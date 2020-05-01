Overview of radiation and non-radiation modalities for cancer treatment is a comprehensive reference which covers the different modalities and therapeutic instruments of cancer treatment from the perspective of medical physics. The information in this book will help medical physicists, biomedical engineers, and radiation oncologists their job more efficiently and effectively, and experiment with radiation therapy. Ultimately this should contribute towards patient treatment. The book is divided into 3 main sections; radiation therapy, non-radiation therapy and combination therapy. The focus of this book is on the mechanisms which underpin engineering and medical physics; this sets this book apart from other texts on this topic which focus on the biology. The fundamental physics behind the techniques used in cancer diagnosis or therapy modalities is introduced in this text. This resource provides readers with the latest technologies used in clinics for cancer diagnosis and therapy, and their advantages and disadvantages. The aim of this book is to close the knowledge gap between engineers and clinicians, covering the whole spectrum of the field; from physics and theory to case studies and applications. This book is ideal for researchers and industry professionals in this field.