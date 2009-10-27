Oxidative Stress and Redox Regulation in Plants, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Oxidation of proteins in plants - mechanisms and consequences (Lee J. Sweetlove and Ian M. Moller)
2. Reactive oxygen species: regulation of plant growth and development (Hyun-Soon Kim, Yoon-Sik Kim, Kyu-Woong Hahn, Hyouk Joung and Jae-Heung Jeon)
3. Ultraviolet-B induced changes in gene expression and antioxidants in plants (S.B. Agrawal, Suruchi Singh, Madhoolika Agrawal)
4. Roles of gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase and gamma-glutamyl cyclotransferase in glutathione and glutathione-conjugate metabolism in plants (Naoko Ohkama-Ohtsu, Keiichi Fukuyama, David J. Oliver)
5. The Redox State, a Referee of the Legume-Rhizobia Symbiotic Game (Pierre Frendo, Chiara Pucciariello, Alain Puppo and Daniel Marino)
6. Reactive oxygen species in Phanerochaete chrysosporium: Relationship between extracellular oxidative and intracellular antioxidant systems (Melanie Morel, Andrew A. Ngadin, Jean-Pierre Jacquot and Eric Gelhaye)
7. Physiological impact of thioredoxin- and glutaredoxin-mediated redox regulation in cyanobacteria (Toru Hisabori and Yoshitaka Nishiyama)
8. Use of transgenic plants to uncover strategies for maintenance of redox-homeostasis during photosynthesis (Renate Scheibe, Simone Holtgrefe, Nicolas Konig, Inga Strodtkotter, Ingo Voss and Guy T. Hanke)
9. Redundancy and crosstalk within the thioredoxin and glutathione pathways: a new development in plants. (J.P Reichheld, T. Bashandy, W. Siala, C. Riondet, V. Delorme, A. Meyer, and Y. Meyer)
10. Protein Import in Chloroplasts: An Emerging Regulatory Role for Redox (Monica Balsera, Jurgen Soll and Bob B. Buchanan)
11. Glutaredoxins in development and stress responses of plants (Sabine Zachgo and Shutian Li)
12. Glutathionylation in photosynthetic organisms (Stephane D. Lemaire, Mariette Bedhomme, Laure Michelet, Mirko Zaffagnini and Xing-Huang Gao)
13. Glutaredoxin: the missing link between thiol-disulfide oxidoreductases and iron sulphur enzymes (Benjamin Selles, Nicolas Rouhier, Kamel Chibani, Jeremy Couturier, Filipe Gama And Jean-Pierre Jacquot)
14. Oxidative stress and thiol-based antioxidants in cereal seeds (Francisco Javier Cejudo, Fernando Dominguez and Pablo Pulido)
15. Molecular Recognition in NADPH-Dependent Plant Thioredoxin Systems - Catalytic Mechanisms, Structural Snapshots and Target Identifications (Per Hagglund, Kristine Groth Kirkensgaard, Kenji Maeda, Christine Finnie, Anette Henriksen and Birte Svensson)
Description
The field of redox is rapidly changing, specifically in relation to plants where redox reactions are exacerbated compared to non-photosynthetic organisms. The development of proteomics has allowed the identification of hundreds of molecular targets of these systems, and the recent discovery of glutaredoxin's ability to bind iron sulfur centers (ISCs) and to participate in ISC assembly in other apoproteins has provided many new insights. This volume presents new research on oxidative stress in plants, ranging from the production of reactive oxygen species or reactive nitrogen species, to their accumulation, their involvement in signal transduction, and their degradation, while also covering the links among oxidative stress and biotic and abiotic stresses.
Readership
Postgraduates and researchers in plant sciences, including botany, plant biochemistry, plant physiology, plant pathology, virology, entomology, and molecular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 27th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123786234
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123786227
About the Serial Volume Editors
Jean-Pierre Jacquot Serial Volume Editor
Professor Jacquot has contributed to the elucidation of redox regulation in plants. Study of the thioredoxin and glutaredoxin systems and their molecular targets. His technical competence includes: plant biochemistry, genetic engineering, site directed mutagenesis, protein structure function relationship. He has 230 articles published in peer reviewed international journals. 180 accessible in Pubmed, 228 in ISI web. He has also been the Series Editor for Advances in Botanical Research (Elsevier) since 2011 and Editorial Board member of The Journal of Biological Chemistry from 2008-2013. He has been a senior member of Institut Universitaire de France since 2007 and received Gay-Lussac von Humboldt Prize Bundes Republik Deutschland Académie des sciences française, mention Biology 2009-2010. His past and present administrative duties include Member of Conseil National des Universités section 66 (2005-2007and 2011-today), Director of Structure Fédérative 4242 Ecosystèmes forestiers, Agroressources, Bioprocédés et Alimentation (EFABA) (since 2004), Director of Pôle de recherches A2F (Agronomie Agroalimentaire Forêt), Université de Lorraine (2006-2011, 2012-today) and Head of the group «Stress response and redox regulation » of UMR Interactions Arbres Microorganismes till 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Université Henri Poincaré, Membre de L'Institut Universitaire de France, Nancy University, France