Oxoacidity: Reactions of Oxo-compounds in Ionic Solvents, Volume 41

Part 1. Definitions of acids and bases. Definitions of particles possessing acid or base properties.



Definitions for solvent system.



Hard and soft acids and bases (Pearson's concept).



Generalised definition for solvent system. Solvents of I and II kind.



Part 2. Studies of homogeneous acid-base reactions in ionic melts.

Features of high-temperature ionic solvents as media for Lux acid-base interactions.

Methods of investigations.

Ionic solvents based on alkali metal nitrates.

Molten alkali metal sulfates.



Silicate melts.



KCl-NaCl equimolar mixture.



Molten KCl-LiCl (0.41:0.59) eutectic.



Molten NaI.

Other alkali metal halides.



Part 3. Acid-base ranges in ionic melts. Estimation of relative acidic properties of ionic melts. Oxobasicity index as a measure of relative oxoacidic properties of high-temperature ionic solvents.



Oxoacidity scales of melts based on alkali and alkaline earth metal halides.

Chapter 2. Oxygen electrodes in ionic melts. Oxide ion donors.

Part 4. Oxygen electrode reversibility in ionic melts. Potentiometric method of study of oxygen electrode reversibility.



Part 5. Investigations of dissociation of Lux bases in ionic melts.

Reactions of ionic melts with gases of acidic or base character.



Behaviour of Lux bases in ionic melts.

Chapter 3. Equilibria in 'solid oxide-ionic melt' systems.

Part 6. Parameters describing oxide dissolution process and methods of their determination. Parameters characterising solubility of solids.

Methods of oxide solubility determination.



Part 7. Regularities of oxide solubilities in melts based on alkali and alkaline earth metal halides. Molten alkali metal halides ant their mixtures.

Oxide solubilities in melts based on alkali and alkaline earth metal halides.

Solubilities of alkali earth metal carbonates in KCl-NaCl eutectic.

