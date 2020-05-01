Overview of Radiation and Non-radiation Modalities for Cancer Treatment
1st Edition
A Biomedical Engineering Perspective
Description
Overview of radiation and non-radiation modalities for cancer treatment is a comprehensive reference which covers the different modalities and therapeutic instruments of cancer treatment from the perspective of medical physics. The information in this book will help medical physicists, biomedical engineers, and radiation oncologists their job more efficiently and effectively, and experiment with radiation therapy. Ultimately this should contribute towards patient treatment. The book is divided into 3 main sections; radiation therapy, non-radiation therapy and combination therapy. The focus of this book is on the mechanisms which underpin engineering and medical physics; this sets this book apart from other texts on this topic which focus on the biology. The fundamental physics behind the techniques used in cancer diagnosis or therapy modalities is introduced in this text. This resource provides readers with the latest technologies used in clinics for cancer diagnosis and therapy, and their advantages and disadvantages. The aim of this book is to close the knowledge gap between engineers and clinicians, covering the whole spectrum of the field; from physics and theory to case studies and applications. This book is ideal for researchers and industry professionals in this field.
Key Features
- Gives an overview of the latest technology
- Covers the basic principles of each technology
- Explores the latest research and challenges in each modality
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students of Biomedical Engineering and Clinical Engineering, Biomedical Engineers, Clinical Engineers, Medical physicists, Radiation Oncologists, Biomedical technicians, Mechanical and Electrical engineering students who are interested in cancer modalities. Start-up company R and D professionals who are involved in cancer treatment modalities
Table of Contents
1. Cancer
Understanding cancer- in cellular level
Statistics
Issues
2. Radiation related modalities and therapies
Physics
Research work and issues
References
3. Non-radiation related modalities and therapies
Physics
Research work and issues
References
4. Combination therapies
Physics
Research work and issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128186459
About the Author
Oiendrila Bhowmik Debnath
Oiendrila Bhowmik Debnath is a post doc researcher at the University of Tokyo, Japan. Previously she was Assistant Professor in Rehabilitation Engineering and Biomedical Engineering. Dr Debnath has over 7 years’ experience in this field, starting with the teaching of MATLAB and signal and image processing related to the biomedical field before becoming an associate algorithm developer at HD Medical Services Pvt Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
Post-doc Researcher, Department of Bioengineering, University of Tokyo, Japan