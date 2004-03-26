Oxygen Sensing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121827854, 9780080497198

Oxygen Sensing, Volume 381

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Gregg Semenza Chandan Sen
eBook ISBN: 9780080497198
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827854
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th March 2004
Page Count: 824
Table of Contents

LUNG AND THE AIRWAYS

  1. Assessment of oxygen sensing by model airway and arterial chemoreceptors P. J. Kemp, C.Peers

  2. Methods to study neuroepithelial bodies as airway oxygen sensors. E. Cutz, X.W. Fu, H. Yeger

  3. Role of glutathione redox state in oxygen sensing by carotid body chemoreceptor cells. C. Gonzalez, G. Sanz-Alfayate, A. Obeso, M. T. Agapito

  4. Determination of signaling pathways responsible for hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction: use of the small vessel myograph J. P.T. Ward, V. A. Snetkov

  5. Oxygen-dependent regulation of pulmonary circulation R.M. Tuder, S. McGrath, N. F. Voelkel, M. W. Geraci

  6. Detection of oxygen sensing during intermittent hypoxia N. R. Prabhakar,Y.J. Peng, J. L. Overholt, G K. Kumar

  7. Functional analysis of the role of HIF-1 in the pathogenesis of hypoxic pulmonary hypertension G. L. Semenza, L. A. Shimoda

CARDIOVASCULAR AND BLOOD

  1. Perceived hyperoxia: oxygen regulated signal transduction pathways in the heart S. Roy, S. Khanna, C. K. Sen

  2. Evaluation of Cytochrome P450-4A omega-Hydroxylase and 20-HETE as an O2 Sensing Mechnism in the Microcirculation

  3. Assessment of roles for oxidant mechanisms in vascular oxygen sensing M. S. Wolin, P. M. Kaminski, M. Ahmad, S. A. Gupte Department of Physiology, New York Medical College, Valhalla, USA.

  4. Survival surgery for coronary occlusion and reoxygenation in a rodent model W. A. Wallace, A. J. Cardounel, S. Khanna, C. K. Sen

  5. Measurement of in vivo oxidative stress regulated by the Rac1 GTPase K. Irani, M. Ozaki

  6. Proteomic analysis of the mammalian cell nucleus A. K. Tewari, S. Roy, S. Khanna, Chandan K. Sen

  7. Oxygen-dependent regulation of erythropoiesis J. T. Prchal, J. Jelinek

  8. Physiological responses to chronic anemia in fetal sheep L. Davis, R. Hohimer

  9. Hypoxia-Inducible Factor 1 alpha-Deficient Chimeric Mice as a Model to Study Abnormal B Lymphocyte Development and Autoimmunity

ION CHANNELS

  1. Molecular strategies for studying oxygen-sensitive K+ channels E. Honore, K. Buckler

  2. Oxygen sensing by human recombinant K(+) channel: assessment of the use of stable cell lines P. J. Kemp, D. Iles, C. Peers

  3. Methods to study oxygen-sensing sodium channels A. K. M. Hammarstrom, P. W. Gage

  4. Analysis of oxygen-sensitive human cardiac L-type Ca(2+) channel alpha(1C) subunit (hHT isoform) C. Peers, J. L. Scragg, I. M. Fearon, S. G. Ball, A. Schwartz, G. Varadi

TUMOR BIOLOGY

  1. Analysis of von Hippel-Lindau tumour suppressor as mediator of cellular oxygen sensing P. J. Ratcliffe, N. Masson

  2. Analysis of the von Hippel-Lindau hereditary cancer syndrome: implications of oxygen sensing W. G. Kaelin Jr., H. Yang, M. Ivan, J-H. Min, W. Kim

  3. Tumor hypoxia and malignant progression P. Vaupel, A. Mayer, M. Hockel

METABOLISM

  1. Oxygen dependent regulation of hepatic glucose metabolism T. Kietzmann

  2. Assessing oxygen sensitivity of the multiple drug resistance (MDR1) gene S. P. Colgan, K. M. Comerford

  3. Oxygen-dependent regulation of adipogenesis A. J. Giaccia, L. M. Swiersz, Z. Yun

NERVOUS SYSTEM

  1. Methods to detect hypoxia-induced ischemic tolerance in the brain F. R. Sharp, M. Bernaudin

  2. Proximal middle cerebral artery occlusion surgery for the study of ischemia-reoxygenation injury in the brain A.J. Cardounel, W. A. Wallace, C. K. Sen

