Oxidative Stress
1st Edition
Oxidative Stress is intended as an in-depth account of knowledge and problems in the field of oxygen-related damage in biological systems. The topics range from an assessment of molecular events in in vitro model systems to complex problems in clinical medicine. Organized into two parts with a total of 18 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to oxidative stress, elucidating specific topics on reactive oxygen species, detoxification system, and nature of oxidative damage. The first part focuses on models used with cells and tissues in the study of oxidative stress, whereas the second part describes the processes elicited by oxidative stress.
1 Oxidative Stress: Introductory Remarks
I. Introduction
II. Reactive Oxygen Species
III. Detoxication Systems: Antioxidant Defense
IV. Nature of Oxidative Damage
V. Processes Elicited by Oxidative Stress
VI. Cellular and Medical Aspects
References
I Models Used with Cells and Tissues
2 Radiolysis of DNA and Model Systems in the Presence of Oxygen
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Peroxyl Radical Chemistry
III. Model Systems
IV. Strand Breakage in DNA and Polynucleotides in the Presence of Oxygen
V. Base Damage in DNA
VI. The Oxygen Effect
References
3 Organic Peroxy Free Radicals as Ultimate Agents in Oxygen Toxicity
I. Introduction
II. Organic Free Radical Generation in Aqueous Solution: Simplicity of Cobalt Gamma-Ray and Pulse Radiolysis Techniques
III. Reaction of Organic Free Radicals with Oxygen
IV. Fate of Peroxy Free Radicals RO2•: Transformation to O2•-
V. Rapid Reaction of RO2• but Not R• or O2•- with NADH
VI. Rapid Reaction of RO2• but Not R• with Antioxidants, Unsaturated Fatty Acids, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Amino Acids
VII. Inactivation of a Virus by a Peroxy Radical: Protection by Some Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
VIII. Inactivation of Lysozyme by CCl3O2•
IX. Inactivation of Alcohol Dehydrogenase by Peroxy Radicals (RO2•) Generally but Not O2•-
X. Protection of ADH by Antioxidants and SOD
XI. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Hydroperoxides and Thiol Oxidants in the Study of Oxidative Stress in Intact Cells and Organs
I. Introduction
II. t-Butyl Hydroperoxide as a Model Hydroperoxide
III. Hepatic Processes Initiated by t-Butyl Hydroperoxide
IV. Diamide as a Useful Thiol Oxidant
V. Some Processes Studied with Diamide
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
5 Quinone-Induced Oxidative Injury to Cells and Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Redox Cycling of Quinones and the Generation of Active Oxygen Species
III. Role of Redox Cycling in Quinone Cytotoxicity
IV. Potential Inhibition of Superoxide Dismutase by Quinones
V. Quinones as Antioxidants
VI. Quinones as Mutagens and Carcinogens
VII. Quinones as Toxic Metabolites
6 Nitrosoureas
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of the Nitrosoureas
III. Active Site-Directed Carbamylation of Glutathione Reductase
IV. Protective Role of Glutathione against Chemically Mediated Cellular Injury
V. Oxidative Stress by Inactivation of Glutathione Reductase
VI. Conclusions
References
7 Antimalarials
I. Introduction
II. A Background to Malaria
III. Present Antimalarial Drugs: A Synopsis
IV. Vulnerability of Malaria Parasites to Free-Radical-Induced Oxidative Stress
V. Divicine and Isouramil, Naturally Occurring Antimalarials That Act through Oxidative Stress
VI. Possibility That Some Existing Antimalarials Might Act through Oxidative Stress
VII. New Approaches
References
8 The Role of Oxygen Concentration in Oxidative Stress: Hypoxic and Hyperoxic Models
I. Introduction
II. Overview: Models of Oxidative Injury
III. O2 Supply
IV. Patterns of Response of O2-Dependent Systems
V. O2 Dependence of Specific Systems
VI. Conclusions
References
9 The Role of Dietary Components in Oxidative Stress in Tissues
I. Factors Affecting Lipid Peroxidation
II. Incorporation of Dietary Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids into Membranes and Their Effects on Lipid Peroxidation
