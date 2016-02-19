Oxygenases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483232348, 9781483263526

Oxygenases

1st Edition

Editors: Osamu Hayaishi
eBook ISBN: 9781483263526
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 600
Description

Oxygenases focuses on the processes, methodologies, technologies, and approaches involved in oxygenases, including its distribution in animals, plants, and microorganisms and its role in the metabolism of aromatic, cyclic, and aliphatic compounds.

The selection first offers information on the history and scope of oxygenases, methodology of oxygen isotopes, and phenolytic oxygenases. Discussions focus on the separation and purification of compounds for isotopic analysis; general properties and mechanisms of action of oxygenases; physiological significance of oxygenases; dehydrogenases, oxidases, and oxygenases; and problems and restrictions in the use of oxygen-18.

The text then examines aromatic hydroxylations, oxygenases in lipid and steroid metabolism, and bacterial oxidation of hydrocarbons. Topics include anaerobic oxidation of alkanes, involvement of molecular oxygen in hydrocarbon utilization, steroid hydroxylation mechanisms, oxygenases in the biosynthesis of steroid hormones, conversion of dopamine to norepinephrine, and general discussion of mechanism of aerobic hydroxylation reactions.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the process of oxygenases.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 History and Scope

I. Introduction

II. Dehydrogenases, Oxidases, and Oxygenases

III. Methodology

IV. Nomenclature and Classification

V. General Properties and Mechanisms of Action of Oxygenases

VI. Physiological Significance of Oxygenases

VII. Distribution of Oxygenases in Nature

References

2 Methodology of Oxygen Isotopes

I. Introduction

II. The Preparation of Materials

III. Problems and Restrictions in the Use of Oxygen-18

IV. The Separation and Purification of Compounds for Isotopic Analysis

V. Isotopic Analysis

VI. Conclusion

References

3 Phenolytic Oxygenases

I. Introduction

II. Catechol Oxygenases

III. Phenolic Oxygenases

IV. Other Aromatic Oxygenases

V. Reactions That May Be Oxygenations

VI. Speculation on Mechanism

VII. Coda

References

4 Aromatic Hydroxylations

I. Introduction

II. Conversion of Phenylalanine to Tyrosine

III. Conversion of Dopamine to Norepinephrine

IV. General Discussion of Mechanism of Aerobic Hydroxylation Reactions

References

5 Oxygenases in Lipid and Steroid Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Oxygenases in the Biosynthesis of Cholesterol

III. Oxygenases in the Biosynthesis of the Bile Acids

IV. Oxygenases in the Biosynthesis of Steroid Hormones

V. Oxygenases of Animal Origin Acting on C18, C19, and C21 Steroids

VI. Oxygenases of Microbiological Origin

VII. Steroid Hydroxylation Mechanisms

VIII. Oxygenases in Fatty Acid Metabolism

IX. Summary

Addendum

References

6 Bacterial Oxidation of Hydrocarbons

I. Introduction

II. Involvement of Molecular Oxygen in Hydrocarbon Utilization

III. Anaerobic Oxidation of Alkanes

IV. Cyclic Hydrocarbons

Addendum

References

7 Peroxidase as an Oxygenase

I. Historical Introduction

II. The Mechanism of the Oxidase Reaction

III. The Physiological Role of the Oxidase Reaction

IV. Conclusions

Addendum

References

8 Phenolase

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Physicochemical Properties

III. Oxidation of 0-Dihydroxyphenols

IV. Oxidation of Monohydroxyphenols

V. Concluding Remarks

References

9 Model Oxygenases and Theoretical Considerations on the Activation of Oxygen

I. Introduction

II. General Physicochemical Considerations on Reaction Mechanisms Involving Free Oxygen

III. General Phenomena Involving Free Oxygen

IV. Reaction Mechanisms in Biological and Model Oxidase Systems

References

10 Cytochrome Oxidase

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Cytochrome Components

III. Cytochrome Oxidase System of Heart Muscle

IV. Pseudomonas Cytochrome Oxidase

V. Discussion

References

11 Hemoglobin and Myoglobin

I. Introduction

II. Preparation and Physicochemical Properties

III. Chemical Composition

IV. X-Ray and Paramagnetic Resonance Studies on Structure

V. Reactions with Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, and Nitric Acid

VI. Dissociation and Reconstitution Studies

VII. Riddle of the Stability of Oxyhemoglobin and Oxymyoglobin

Addendum

References

12 Hemerythrin and Hemocyanin

I. Introduction

II. Hemerythrin

III. Hemocyanin

IV. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263526

