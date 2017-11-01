Pain Management, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552721, 9780323552738

Pain Management, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Krau Maria Overstreet
eBook ISBN: 9780323552738
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552721
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Critical Care Nursing Clinics

Pain Management

Preface: Pain Today

Physiology of Pain

The Role of Pain Classification Systems in Pain Management

Postoperative Visual Analog Pain Scores and Overall Anesthesia Patient Satisfaction

Pharmacologic Interventions for Pain Management

Pain and Complementary Therapies

Dyspnea

Pain Management in Obstetrics

Management of Chronic Stable Angina

Parturients

Using Complementary and Alternative Medicine to Treat Pain and Agitation in Dementia: A Review of Randomized Controlled Trials from Long-Term Care with Potential Use in Critical Care

Description

Dr. Stephen Krau, Consulting Editor of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, is stepping into the Guest Editor role, with colleague Dr. Maria Overstreet, to address the topic of pain management in the critically ill. The review articles in this issue will provide an up-to-date look at the current strategies to improve patient outcomes in pain management for those patients in the ICU. Top authors will be writing on the following topics: Physiology of Pain; Classifications of Pain; Current Trends in Pain Assessment; Spiritual Aspects of Pain; Pharmacologic Interventions for Pain Management; Non-Alliopathic Interventions for the Management of Pain; Pain Associated with Chest Tube Removal; Discomfort Associated with Respiratory Issues; Pain Management in Obstetrics; Technological Interventions for Acute Pain Management; Pain Management Services and Policy; and Management of Chronic Cardiac Angina. Readers will come away with the current knowledge in this important field.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323552738
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323552721

About the Authors

Stephen Krau Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University, School of Nursing, Nashville, TN

Maria Overstreet Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, Nashville, TN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.