III. Metal Catalysts in the Diet
IV. Dietary Pro-Oxidants (Ascorbic Acid)
V. Dietary Antioxidants
VI. Summary
References
II Processes Elicited by Oxidative Stress
10 Ca2+ Movements Induced by Hydroperoxides in Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. Ca2+ Release Studies
III. Hydroperoxides as Regulators of Ca2+ Homeostasis
References
11 Mixed Disulfides: Biological Functions and Increase in Oxidative Stress
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Role of Mixed Disulfides
III. Mixed Disulfides and Oxidative Stress
IV. Conclusions
References
12 Lipid Peroxidation: Mechanisms, Analysis, Enzymology and Biological Relevance
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms
III. Analysis
IV. Enzymology
V. Biological Relevance
VI. Conclusions
References
13 Oxidative Stress and Formation of Excited Species
I. Introduction
II. Induced Oxidative Stress and Photoemission
III. Enzymatic Reactions and Excited States
IV. Antioxidants
V. Conclusions
References
14 Red Cell Oxidative Damage
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Changes in Oxidative Damage .
III. Models of Oxidative Damage in Red Cells
IV. Methemoglobin, Glucose Metabolism, and Oxidative Damage
V. Conclusion
References
15 Oxidative Stress in Human Neutrophilic Granulocytes: Host Defense and Self-Defense
I. Introduction
II. Oxygen Metabolites Generated by Neutrophils.
III. Oxidative Stress in Neutrophils
IV. Oxidative Stress by Neutrophils
V. General Conclusions
References
16 Oxidative Stress in the Nervous System
I. Introduction
II. Hydrogen Peroxide Production in the Nervous System
III. Enzymatic Protective Mechanisms in the Nervous System
IV. Neurotoxic Properties of 6-Hydroxydopamine and 6-Aminodopamine
V. Superoxide and Peroxide Production by Neurotoxins
VI. Hydroxyl Radical Production by Neurotoxins
VII. Protection against Neurotoxins by Endogenous Catecholamines (Superoxide Scavenging)
VIII. Protection against Neurotoxins by Exogenous Scavengers of the Hydroxyl Radical
IX. Neuronal Production of Hydroxyl Radicals Mediated by Monoamine Oxidase
X. Parkinson's Disease: A Working Hypothesis
XI. Stroke
XII. Conclusions
References
17 Oxygen-Centered Free Radicals as Mediators of Inflammation
I. Host Defense and Inflammation: A Biased Selection of Historical Landmarks
II. Activation of Phagocytes
III. The Contributions of Oxygen-Centered Radicals to Various Aspects of Inflammation
IV. Therapeutic Perspectives
References
18 Tumor Promotion in Skin: Are Active Oxygen Species Involved?
I. Introduction
II. Initiation
III. Promotion
IV. Mechanistic Aspects of Promotion
V. The Wound Response, a Key Element for an Understanding of Tumor Promotion
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 507
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289113
Helmut Sies
Helmut Sies is an Honorary Member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He received an Honorary Ph.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1996. Dr. Sies is a member of the Northrhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Germany, and a Corresponding Member of both the Academy of Sciences of Heidelberg, Germany, and the Academy of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has received many awards and prizes, including the FEBS Anniversary Prize awarded by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, 1978; the Distinguished Foreign Scholar award, MASUA, 1985; the Silver Medal, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, 1986; the Ernst Jung Preis fur Medizin, 1988; the Claudius-Galenus-Preis, 1990; and the ISFE-Preis, 1994. Dr. Sies sereves on the editorial board and advisory committee for twelve journals, has edited numerous books, and has published more than 400 original articles and chapters. He received his M.D. at the University of Munich in 1967 and currently serves as Full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Düsseldorf.
Institut Fur Physiologische Chemie, Germany