Pan-genomics: Applications, Challenges, and Future Prospects

Vasco Azevedo is graduated from veterinary school of the Federal University of Bahia in 1986. He obtained his Master (1989) and Ph.D. (1993) degrees in microbial genetics from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon (INAPG) and Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA), France, respectively. He did his Post-doctoral research (1994) at Department of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. USA. Since 1995, he is a Professor at Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil. In 2004, Prof. Azevedo won the Livre-docência contest at the University of São Paulo, which is considered the best university in Brazil. Livre-docência is a degree awarded by the Higher Education Department of Brazil through a public examination open only to the doctoral degree holders and is a recognition to a superior quality of teaching and research. In 2017, Prof. Azevedo defended his third thesis to become a Doctorate in Bioinformatics from the UFMG. He is a also a Fellow of Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He has published 380 research articles, 3 books, and 29 book chapters. Prof. Azevedo is expert in bacterial genetics, genomics, transcriptome, proteomics, and development of new vaccines and diagnostics against infectious diseases. He is pioneer in genetics of Lactic Acid Bacteria and Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis in Brazil.