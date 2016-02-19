Palestinian Resistance: Organization of a Nationalist Movement presents the Palestinian conflict as a consequence of the emergence of Arab and Jewish nationalism in the 19th century. This book discusses the variables that intersect to produce Resistance politics.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the increasing threat to international stability of Middle Eastern conflicts in terms of global impact and military destructiveness. This text then examines the emergence of Palestinian nationalism that is connected with the appearance and growth of the Palestinian Resistance Movement. Other chapters consider the more complex relationships that developed over time between the various guerilla groups and established Arab governments. This book discusses as well the importance of the ANM in providing an infrastructure of political and logistic support that extend throughout the Arab world. The final chapter deals with the concept of protracted social conflict.

This book is a valuable resource for politicians, teachers, and students.