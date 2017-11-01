Pain Management, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics, Volume 29-4

Dr. Stephen Krau, Consulting Editor of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, is stepping into the Guest Editor role, with colleague Dr. Maria Overstreet, to address the topic of pain management in the critically ill. The review articles in this issue will provide an up-to-date look at the current strategies to improve patient outcomes in pain management for those patients in the ICU. Top authors will be writing on the following topics: Physiology of Pain; Classifications of Pain; Current Trends in Pain Assessment; Spiritual Aspects of Pain; Pharmacologic Interventions for Pain Management; Non-Alliopathic Interventions for the Management of Pain; Pain Associated with Chest Tube Removal; Discomfort Associated with Respiratory Issues; Pain Management in Obstetrics; Technological Interventions for Acute Pain Management; Pain Management Services and Policy; and Management of Chronic Cardiac Angina. Readers will come away with the current knowledge in this important field.