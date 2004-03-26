Oxygen Sensing, Volume 381
1st Edition
Table of Contents
LUNG AND THE AIRWAYS
Assessment of oxygen sensing by model airway and arterial chemoreceptors P. J. Kemp, C.Peers
Methods to study neuroepithelial bodies as airway oxygen sensors. E. Cutz, X.W. Fu, H. Yeger
Role of glutathione redox state in oxygen sensing by carotid body chemoreceptor cells. C. Gonzalez, G. Sanz-Alfayate, A. Obeso, M. T. Agapito
Determination of signaling pathways responsible for hypoxic pulmonary vasoconstriction: use of the small vessel myograph J. P.T. Ward, V. A. Snetkov
Oxygen-dependent regulation of pulmonary circulation R.M. Tuder, S. McGrath, N. F. Voelkel, M. W. Geraci
Detection of oxygen sensing during intermittent hypoxia N. R. Prabhakar,Y.J. Peng, J. L. Overholt, G K. Kumar
Functional analysis of the role of HIF-1 in the pathogenesis of hypoxic pulmonary hypertension G. L. Semenza, L. A. Shimoda
CARDIOVASCULAR AND BLOOD
Perceived hyperoxia: oxygen regulated signal transduction pathways in the heart S. Roy, S. Khanna, C. K. Sen
Evaluation of Cytochrome P450-4A omega-Hydroxylase and 20-HETE as an O2 Sensing Mechnism in the Microcirculation
Assessment of roles for oxidant mechanisms in vascular oxygen sensing M. S. Wolin, P. M. Kaminski, M. Ahmad, S. A. Gupte Department of Physiology, New York Medical College, Valhalla, USA.
Survival surgery for coronary occlusion and reoxygenation in a rodent model W. A. Wallace, A. J. Cardounel, S. Khanna, C. K. Sen
Measurement of in vivo oxidative stress regulated by the Rac1 GTPase K. Irani, M. Ozaki
Proteomic analysis of the mammalian cell nucleus A. K. Tewari, S. Roy, S. Khanna, Chandan K. Sen
Oxygen-dependent regulation of erythropoiesis J. T. Prchal, J. Jelinek
Physiological responses to chronic anemia in fetal sheep L. Davis, R. Hohimer
Hypoxia-Inducible Factor 1 alpha-Deficient Chimeric Mice as a Model to Study Abnormal B Lymphocyte Development and Autoimmunity
ION CHANNELS
Molecular strategies for studying oxygen-sensitive K+ channels E. Honore, K. Buckler
Oxygen sensing by human recombinant K(+) channel: assessment of the use of stable cell lines P. J. Kemp, D. Iles, C. Peers
Methods to study oxygen-sensing sodium channels A. K. M. Hammarstrom, P. W. Gage
- Analysis of oxygen-sensitive human cardiac L-type Ca(2+) channel alpha(1C) subunit (hHT isoform) C. Peers, J. L. Scragg, I. M. Fearon, S. G. Ball, A. Schwartz, G. Varadi
TUMOR BIOLOGY
Analysis of von Hippel-Lindau tumour suppressor as mediator of cellular oxygen sensing P. J. Ratcliffe, N. Masson
Analysis of the von Hippel-Lindau hereditary cancer syndrome: implications of oxygen sensing W. G. Kaelin Jr., H. Yang, M. Ivan, J-H. Min, W. Kim
Tumor hypoxia and malignant progression P. Vaupel, A. Mayer, M. Hockel
METABOLISM
Oxygen dependent regulation of hepatic glucose metabolism T. Kietzmann
Assessing oxygen sensitivity of the multiple drug resistance (MDR1) gene S. P. Colgan, K. M. Comerford
Oxygen-dependent regulation of adipogenesis A. J. Giaccia, L. M. Swiersz, Z. Yun
NERVOUS SYSTEM
Methods to detect hypoxia-induced ischemic tolerance in the brain F. R. Sharp, M. Bernaudin
Proximal middle cerebral artery occlusion surgery for the study of ischemia-reoxygenation injury in the brain A.J. Cardounel, W. A. Wallace, C. K. Sen
Carotid chemodenervation approach to study oxygen sensing in brainstem O. Pascual, J-C. Roux, C. Soulage, M-P. Morin-Surun, M. Denavit-Saubie, J-M. Pequignot
Discovery of oxygen responsive genes in pheochromocytoma cells D. E. Millhorn, K. A. Seta, T. K. Ferguson
