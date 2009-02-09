Palliative Therapy in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 42-1
1st Edition
Authors: Kenneth Grundfast Geoffrey Dunn
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705164
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Palliative care and otolaryngology – not just for the dying patient; Tinnitus; Chronic sinus disease; Skull base tumor; Pediatric recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; Dizziness, vertigo, imbalance; Progressive hearing loss; Swallowing disorder; Palliative Treatment of Dysphonia and Voice Disorders; Anosmia; Indications for Tracheostomy near the end of life; Pain management in head and neck cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 9th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437705164
About the Authors
Kenneth Grundfast Author
Geoffrey Dunn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Palliative Care Consultation Service, Hamot Medical Center, Erie, PA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.