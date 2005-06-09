Oxide Based Materials, Volume 155

Selected contents



Phase transformations and structural modifications induced by heating in microporous materials (A. Alberti, A. Martucci).



The synthesis, characterization and use of metal niobates as catalysts for propane oxidehydrogenation (N. Ballarini et al.).



Data processing of cation exchange equilibria in zeolites: a modified approach (D. Caputo et al.).



Cyclohexane photocatalytic oxidative dehydrogenation to benzene on sulphated titania supported MoOx (P. Ciambelli et al.).



Spectroscopic characterization of Fe-BEA zeolite (P. Fejes et al.).



Synthesis of porous catalysts for Beckmann rearrangement of oximes (L. Forni et al.).



Templated and non-templated routes to mesoporous TiO2 (U. Lafont et al.).



Immobilization of Lipase on microporous and mesoporous materials:studies of the support surfaces (A. Macario et al.).



An EPR study of the surface reactivity of CaO and a comparison with that of MgO (M.C. Paganini et al.).



The role of surfaces in hydrogen storage (G. Spoto et al.).



Characterization of nanosized gold, silver and copper catalysts supported on ceria (T. Tabakova et al.).



Conjugated molecules in nanochannels: nanoengineering for optoelectronics (R. Tubino et al.).



Removal of cadmium, zinc, copper and lead by red mud, an iron oxides containing hydrometallurgical waste (M. Vaclavikova et al.).