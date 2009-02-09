Palliative Therapy in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437705164

Palliative Therapy in Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 42-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Grundfast Geoffrey Dunn
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705164
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th February 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

Palliative care and otolaryngology – not just for the dying patient; Tinnitus; Chronic sinus disease; Skull base tumor; Pediatric recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; Dizziness, vertigo, imbalance; Progressive hearing loss; Swallowing disorder; Palliative Treatment of Dysphonia and Voice Disorders; Anosmia; Indications for Tracheostomy near the end of life; Pain management in head and neck cancer

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437705164

About the Authors

Kenneth Grundfast Author

Geoffrey Dunn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Palliative Care Consultation Service, Hamot Medical Center, Erie, PA, USA

