Oxygenases focuses on the processes, methodologies, technologies, and approaches involved in oxygenases, including its distribution in animals, plants, and microorganisms and its role in the metabolism of aromatic, cyclic, and aliphatic compounds.

The selection first offers information on the history and scope of oxygenases, methodology of oxygen isotopes, and phenolytic oxygenases. Discussions focus on the separation and purification of compounds for isotopic analysis; general properties and mechanisms of action of oxygenases; physiological significance of oxygenases; dehydrogenases, oxidases, and oxygenases; and problems and restrictions in the use of oxygen-18.

The text then examines aromatic hydroxylations, oxygenases in lipid and steroid metabolism, and bacterial oxidation of hydrocarbons. Topics include anaerobic oxidation of alkanes, involvement of molecular oxygen in hydrocarbon utilization, steroid hydroxylation mechanisms, oxygenases in the biosynthesis of steroid hormones, conversion of dopamine to norepinephrine, and general discussion of mechanism of aerobic hydroxylation reactions.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in the process of oxygenases.