GENERAL
Oxygen-dependent asparagines hydroxylation J. Gorman, D. J. Peet, D. Lando, D. A. Whelan, M. L. Whitelaw
Deciphering of the oxygen sensing pathway by microscopy H. Acker, C. Huckstorf, H. Sauer, T. Streller, M. Wartenberg
Identification of CREB-dependent transcriptional responses in hypoxia by microarray analysis C. T. Taylor, M. O. Leonard, S. O’Reilly, K. M. Comerford
WOUND HEALING
Determination of the role of HIF-1 in wound healing J. E. Albina, J. S. Reichner
Measuring oxygen in wounds H. W. Hopf, T. K. Hunt, H. Scheuenstuh., J. M. West, L. M. Humphrey, M.D. Rollins
Regulatory role of lactate in wound repair M. Z. Hussain, Q. P. Ghani, S. Wagner, H. D. Becker, T. K. Hunt
Protocols for Topical and Systemic Oxygen Treatments in Wound Healing G. M. Gordillo, R. Schlanger, W. A. Wallace, V. Bergdall, R. Bartlett
UNICELLULAR SYSTEMS
Measurement of oxidative stress in cells exposed to hypoxia or other changes in oxygen concentration R. O. Poyton, R. Dirmeier, K. O’Brien, M. Engle, A. Dodd, E. Spears
Evaluation of oxygen response involving differential gene expression in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii J. del Campo, J. M. Quinn, S. Merchant
Resonance Raman and ligand binding analysis of the oxygen-sensing signal transducer protein HemAT from Bacillus subtilis S. Aono, H. Nakajima, T. Ohta, T. Kitagawa
Analysis of FNR as oxygen sensor in Escherichia coli R. A. Schmitz, S. Achebach, G. Unden
- Experimental strategies for analyzing oxygen sensing in yeast R.O. Poyton, R. Dirmeier, K. O’Brien, P. David, A. Dodd
PHYSICAL DETECTION OF OXYGEN
Measuring tissue pO2 with microelectrodes D. G. Buerk
Identifying oxygen sensors by their photochemical action spectra D. F. Wilson
Fabrication and in vivo evaluation of NO-releasing electrochemical oxygen sensing catheters M. E. Meyerhoff, M. C. Frost
Methods in optical oxygen sensing: protocols and critical analyses D. B. Papkovsky
Concurrent 31P NMR spectroscopy and fiber-optic oxygen consumption measurements in perfused rat hearts P. Pantano, P. Zhao, Y. Zhao, A. D. Sherry
MICROXYMETRY: An EPR Spectroscopy Based Method for Simultaneous Measurements of Oxygen Utilization and Free Radicals Production in Enzymatic Reactions G. Ilangovan, J. L. Zweier, P. Kuppusamy
The ability of cells to sense and respond to changes in oxygenation underlies a multitude of developmental, physiological, and pathological processes. This volume provides a comprehensive compendium of experimental approaches to the study of oxygen sensing in 48 chapters that are written by leaders in their fields.
Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, and geneticists
About the Serial Volume Editors
Gregg Semenza Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
John Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
Chandan Sen Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Chandan K Sen is a tenured Professor of Surgery, Executive Director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Wound Center and Director of the Ohio State University's Center for Regenerative Medicine & Cell Based Therapies. He is also the Associate Dean for Research at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. After completing his Masters of Science in Human Physiology from the University of Calcutta, Dr. Sen received his PhD in Physiology from the University of Kuopio in Finland. Dr. Sen trained as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California at Berkeley's Molecular and Cell Biology department.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA