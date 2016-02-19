Oxidases and Related Redox Systems is a collection of papers from the Third International Symposium on Oxidases and Related Reduction Systems held in Albany, New York on July 3-7, 1979. This book deals with the oxygen and peroxide activating enzymes field. The book addresses electron transfer related to oxygen biochemistry by comparing quantum, semiclassical, and classical methods of electron transfer reactions. Several papers then discuss the active and toxic states of oxygen and superoxide as the discovery of superoxide dismutase activity of erythrocuprein can provide a means to studying oxygen reaction in biological systems. One paper then compares the active sites of molluskan and arthropodan hemocyanins, which are known as reversible oxygen-carriers. The result of this study is presented in a table. Other papers discuss the flavin catalyzed reactions of molecular oxygen and the implications of the physiological function of D-amino acid oxidase from inhibition studies. The book then explains the role of carbon monoxide in the reaction mechanism of oxygen with cytochrome oxidase. This collection will prove beneficial for research students and professors in the field of biochemistry and chemical physics.

Electron Transfer Related to Oxygen Biochemistry

On Quantum, Classical and Semi-classical Calculations of Electron Transfer Rates

Theory of Ultrafast Electron Transfer in Bacterial Photosynthesis

The Mechanism of Electron Transfer in the Electron Transport Chain

Outer Sphere Electron Transfer between Iron Porphyrins

The Nature of the Primary Oxidants in Oxidations Mediated by Metal Ions

Active and Toxic States of Oxygen and Superoxide

On the Question of Superoxide Toxicity and the Biological Function of Superoxide Dismutases

Exacerbations of Oxygen Toxicity by Redox Active Compounds

Se and Non-Se Glutathione Peroxidases: Enzymology and Cell Physiology

Copper Catalyzed Reactions of Molecular Oxygen, Mononuclear Cu

Chemistry of Copper(III)-Peptide Complexes

Is Trivalent Copper a Viable Oxidation State in the Enzymatic Turnover of Copper Proteins?

Studies on the Mechanism of Action of the Copper(II) Enzyme, Galactose Oxidase

Binuclear Cu Clusters in Oxygen Metabolism

Comparison of the Active Sites of Molluscan and Arthropodan Hemocyanins

Chemical and Spectroscopic Studies of the Binuclear Copper Active Site

Hemocyanin Active Site Characterization by EXAFS and Resonance Raman Spectroscopy

Reaction Inactivation of Tyrosinase

Flavin Catalyzed Reactions of Molecular Oxygen

DT Diaphorase: Properties, Reaction Mechanism, Metabolic Function. A Progress Report

Transformations of Flavin and Pteridine Intermediates in Oxygen Transfer Models

The Role of the Apoprotein in Directing Pathways of Flavin Catalysis

Lipid Environment of Monoamine Oxidase

4a-Peroxyflavins

Implications Concerning the Physiological Function of D-Amino Acid Oxidase as Derived from Inhibition Studies

Iron (Non-heme) Catalyzed Reactions of Molecular Oxygen

Resonance Raman Spectroscopic Studies of Non-heme-iron Dioxygenases

Protocatechuate Dioxygenases: Structural and Mechanistic Studies

On the Mechanism of Lipoxygenase Catalysis

Iron, an Essential Component of 4-Hydroxyphenylpyruvate Dioxygenase from Pseudomonas sp. Strain P.J.874

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions of 2,4,5-Triamino-6-hydroxypyrimidine and its Cofactor Activity in the Phenylalanine Hydroxylase System

Heme-catalyzed Reactions of Oxygen and Peroxides

Model Compound Studies Related to Peroxidases

Identification of Polypeptide Environment of the Prosthetic Group of Hemoproteins

A Comparison of Nitrosyl Myoglobin and the Model Compound l4N-Imidazole-Heme-NO: Differences in the Coupling of 14N to its Electronic Environment

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Peroxidase and Catalase

Basic Isoenzymes of Horseradish Peroxidase

The Primary Structure of Yeast Cytochrome c Peroxidase

The Crystal Structure of Cytochrome c Peroxidase at 2.5 A Resolution

On the Past Eight Years of Peroxidase Research

Modulation of Peroxidase-Dependent Reactions by Acid-Base Catalysis

Photodissociation Phenomena of NO-ferrihemoprotein Complexes

Acid-Base Groups and Function of Peroxidases

The Role of Peroxide in the Functional Mechanism of Myeloperoxidase

Interaction of the Superoxide Radical with Peroxidase and with Other Iron Complexes

Glyceraldehyde Phosphate Dehydrogenase and Ubiquinol-cytochrome c Reductase

Effect of Modification of Cys-149 on the Ligand Binding Properties of D-Glyceraldehyde-3-Phosphate Dehydrogenase

The Components of Ubiquinol: Cytochrome c Oxidoreductase

Cytochrome P-450 and Related Systems

Indoleamine 2,3-Dioxygenase

The Microsomal Electron Transport System Revisited: A New Look at Cytochrome P-450 Function

The Chemical Basis of Mixed Function Oxidation

Mechanistic Studies with Purified Liver Microsomal Cytochrome P-450: Comparison of O2- and Peroxide-Supported Hydroxylation Reactions

On the Mechanism of Action of Hepatic Cytochrome P-450 Reductase

Mechanism of Cholesterol Oxidation in NADPH-Dependent Microsomal Lipid Peroxidation System

Cytochrome Oxidase and Related Systems

Metalloporphyrin Model Studies of Cytochrome c and Cytochrome Oxidase

A Subunit of Cytochrome Oxidase which Contains Copper and Heme A, and has Spectroscopic Properties of Cytochrome a3

Resolution of an Energy Coupling System into its Functional Components

Effect of Phospholipid on EPR Visible Copper Signal of Cytochrome Oxidase

Thermostable Single-Band Cytochrome Oxidase Capable of Energy Transformation in Liposomes

Fluorescence Labeling of Yeast Cytochrome c Oxidase

Cytochrome Oxidase Compound B as Peroxidase

The Relation between the Dipole Moment of Cytochrome c and the Activity with Cytochrome c Reductase and Cytochrome C Oxidase

The Reaction between Cytochrome c and Cytochrome c Oxidase

Further Studies of an Intermediate in the Oxidation of Reduced Cytochrome c Oxidase by Oxygen

The Mechanism of Dioxygen Reduction in Cytochrome c Oxidase and Laccase

The Oxygen Concentration Dependence of Cytochrome c Oxidase in Oxidative Phosphorylation

Activation of Cytochrome c Oxidase

Scalar and Vectorial pH effects in cytochrome aa3: Is There a Proton-motive aa3 Cycle?

Carbon Monoxide - Ancient and Modern Clue to the Reaction Mechanism of Oxygen with Cytochrome Oxidase

Significance of Temperature-Dependent Conformers of Cytochrome Oxidase in Reaction with Electron Donors and Ligands

Analysis of Proton Transfer Reactions in the Cytochrome-c-Oxidase of Mitochondria

Some Comments on the Proton Motive Q Cycle

A Critique of ←H+/2e and →e/2e Measurements

Index