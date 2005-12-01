Palliative Care
2nd Edition
The Nursing Role
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Palliative Care: The Nursing Role is an introductory text for nurses and other health care professionals who deliver palliative care across a range of settings. It lays a clear foundation of knowledge focusing on the needs and perspectives of patients and families who face the challenge of advanced, incurable illness. The style is highly accessible yet challenges readers to analyze key issues that present within palliative care. Covering the wide range of care provision in hospices, hospitals and patients' homes, the book draws widely from practice based examples to explain and expand upon theoretical issues. Research evidence underpins each of the chapters. Guided activities encourage readers to reflect, in a focused way, on their clinical experience and current practice. This new edition has been fully updated to reflect ongoing developments and shifting trends in palliative care education and practice. It will suit the needs of both pre and post-qualifying students seeking to develop their knowledge and is well suited to practitioners working within either generalist or specialist palliative care settings, or within acute or community settings as well as those studying a range of palliative care educational curricula. The authors have a wide range of experience in palliative care and all are actively engaged in practice and/or education.
Key Features
- A clear, broad-based approach offers a thorough introduction for the non-specialist nurse.
- Written and edited by an experienced team of nurses working in this field, grounding it in current practice.
- Learning outcomes listed at the start of each chapter aid learning and comprehension.
- Reflective practice activities and an outline of CPD is especially useful for students working independently.
- Case histories, recommended reading lists, and references provide a solid evidence base for clinically based practice and facilitate further study.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction to Palliative Care: Overview of Nursing Developments
2. Education and Development in Palliative Care
3. Holistic Care
4. Symptom Management
5. Communication and Support in Palliative Care
6. Spirituality in Palliative Care
7. Sexuality and Palliative Care
8. Complementary Therapies
9. Supporting the Family and Careers
10. Living with Loss
11. Ethical Issues in Palliative Care
12. Evidence-Based Palliative Care
Appendix: Journals Subscribed to by the Marie Curie Cancer Care Library Service
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 1st December 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039652
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060403
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443074585
About the Author
Jean Lugton
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Visitor/Researcher, Edinburgh NHS Trust, UK
Rosemary McIntyre
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Studies (Scotland), Marie Curie Education Centre, Edinburgh, UK
Reviews
I would recommend anyone looking for
knowledge of palliative nursing to read
this text as an excellent introduction to
the subject.
Nursing Therapies and News