Palestinian Resistance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080250946, 9781483189413

Palestinian Resistance

1st Edition

Organization of a Nationalist Movement

Authors: John W. Amos
eBook ISBN: 9781483189413
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 494
Description

Palestinian Resistance: Organization of a Nationalist Movement presents the Palestinian conflict as a consequence of the emergence of Arab and Jewish nationalism in the 19th century. This book discusses the variables that intersect to produce Resistance politics.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the increasing threat to international stability of Middle Eastern conflicts in terms of global impact and military destructiveness. This text then examines the emergence of Palestinian nationalism that is connected with the appearance and growth of the Palestinian Resistance Movement. Other chapters consider the more complex relationships that developed over time between the various guerilla groups and established Arab governments. This book discusses as well the importance of the ANM in providing an infrastructure of political and logistic support that extend throughout the Arab world. The final chapter deals with the concept of protracted social conflict.

This book is a valuable resource for politicians, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents


Note on Transliteration

List of Abbreviations

Acknowledgments

Introduction: An Overview

Chapter 1 The Problem of Palestine: History and Conflict

2 Growth of the Resistance: Nationalism, Collective Behavior and Organization

3 Resistance Organizations I: Fatah

4 Resistance Organizations II: The Arab Nationalist Cluster

5 Resistance Organizations III: Independent and Arab-Sponsored Groups

6 Resistance Organizations IV: Communist and Communist Affiliate Groups

7 Resistance Ideologies: Definitions of Political Action

8 Resistance Infrastructure: Organization for Behavior Modification

9 Military Operations: Strategies and Resources

10 International Terrorism: Global Extension of Conflict

11 The Politics of Protracted Conflict: Resistance Organization and the Middle Eastern System

Appendices 1-17

Notes

Index

