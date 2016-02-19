Oxidases and Related Redox Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third International Symposium on Oxidases and Related Redox Systems, held in the State University of New York at Albany, USA
Description
Oxidases and Related Redox Systems is a collection of papers from the Third International Symposium on Oxidases and Related Reduction Systems held in Albany, New York on July 3-7, 1979.
This book deals with the oxygen and peroxide activating enzymes field. The book addresses electron transfer related to oxygen biochemistry by comparing quantum, semiclassical, and classical methods of electron transfer reactions. Several papers then discuss the active and toxic states of oxygen and superoxide as the discovery of superoxide dismutase activity of erythrocuprein can provide a means to studying oxygen reaction in biological systems. One paper then compares the active sites of molluskan and arthropodan hemocyanins, which are known as reversible oxygen-carriers. The result of this study is presented in a table.
Other papers discuss the flavin catalyzed reactions of molecular oxygen and the implications of the physiological function of D-amino acid oxidase from inhibition studies. The book then explains the role of carbon monoxide in the reaction mechanism of oxygen with cytochrome oxidase.
This collection will prove beneficial for research students and professors in the field of biochemistry and chemical physics.
Table of Contents
Electron Transfer Related to Oxygen Biochemistry
On Quantum, Classical and Semi-classical Calculations of Electron Transfer Rates
Theory of Ultrafast Electron Transfer in Bacterial Photosynthesis
The Mechanism of Electron Transfer in the Electron Transport Chain
Outer Sphere Electron Transfer between Iron Porphyrins
The Nature of the Primary Oxidants in Oxidations Mediated by Metal Ions
Active and Toxic States of Oxygen and Superoxide
On the Question of Superoxide Toxicity and the Biological Function of Superoxide Dismutases
Exacerbations of Oxygen Toxicity by Redox Active Compounds
Se and Non-Se Glutathione Peroxidases: Enzymology and Cell Physiology
Copper Catalyzed Reactions of Molecular Oxygen, Mononuclear Cu
Chemistry of Copper(III)-Peptide Complexes
Is Trivalent Copper a Viable Oxidation State in the Enzymatic Turnover of Copper Proteins?
Studies on the Mechanism of Action of the Copper(II) Enzyme, Galactose Oxidase
Binuclear Cu Clusters in Oxygen Metabolism
Comparison of the Active Sites of Molluscan and Arthropodan Hemocyanins
Chemical and Spectroscopic Studies of the Binuclear Copper Active Site
Hemocyanin Active Site Characterization by EXAFS and Resonance Raman Spectroscopy
Reaction Inactivation of Tyrosinase
Flavin Catalyzed Reactions of Molecular Oxygen
DT Diaphorase: Properties, Reaction Mechanism, Metabolic Function. A Progress Report
Transformations of Flavin and Pteridine Intermediates in Oxygen Transfer Models
The Role of the Apoprotein in Directing Pathways of Flavin Catalysis
Lipid Environment of Monoamine Oxidase
4a-Peroxyflavins
Implications Concerning the Physiological Function of D-Amino Acid Oxidase as Derived from Inhibition Studies
Iron (Non-heme) Catalyzed Reactions of Molecular Oxygen
Resonance Raman Spectroscopic Studies of Non-heme-iron Dioxygenases
Protocatechuate Dioxygenases: Structural and Mechanistic Studies
On the Mechanism of Lipoxygenase Catalysis
Iron, an Essential Component of 4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate Dioxygenase from Pseudomonas sp. Strain P.J.874
Oxidation-Reduction Reactions of 2,4,5-Triamino-6-hydroxypyrimidine and its Cofactor Activity in the Phenylalanine Hydroxylase System
Heme-catalyzed Reactions of Oxygen and Peroxides
Model Compound Studies Related to Peroxidases
Identification of Polypeptide Environment of the Prosthetic Group of Hemoproteins
A Comparison of Nitrosyl Myoglobin and the Model Compound l4N-Imidazole-Heme-NO: Differences in the Coupling of 14N to its Electronic Environment
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Peroxidase and Catalase
Basic Isoenzymes of Horseradish Peroxidase
The Primary Structure of Yeast Cytochrome c Peroxidase
The Crystal Structure of Cytochrome c Peroxidase at 2.5 A Resolution
On the Past Eight Years of Peroxidase Research
Modulation of Peroxidase-Dependent Reactions by Acid-Base Catalysis
Photodissociation Phenomena of NO-ferrihemoprotein Complexes
Acid-Base Groups and Function of Peroxidases
The Role of Peroxide in the Functional Mechanism of Myeloperoxidase
Interaction of the Superoxide Radical with Peroxidase and with Other Iron Complexes
Glyceraldehyde Phosphate Dehydrogenase and Ubiquinol-cytochrome c Reductase
Effect of Modification of Cys-149 on the Ligand Binding Properties of D-Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase
The Components of Ubiquinol: Cytochrome c Oxidoreductase
Cytochrome P-450 and Related Systems
Indoleamine 2,3-Dioxygenase
The Microsomal Electron Transport System Revisited: A New Look at Cytochrome P-450 Function
The Chemical Basis of Mixed Function Oxidation
Mechanistic Studies with Purified Liver Microsomal Cytochrome P-450: Comparison of O2- and Peroxide-Supported Hydroxylation Reactions
On the Mechanism of Action of Hepatic Cytochrome P-450 Reductase
Mechanism of Cholesterol Oxidation in NADPH-Dependent Microsomal Lipid Peroxidation System
Cytochrome Oxidase and Related Systems
Metalloporphyrin Model Studies of Cytochrome c and Cytochrome Oxidase
A Subunit of Cytochrome Oxidase which Contains Copper and Heme A, and has Spectroscopic Properties of Cytochrome a3
Resolution of an Energy Coupling System into its Functional Components
Effect of Phospholipid on EPR Visible Copper Signal of Cytochrome Oxidase
Thermostable Single-Band Cytochrome Oxidase Capable of Energy Transformation in Liposomes
Fluorescence Labeling of Yeast Cytochrome c Oxidase
Cytochrome Oxidase Compound B as Peroxidase
The Relation between the Dipole Moment of Cytochrome c and the Activity with Cytochrome c Reductase and Cytochrome C Oxidase
The Reaction between Cytochrome c and Cytochrome c Oxidase
Further Studies of an Intermediate in the Oxidation of Reduced Cytochrome c Oxidase by Oxygen
The Mechanism of Dioxygen Reduction in Cytochrome c Oxidase and Laccase
The Oxygen Concentration Dependence of Cytochrome c Oxidase in Oxidative Phosphorylation
Activation of Cytochrome c Oxidase
Scalar and Vectorial pH effects in cytochrome aa3: Is There a Proton-motive aa3 Cycle?
Carbon Monoxide - Ancient and Modern Clue to the Reaction Mechanism of Oxygen with Cytochrome Oxidase
Significance of Temperature-Dependent Conformers of Cytochrome Oxidase in Reaction with Electron Donors and Ligands
Analysis of Proton Transfer Reactions in the Cytochrome-c-Oxidase of Mitochondria
Some Comments on the Proton Motive Q Cycle
A Critique of ←H+/2e and →e/2e Measurements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150888