P2P Networking and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123742148, 9780080921198

P2P Networking and Applications

1st Edition

Authors: John Buford Heather Yu Eng Lua
eBook ISBN: 9780080921198
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123742148
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 12th December 2008
Page Count: 408
Description

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) networks enable users to directly share digital content (such as audio, video, and text files) as well as real-time data (such as telephony traffic) with other users without depending on a central server. Although originally popularized by unlicensed online music services such as Napster, P2P networking has recently emerged as a viable multimillion dollar business model for the distribution of information, telecommunications, and social networking. Written at an accessible level for any reader familiar with fundamental Internet protocols, the book explains the conceptual operations and architecture underlying basic P2P systems using well-known commercial systems as models and also provides the means to improve upon these models with innovations that will better performance, security, and flexibility. Peer-to-Peer Networking and Applications is thus both a valuable starting point and an important reference to those practitioners employed by any of the 200 companies with approximately $400 million invested in this new and lucrative technology.

Key Features

  • Uses well-known commercial P2P systems as models, thus demonstrating real-world applicability.
  • Discusses how current research trends in wireless networking, high-def content, DRM, etc. will intersect with P2P, allowing readers to account for future developments in their designs.
  • Provides online access to the Overlay Weaver P2P emulator, an open-source tool that supports a number of peer-to-peer applications with which readers can practice.

Readership

Practitioners and researchers; IT managers; content providers; hardware or software developers; systems engineers; network service providers, network architects and designers; network operators and engineers

Table of Contents

Ch1: Introduction Ch2: Peer-to-Peer Concepts Ch3: Unstructured Overlays Ch4: Structured Overlays—Geometry and Routing Ch5: Overlay Dynamics Ch6: Peer-to-Peer in Practice Ch7: Search Ch8: Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Ch9: Peercasting and Overlay Multicasting Ch10: Measurement Ch11: Service Overlays Ch12: Voice over Peer-to-Peer Ch13: Mobility Ch14: Security Ch15: Managed Overlays

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080921198
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123742148

About the Author

John Buford

Affiliations and Expertise

Avaya Labs, Basking Ridge, NJ, USA

Heather Yu

Dr. Heather Yu is a Senior Scientist at Panasonic Information and Networking Technologies Laboratory. She received her B.S. degree from Peking University, her M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Princeton University each in Electrical Engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Huawei Technologies

Eng Lua

Affiliations and Expertise

NTT Research Laboratories, Tokyo, Japan

Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

