Oxoacidity: Reactions of Oxo-compounds in Ionic Solvents, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1. Definitions of acids and bases.
Definitions of particles possessing acid or base properties.
Definitions for solvent system.
Hard and soft acids and bases (Pearson's concept).
Generalised definition for solvent system. Solvents of I and II kind.
Part 2. Studies of homogeneous acid-base reactions in ionic melts.
Features of high-temperature ionic solvents as media for Lux acid-base interactions.
Methods of investigations.
Ionic solvents based on alkali metal nitrates.
Molten alkali metal sulfates.
Silicate melts.
KCl-NaCl equimolar mixture.
Molten KCl-LiCl (0.41:0.59) eutectic.
Molten NaI.
Other alkali metal halides.
Part 3. Acid-base ranges in ionic melts.
Estimation of relative acidic properties of ionic melts.
Oxobasicity index as a measure of relative oxoacidic properties of high-temperature ionic solvents.
Oxoacidity scales of melts based on alkali and alkaline earth metal halides.
Chapter 2. Oxygen electrodes in ionic melts. Oxide ion donors.
Part 4. Oxygen electrode reversibility in ionic melts.
Potentiometric method of study of oxygen electrode reversibility.
Part 5. Investigations of dissociation of Lux bases in ionic melts.
Reactions of ionic melts with gases of acidic or base character.
Behaviour of Lux bases in ionic melts.
Chapter 3. Equilibria in 'solid oxide-ionic melt' systems.
Part 6. Parameters describing oxide dissolution process and methods of their determination.
Parameters characterising solubility of solids.
Methods of oxide solubility determination.
Part 7. Regularities of oxide solubilities in melts based on alkali and alkaline earth metal halides.
Molten alkali metal halides ant their mixtures.
Oxide solubilities in melts based on alkali and alkaline earth metal halides.
Solubilities of alkali earth metal carbonates in KCl-NaCl eutectic.
Description
The generally accepted definitions of acids and bases together with the generalized definition for the solvent system introduced by the author for the description of both molecular and ionic solvents are discussed. The oxobasicity index introduced as a measure of relative oxoacidic properties of ionic melts (pIL) and methods of its determination are presented. Moreover, the oxoacidity scales of ionic melts based on alkali metal halides at different temperatures are constructed. The sequential addition method (SAM), proposed by the author to investigate the effect of oxide particle size on oxide solubilities is presented.
This book is meant for specialists developing theoretical and applied aspects of molten salt chemistry, acid-base theories and solubility phenomena. It will also be useful for those chemists who wish to extend their knowledge of physical and solution chemistry.
Key Features
- First book devoted to oxoacids and oxobases
- Aimed at specialists developing theoretical and applied aspects of molten salt chemistry, acid-base theories and solubility phenomena
- The perfect handbook for beginners looking for preliminary knowledge about methods of investigation
Readership
For specialists developing theoretical and applied aspects of molten salt chemistry, acid-base theories and solubility phenomenon. Also of interest to students, researchers and practitioners who want to extend their knowledge in physical and solution chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 15th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080455242
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517821
Reviews
"This very valuable volume, which should be on the book shelves of all, working in chemistry and electrochemistry of molten salts. The theoretical concepts and wide range of experimental information collected in this book provides a solid basis not only to the basic, but also to the applied research, especially in the fields of chemical and electrochemical synthesis from molten salts, high-temperature chemical power sources, surface treatment of alloys, recycling of nuclear waster materials, etc." --ELECTROCHIMICA ACTA 51 (2006)3181-3182. G. Kaptay, Department of Chemistry, University of Miskolc, Hungary
About the Authors
Victor Cherginets Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Synthesis of Scintilation Materials, Institute for Scintilation Materials, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Ukraine.