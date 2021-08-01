Pandemic Outbreaks in the Twenty-First Century
1st Edition
Epidemiology, Pathogenesis, Prevention, and Treatment
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
In the past two decades, several pandemics have ravaged the globe, giving us several lessons on infectious disease epidemiology, the importance of initial detection and characterization of outbreak viruses, the importance of viral epidemic prevention steps, and the importance of modern vaccines. Pandemic Outbreaks in the Twenty-First Century: Epidemiology, Pathogenesis, Prevention, and Treatment summarizes the improvements in the 21st century to overcome / prevent / treat global pandemic with future prospective.
Divided into 9 chapters, the book begins with an in-depth introduction to the lessons learned from the first pandemic of the 21st century. It describes the history, present and future in terms of detection, prevention and treatment. Followed by chapters on the outbreak, treatment strategies and clinical management of several infectious diseases like MERS, SARD and COVID 19, Pandemic Outbreaks in the Twenty-First Century: Epidemiology, Pathogenesis, Prevention, and Treatment, presents chapters on immunotherapies and vaccine technologies to combat pandemic outbreak and challenges. The book finishes with a chapter on the current knowledge and technology to control pandemic outbreaks.
All are presented in a practical short format, making this volume a valuable resource for very broad academic audience.
Key Features
- Provides insight to the lessons learned from past pandemics
- Gives recommendations, future direction in terms of detection, prevention and treatment of pandemics
- Guides readers through the status and recent developments of vaccines to overcome or prevent pandemics
- Shows how to enhance the host innate immunity in infectious diseases
- Includes a chapter on immunotherapies to combat pandemic outbreaks
Readership
Post-Graduate students, researchers, scientists and university teachers in immunology, virology, applied microbiology, biochemistry and epidemiology. (post) graduate students, researchers, scientists and university teachers in vaccinology
Table of Contents
- Lessons we learn from the First Pandemic of the 21st Century, Global experience, Recommendations, and Future Directions
2. History, Present and future in terms of detection, prevention and treatment
3. Middle East respiratory syndrome: Outbreak response priorities, treatment strategies, and clinical management approaches
4. Immunological mechanisms associated with clinical features of diseases and its Control and prevention
5. Molecular mechanisms of infectious diseases in inducing birth defects: An update
6. Infectious diseases in Humans: current knowledge and technology to enhance the host innate immunity
7. Epidemiology, pathogenesis, prevention, and treatment of COVID-19 outbreak
8. Advances in viral immunotherapy to combat pandemic outbreaks
9. Recent trends in the development of vaccine technologies to combat pandemic outbreaks and challenges
10. Current knowledge and technology to enhance the host innate immunity to control pandemic outbreaks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323856621
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323900010
About the Editor
Buddolla Viswanath
Viswanath Buddolla Is professor in Microbiology, at the Gachon University, Department of BioNano Technology, Seongnam-si, S. Korea, He is an earlier career researcher and in 2012 he won the Young Scientist Award, Gov. of India. His Postdoctoral Research focuses on applied medical microbiology at Durban University of Technology, Durban, S. Africa. He published 6 books and 34 research articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Microbiology, Gachon University, Department of BioNano Technology, Seongnam-si, South Korea
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.