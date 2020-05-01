Overview of Radiation and Non-radiation Modalities for Cancer Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128186459

Overview of Radiation and Non-radiation Modalities for Cancer Treatment

1st Edition

A Biomedical Engineering Perspective

Authors: Oiendrila Bhowmik Debnath
Paperback ISBN: 9780128186459
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 550
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
149.00
170.00
272.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Overview of radiation and non-radiation modalities for cancer treatment is a comprehensive reference which covers the different modalities and therapeutic instruments of cancer treatment from the perspective of medical physics. The information in this book will help medical physicists, biomedical engineers, and radiation oncologists their job more efficiently and effectively, and experiment with radiation therapy. Ultimately this should contribute towards patient treatment. The book is divided into 3 main sections; radiation therapy, non-radiation therapy and combination therapy. The focus of this book is on the mechanisms which underpin engineering and medical physics; this sets this book apart from other texts on this topic which focus on the biology. The fundamental physics behind the techniques used in cancer diagnosis or therapy modalities is introduced in this text. This resource provides readers with the latest technologies used in clinics for cancer diagnosis and therapy, and their advantages and disadvantages. The aim of this book is to close the knowledge gap between engineers and clinicians, covering the whole spectrum of the field; from physics and theory to case studies and applications. This book is ideal for researchers and industry professionals in this field.

Key Features

  • Gives an overview of the latest technology
  • Covers the basic principles of each technology
  • Explores the latest research and challenges in each modality

Readership

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of Biomedical Engineering and Clinical Engineering, Biomedical Engineers, Clinical Engineers, Medical physicists, Radiation Oncologists, Biomedical technicians, Mechanical and Electrical engineering students who are interested in cancer modalities. Start-up company R and D professionals who are involved in cancer treatment modalities

Table of Contents

1. Cancer
Understanding cancer- in cellular level
Statistics
Issues
2. Radiation related modalities and therapies
Physics
Research work and issues
References
3. Non-radiation related modalities and therapies
Physics
Research work and issues
References
4. Combination therapies
Physics
Research work and issues

Details

No. of pages:
550
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128186459

About the Author

Oiendrila Bhowmik Debnath

Oiendrila Bhowmik Debnath is a post doc researcher at the University of Tokyo, Japan. Previously she was Assistant Professor in Rehabilitation Engineering and Biomedical Engineering. Dr Debnath has over 7 years’ experience in this field, starting with the teaching of MATLAB and signal and image processing related to the biomedical field before becoming an associate algorithm developer at HD Medical Services Pvt Ltd.

Affiliations and Expertise

Post-doc Researcher, Department of Bioengineering, University of Tokyo, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.