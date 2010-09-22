Oxidative rancidity is a major cause of food quality deterioration, leading to the formation of undesirable off-flavours as well as unhealthy compounds. Antioxidants are widely employed to inhibit oxidation, and with current consumer concerns about synthetic additives and natural antioxidants are of much interest. The two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications review food quality deterioration due to oxidation and methods for its control.



The second volume reviews problems associated with oxidation and its management in different industry sectors. Part one focuses on animal products, with chapters on the oxidation and protection of red meat, poultry, fish and dairy products. The oxidation of fish oils and foods enriched with omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids is also covered. Part two reviews oxidation in plant-based foods and beverages, including edible oils, fruit and vegetables, beer and wine. Oxidation of fried products and emulsion-based foods is also discussed. Final chapters examine encapsulation to inhibit lipid oxidation and antioxidant active packaging and edible films.



With its distinguished international team of editors and contributors, the two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications is standard references for R&D and QA professionals in the food industry, as well as academic researchers interested in food quality.