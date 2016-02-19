Oxygenases
Oxygenases focuses on the processes, methodologies, technologies, and approaches involved in oxygenases, including its distribution in animals, plants, and microorganisms and its role in the metabolism of aromatic, cyclic, and aliphatic compounds.
The selection first offers information on the history and scope of oxygenases, methodology of oxygen isotopes, and phenolytic oxygenases. Discussions focus on the separation and purification of compounds for isotopic analysis; general properties and mechanisms of action of oxygenases; physiological significance of oxygenases; dehydrogenases, oxidases, and oxygenases; and problems and restrictions in the use of oxygen-18.
The text then examines aromatic hydroxylations, oxygenases in lipid and steroid metabolism, and bacterial oxidation of hydrocarbons. Topics include anaerobic oxidation of alkanes, involvement of molecular oxygen in hydrocarbon utilization, steroid hydroxylation mechanisms, oxygenases in the biosynthesis of steroid hormones, conversion of dopamine to norepinephrine, and general discussion of mechanism of aerobic hydroxylation reactions.
The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the process of oxygenases.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 History and Scope
I. Introduction
II. Dehydrogenases, Oxidases, and Oxygenases
III. Methodology
IV. Nomenclature and Classification
V. General Properties and Mechanisms of Action of Oxygenases
VI. Physiological Significance of Oxygenases
VII. Distribution of Oxygenases in Nature
References
2 Methodology of Oxygen Isotopes
I. Introduction
II. The Preparation of Materials
III. Problems and Restrictions in the Use of Oxygen-18
IV. The Separation and Purification of Compounds for Isotopic Analysis
V. Isotopic Analysis
VI. Conclusion
References
3 Phenolytic Oxygenases
I. Introduction
II. Catechol Oxygenases
III. Phenolic Oxygenases
IV. Other Aromatic Oxygenases
V. Reactions That May Be Oxygenations
VI. Speculation on Mechanism
VII. Coda
References
4 Aromatic Hydroxylations
I. Introduction
II. Conversion of Phenylalanine to Tyrosine
III. Conversion of Dopamine to Norepinephrine
IV. General Discussion of Mechanism of Aerobic Hydroxylation Reactions
References
5 Oxygenases in Lipid and Steroid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Oxygenases in the Biosynthesis of Cholesterol
III. Oxygenases in the Biosynthesis of the Bile Acids
IV. Oxygenases in the Biosynthesis of Steroid Hormones
V. Oxygenases of Animal Origin Acting on C18, C19, and C21 Steroids
VI. Oxygenases of Microbiological Origin
VII. Steroid Hydroxylation Mechanisms
VIII. Oxygenases in Fatty Acid Metabolism
IX. Summary
Addendum
References
6 Bacterial Oxidation of Hydrocarbons
I. Introduction
II. Involvement of Molecular Oxygen in Hydrocarbon Utilization
III. Anaerobic Oxidation of Alkanes
IV. Cyclic Hydrocarbons
Addendum
References
7 Peroxidase as an Oxygenase
I. Historical Introduction
II. The Mechanism of the Oxidase Reaction
III. The Physiological Role of the Oxidase Reaction
IV. Conclusions
Addendum
References
8 Phenolase
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Physicochemical Properties
III. Oxidation of 0-Dihydroxyphenols
IV. Oxidation of Monohydroxyphenols
V. Concluding Remarks
References
9 Model Oxygenases and Theoretical Considerations on the Activation of Oxygen
I. Introduction
II. General Physicochemical Considerations on Reaction Mechanisms Involving Free Oxygen
III. General Phenomena Involving Free Oxygen
IV. Reaction Mechanisms in Biological and Model Oxidase Systems
References
10 Cytochrome Oxidase
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Cytochrome Components
III. Cytochrome Oxidase System of Heart Muscle
IV. Pseudomonas Cytochrome Oxidase
V. Discussion
References
11 Hemoglobin and Myoglobin
I. Introduction
II. Preparation and Physicochemical Properties
III. Chemical Composition
IV. X-Ray and Paramagnetic Resonance Studies on Structure
V. Reactions with Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, and Nitric Acid
VI. Dissociation and Reconstitution Studies
VII. Riddle of the Stability of Oxyhemoglobin and Oxymyoglobin
Addendum
References
12 Hemerythrin and Hemocyanin
I. Introduction
II. Hemerythrin
III. Hemocyanin
IV. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