  3. Carotid chemodenervation approach to study oxygen sensing in brainstem O. Pascual, J-C. Roux, C. Soulage, M-P. Morin-Surun, M. Denavit-Saubie, J-M. Pequignot

  4. Discovery of oxygen responsive genes in pheochromocytoma cells D. E. Millhorn, K. A. Seta, T. K. Ferguson

GENERAL

  1. Oxygen-dependent asparagines hydroxylation J. Gorman, D. J. Peet, D. Lando, D. A. Whelan, M. L. Whitelaw

  2. Deciphering of the oxygen sensing pathway by microscopy H. Acker, C. Huckstorf, H. Sauer, T. Streller, M. Wartenberg

  3. Identification of CREB-dependent transcriptional responses in hypoxia by microarray analysis C. T. Taylor, M. O. Leonard, S. O’Reilly, K. M. Comerford

WOUND HEALING

  1. Determination of the role of HIF-1 in wound healing J. E. Albina, J. S. Reichner

  2. Measuring oxygen in wounds H. W. Hopf, T. K. Hunt, H. Scheuenstuh., J. M. West, L. M. Humphrey, M.D. Rollins

  3. Regulatory role of lactate in wound repair M. Z. Hussain, Q. P. Ghani, S. Wagner, H. D. Becker, T. K. Hunt

  4. Protocols for Topical and Systemic Oxygen Treatments in Wound Healing G. M. Gordillo, R. Schlanger, W. A. Wallace, V. Bergdall, R. Bartlett

UNICELLULAR SYSTEMS

  1. Measurement of oxidative stress in cells exposed to hypoxia or other changes in oxygen concentration R. O. Poyton, R. Dirmeier, K. O’Brien, M. Engle, A. Dodd, E. Spears

  2. Evaluation of oxygen response involving differential gene expression in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii J. del Campo, J. M. Quinn, S. Merchant

  3. Resonance Raman and ligand binding analysis of the oxygen-sensing signal transducer protein HemAT from Bacillus subtilis S. Aono, H. Nakajima, T. Ohta, T. Kitagawa

  4. Analysis of FNR as oxygen sensor in Escherichia coli R. A. Schmitz, S. Achebach, G. Unden

  5. Experimental strategies for analyzing oxygen sensing in yeast R.O. Poyton, R. Dirmeier, K. O’Brien, P. David, A. Dodd

PHYSICAL DETECTION OF OXYGEN

  1. Measuring tissue pO2 with microelectrodes D. G. Buerk

  2. Identifying oxygen sensors by their photochemical action spectra D. F. Wilson

  3. Fabrication and in vivo evaluation of NO-releasing electrochemical oxygen sensing catheters M. E. Meyerhoff, M. C. Frost

  4. Methods in optical oxygen sensing: protocols and critical analyses D. B. Papkovsky

  5. Concurrent 31P NMR spectroscopy and fiber-optic oxygen consumption measurements in perfused rat hearts P. Pantano, P. Zhao, Y. Zhao, A. D. Sherry

  6. MICROXYMETRY: An EPR Spectroscopy Based Method for Simultaneous Measurements of Oxygen Utilization and Free Radicals Production in Enzymatic Reactions G. Ilangovan, J. L. Zweier, P. Kuppusamy

Description

The ability of cells to sense and respond to changes in oxygenation underlies a multitude of developmental, physiological, and pathological processes. This volume provides a comprehensive compendium of experimental approaches to the study of oxygen sensing in 48 chapters that are written by leaders in their fields.

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, and geneticists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Gregg Semenza Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

Chandan Sen

Chandan Sen Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Chandan K Sen is a tenured Professor of Surgery, Executive Director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Wound Center and Director of the Ohio State University's Center for Regenerative Medicine & Cell Based Therapies. He is also the Associate Dean for Research at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. After completing his Masters of Science in Human Physiology from the University of Calcutta, Dr. Sen received his PhD in Physiology from the University of Kuopio in Finland. Dr. Sen trained as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at Berkeley's Molecular and Cell Biology department. His first faculty appointment was in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California. In fall of 2000, Dr. Sen moved to The Ohio State University where established a program on tissue injury and repair. Currently, Dr. Sen is a Professor and Vice Chair of Research of Surgery. Dr. Sen serves on the editorial board of numerous scientific journals. He is the Editor in Chief of Antioxidants & Redox Signaling(www.liebertpub.com/ars) with a current impact factor of 8.456. He is the Section Editor of microRNA of Physiological Genomics, a journal of the American Physiological Society. Dr. Sen and his team have published over 250 scientific publications. He has a H-index of 64 and is currently cited 2000 times every year.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA

