Oxide Based Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519757, 9780080457086

Oxide Based Materials, Volume 155

1st Edition

New Sources, Novel Phases, New Applications

Editors: Aldo Gamba Carmine Colella Salvatore Coluccia
eBook ISBN: 9780080457086
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519757
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th June 2005
Page Count: 548
Table of Contents

Phase transformations and structural modifications induced by heating in microporous materials (A. Alberti, A. Martucci).

The synthesis, characterization and use of metal niobates as catalysts for propane oxidehydrogenation (N. Ballarini et al.).

Data processing of cation exchange equilibria in zeolites: a modified approach (D. Caputo et al.).

Cyclohexane photocatalytic oxidative dehydrogenation to benzene on sulphated titania supported MoOx (P. Ciambelli et al.).

Spectroscopic characterization of Fe-BEA zeolite (P. Fejes et al.).

Synthesis of porous catalysts for Beckmann rearrangement of oximes (L. Forni et al.).

Templated and non-templated routes to mesoporous TiO2 (U. Lafont et al.).

Immobilization of Lipase on microporous and mesoporous materials:studies of the support surfaces (A. Macario et al.).

An EPR study of the surface reactivity of CaO and a comparison with that of MgO (M.C. Paganini et al.).

The role of surfaces in hydrogen storage (G. Spoto et al.).

Characterization of nanosized gold, silver and copper catalysts supported on ceria (T. Tabakova et al.).

Conjugated molecules in nanochannels: nanoengineering for optoelectronics (R. Tubino et al.).

Removal of cadmium, zinc, copper and lead by red mud, an iron oxides containing hydrometallurgical waste (M. Vaclavikova et al.).

The International Workshop "New sources, novel phases, new applications", the third of the series on "Oxide based materials", was held September 13 to 16, 2004 at Societá del Casino Sociale in Como, Italy. The workshop brought together experimental and theoretical scientists of different origins and expertise to exchange information on common scientific research fields, especially on all those materials whose features and properties depend on the interaction between surface and ionic and/or molecular species. Knowledge of familiar materials was compared and experiences shared on a varied range of different materials, often new materials, including metal oxides, zeolites and other microporous compounds, mesoporous silicates and silica, hybrid inorganic-organic compounds, soil aggregates, layered materials, and bioactive glasses.

  • Brings together experimental and theoretical information
  • Provides information on new oxide-based materials with applications in catalysis, pollution control and nanoengineering
  • Contributions from experts in the field

Chemical engineers, physical chemists, and catalysis scientists

No. of pages: 548
548
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080457086
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519757

Aldo Gamba Editor

Dipartimento Scienze Chimiche, Fisiche, Matematiche, Sede di Como, Italy

Carmine Colella Editor

Dipartimento d'Ingegneria dei Materiali e della Pr, Università Federico II, Napoli, Italy

Salvatore Coluccia Editor

Dipartimento di Chimica, I.F.M., Università di Torino, Torino, Italy

