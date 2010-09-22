Oxidation in Foods and Beverages and Antioxidant Applications
1st Edition
Management in Different Industry Sectors
Table of Contents
Part 1 Oxidation in animal products: Oxidation and protection of red meat; Oxidation and protection of poultry and eggs; Oxidation and protection of fish; Oxidation and protection of milk and dairy products; Oxidation of fish oils and foods enriched with omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. Part 2 Oxidation in plant-based foods and beverages: Oxidation of edible oils; Preventing oxidation during frying of foods; Oxidation and protection of nuts and nut oils; Lipid oxidation in emulsified food products; Oxidation of confectionery products and biscuits; Oxidation of cereals and snack products; Oxidative stability of antioxidants in fruit and vegetables; Flavour changes in beer: Oxidation and other pathways; Wine Oxidation. Part 3 Antioxidant delivery in foods and beverages: Use of encapsulation to inhibit oxidation of lipid ingredients in foods; Antioxidant active food packaging and antioxidant edible films.
Description
Oxidative rancidity is a major cause of food quality deterioration, leading to the formation of undesirable off-flavours as well as unhealthy compounds. Antioxidants are widely employed to inhibit oxidation, and with current consumer concerns about synthetic additives and natural antioxidants are of much interest. The two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications review food quality deterioration due to oxidation and methods for its control.
The second volume reviews problems associated with oxidation and its management in different industry sectors. Part one focuses on animal products, with chapters on the oxidation and protection of red meat, poultry, fish and dairy products. The oxidation of fish oils and foods enriched with omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids is also covered. Part two reviews oxidation in plant-based foods and beverages, including edible oils, fruit and vegetables, beer and wine. Oxidation of fried products and emulsion-based foods is also discussed. Final chapters examine encapsulation to inhibit lipid oxidation and antioxidant active packaging and edible films.
With its distinguished international team of editors and contributors, the two volumes of Oxidation in foods and beverages and antioxidant applications is standard references for R&D and QA professionals in the food industry, as well as academic researchers interested in food quality.
Key Features
- Reviews problems associated with oxidation and its management in different industry sectors
- Examines animal products, with chapters on the oxidation and protection of red meat, poultry and fish
- Discusses oxidation of fish oils and foods enriched with omega-3 and polyunsaturated fatty acids
Readership
R&D and QA professionals in the food industry and academic researchers interested in food quality
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 22nd September 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857090331
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845699833
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014578
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Eric Decker Editor
Professor Eric Decker works in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and is Department Head. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, USA
Ryan Elias Editor
Ryan Elias is Assistant Professor of Food Science at Pennsylvania State University. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University
D. Julian McClements Editor
Professor David Julian McClements works in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is well known for his research into lipid oxidation and antioxidants.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA, USA