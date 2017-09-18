Oxy-fuel Combustion
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Theory and Practice
Description
Oxy-fuel Combustion: Fundamentals, Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive review of various aspects of oxy-fuel combustion technology, including its concept, fundamental theory, pilot practice, large-scale feasibility studies and related practical issues, such as the commissioning and operation of an oxy-fuel combustion plant. Oxy-fuel combustion, as the most practical large-scale carbon capture power generation technology, has attracted significant attention in the past two decades. As significant progress has been achieved in worldwide demonstration and the oxy-combustion concept confirmed by Schwartze Pump, CUIDEN, Callide, Ponferrada and Yingcheng projects in the past five years, this book provides a timely addition for discussion and study.
Key Features
- Covers oxy-fuel combustion technology
- Includes concepts, fundamentals, pilots and large-scale feasibility studies
- Considers related practical issues, such as the commissioning and operation of an oxy-fuel combustion plant
- Focuses on theories and methods closely related to engineering practice
Readership
Graduate students, researchers in chemical engineering, thermal engineering, and mechanical engineering; professionals interested in oxy-fuel combustion technology
Table of Contents
1. Opportunities and Challenges of Oxy-fuel Combustion
2. Fundamentals of Oxy-fuel Combustion
3. Coal ignition in oxy-fuel atmospheres
4. Pulverized coal combustion characteristics in oxy-fuel atmospheres
5. Nitrogen and Sulphur behavior during oxy-fuel combustion and its retention
6. Mineral behavior during oxy-fuel combustion
7. Mercury behavior and retention in oxy-fuel combustion
8. Flame characteristics of oxy-fuel combustion and burner design
9. Heat transfer during oxy-fuel combustion and boiler design
10. Pilot and Industrial Demonstration of oxy-fuel combustion
11. System integration and optimization for large scale oxy-fuel combustion system
12. Control concepts, dynamic behavior and mode transition strategy for oxy-fuel combustion systems
13. Oxygen production for oxy-fuel combustion
14. MILD oxy-fuel combustion
15. Oxy-steam combustion
16. Chemical looping combustion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 18th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123225
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128121450
About the Editor
Chuguang Zheng
Zheng Chuguang is a member at the State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. He has coordinated several national level oxy-fuel combustion related projects, leading to successful implementation and scaling up of oxy-fuel combustion technology from 0.3MW ,3MW, to 35MW in China; as well as completing the feasibility study of the 200 MWe full scale oxy-fuel demonstration. He has enhanced the understanding of fundamental research, key technology R&D and industrial demonstration of oxy-fuel combustion, and have produced more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and 20 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China
Zhaohui Liu
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China