated in the projects of design, construction and maintenance of Chinese overhead contact line system. He directed high-speed overhead contact line system vibration tests for high-speed railways such as Beijing-Tianjin, Wuhan-Guangzhou, Zhengzhou-Xi’an, Beijing-Shanghai, and construction of contact test bed of pantograph and contact line system in National Laboratory in Rail Transportation. He has published 3 books and more than 40 papers in pantograph and contact line system.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Electrical Engineering, Southwest Jiaotong University