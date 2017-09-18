Oxy-fuel Combustion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128121450, 9780128123225

Oxy-fuel Combustion

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Theory and Practice

Editors: Chuguang Zheng Zhaohui Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780128123225
Paperback ISBN: 9780128121450
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th September 2017
Page Count: 384
Description

Oxy-fuel Combustion: Fundamentals, Theory and Practice provides a comprehensive review of various aspects of oxy-fuel combustion technology, including its concept, fundamental theory, pilot practice, large-scale feasibility studies and related practical issues, such as the commissioning and operation of an oxy-fuel combustion plant. Oxy-fuel combustion, as the most practical large-scale carbon capture power generation technology, has attracted significant attention in the past two decades. As significant progress has been achieved in worldwide demonstration and the oxy-combustion concept confirmed by Schwartze Pump, CUIDEN, Callide, Ponferrada and Yingcheng projects in the past five years, this book provides a timely addition for discussion and study.

Key Features

  • Covers oxy-fuel combustion technology
  • Includes concepts, fundamentals, pilots and large-scale feasibility studies
  • Considers related practical issues, such as the commissioning and operation of an oxy-fuel combustion plant
  • Focuses on theories and methods closely related to engineering practice

Readership

Graduate students, researchers in chemical engineering, thermal engineering, and mechanical engineering; professionals interested in oxy-fuel combustion technology

Table of Contents

1. Opportunities and Challenges of Oxy-fuel Combustion
2. Fundamentals of Oxy-fuel Combustion
3. Coal ignition in oxy-fuel atmospheres
4. Pulverized coal combustion characteristics in oxy-fuel atmospheres
5. Nitrogen and Sulphur behavior during oxy-fuel combustion and its retention
6. Mineral behavior during oxy-fuel combustion
7. Mercury behavior and retention in oxy-fuel combustion
8. Flame characteristics of oxy-fuel combustion and burner design
9. Heat transfer during oxy-fuel combustion and boiler design
10. Pilot and Industrial Demonstration of oxy-fuel combustion
11. System integration and optimization for large scale oxy-fuel combustion system
12. Control concepts, dynamic behavior and mode transition strategy for oxy-fuel combustion systems
13. Oxygen production for oxy-fuel combustion
14. MILD oxy-fuel combustion
15. Oxy-steam combustion
16. Chemical looping combustion

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128123225
Paperback ISBN:
9780128121450

About the Editor

Chuguang Zheng

Zheng Chuguang is a member at the State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. He has coordinated several national level oxy-fuel combustion related projects, leading to successful implementation and scaling up of oxy-fuel combustion technology from 0.3MW ,3MW, to 35MW in China; as well as completing the feasibility study of the 200 MWe full scale oxy-fuel demonstration. He has enhanced the understanding of fundamental research, key technology R&D and industrial demonstration of oxy-fuel combustion, and have produced more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and 20 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China

Zhaohui Liu

Liu Zhaohui is a member at the State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China. He has coordinated several national level oxy-fuel combustion related projects, leading to successful implementation and scaling up of oxy-fuel combustion technology from 0.3MW ,3MW, to 35MW in China; as well as completing the feasibility study of the 200 MWe full scale oxy-fuel demonstration. He has enhanced the understanding of fundamental research, key technology R&D and industrial demonstration of oxy-fuel combustion, and have produced more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and 20 patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Coal Combustion, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China

