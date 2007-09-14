Pain Management
2nd Edition
Practical applications of the biopsychosocial perspective in clinical and occupational settings
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It deals specifically with the management of potentially chronic l pain, how to assess patients with pain, the factors involved in the development of chronic pain and the setting up and running of a pain management programme. The main focus is on musculoskeletal and fibromyalgic type pain. Cancer pain is not addressed. The authors address not only what is recommended in the management of pain but also whether and why it is done, thereby covering not only the content of interdisciplinary pain management but also the processes involved.
Key Features
- Provides extensive background material and covers broad issues which other books lack
- Focuses on not only what is done with the management of pain but whether and why it is done
- Includes the nuts and bolts of setting up and running a pain management programme
- Addresses the application of pain management programmes in a wide range of fields
- Has a multidisciplinary approach and therefore appeals to a multidisciplinary market
Table of Contents
Contributors. Foreword. Preface. Acknowledgements
Section 1: Introduction to pain management.
Introduction to pain management (including epidemiology). Models of pain, pain mechanisms and the nature of disability. The nature of psychological factors. Social and cultural influences on pain and disability. Economic and occupational influences on pain and disability. Frequently Answered questions (FAQs.)
Section 2: Assessment.
General issues of assessment and clinical decision making. Medical assessment and obstacles to recovery. Assessment of pain, disability and physical function in pain management. Psychological assessment. Assessment of social, economic and occupational factors as potential obstacles to recovery. FAQs
Section 3: The delivery of pain management
Overview of approaches to pain management in terms of context, content and type of intervention. Psychosocial management by the individual practitioner. Early intervention in health care settings. Work retention programmes. Tertiary pain management programmes. Vocational rehabilitation. FAQs
Section 4. Conclusions and future directions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 14th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049224
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443100697
About the Author
Chris Main
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Psychology (Pain Management), Keele University, UK
Michael Sullivan
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychology, McGill University, Montreal, Canada Professor of Psychology
Paul Watson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pain Management and Rehabilitation, Department of Health Sciences, University of Leicester