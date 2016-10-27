Overview of Industrial Process Automation
2nd Edition
Description
Overview of Industrial Process Automation, Second Edition, introduces the basics of philosophy, technology, terminology, and practices of modern automation systems through the presentation of updated examples, illustrations, case studies, and images.
This updated edition adds new developments in the automation domain, and its reorganization of chapters and appendixes provides better continuity and seamless knowledge transfer. Manufacturing and chemical engineers involved in factory and process automation, and students studying industrial automation will find this book to be a great, comprehensive resource for further explanation and study.
Key Features
- Presents a ready made reference that introduces all aspects of automation technology in a single place with day-to-day examples
- Provides a basic platform for the understanding of industry literature on automation products, systems, and solutions
- Contains a guided tour of the subject without the requirement of any previous knowledge on automation
- Includes new topics, such as factory and process automation, IT/OT Integration, ISA 95, Industry 4.0, IoT, etc., along with safety systems in process plants and machines
Readership
Engineers, Manufacturing and Chemical Engineers involved in factory and process automation, and students studying industrial automation
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Foreword
- Preface to the First Edition
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Why Automation?
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Physical Processes
- 1.3. Localized and Distributed Processes
- 1.4. Process Behavior
- 1.5. Process Management
- 1.6. Process Signals
- 1.7. Automation Steps
- 1.8. Needs met by Automation
- 1.9. Benefits of Automation
- 1.10. Summary
- 2. Automation System Structure
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Subsystems
- 2.3. Input Instrumentation Subsystem
- 2.4. Output Instrumentation Subsystem
- 2.5. Human Interface Subsystem
- 2.6. Control Subsystem
- 2.7. Summary
- 3. Instrumentation Subsystems
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Structure
- 3.3. Signal Interfacing Standards
- 3.4. Input Data Reliability Enhancement
- 3.5. Isolation and Protection
- 3.6. Summary
- 4. Human Interface Subsystem
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Operator Panel
- 4.3. Construction
- 4.4. Summary
- 5. Control Subsystem
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Structure
- 5.3. Interfacing
- 5.4. Summary
- 6. Automation Strategies
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Basic Strategies
- 6.3. Advanced Strategies
- 6.4. Summary
- 7. Programmable Control Subsystems
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Soft-wired or Microprocessor Technology
- 7.3. Automation Strategy Implementation
- 7.4. Upward Compatibility
- 7.5. Summary
- 8. Data Acquisition and Control Unit: Hardware
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Basic Modules
- 8.3. Functional Modules
- 8.4. DACU Capacity Expansion
- 8.5. System Cables
- 8.6. Integrated Assemblies
- 8.7. DACU Construction
- 8.8. Data Exchange on Bus
- 8.9. Summary
- 9. Data Acquisition and Control Unit: Software
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Software Structure
- 9.3. Application Programming
- 9.4. Summary
- 10. Advanced Human Interface
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Operator Station
- 10.3. Features of Operator Station
- 10.4. Comparison with Operator Panel
- 10.5. Enhanced Operator Stations
- 10.6. Engineering and Maintenance Stations
- 10.7. Logging Stations
- 10.8. Control Desk
- 10.9. Modern Control Center
- 10.10. Summary
- 11. Types of Automation Systems
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Localized Process
- 11.3. Distributed Process
- 11.4. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
- 11.5. Summary
- 12. Special-Purpose Data Acquisition and Control Units
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Localized/Centralized Processes
- 12.3. Remote/Distributed Processes
- 12.4. Other Variants
- 12.5. Summary
- 13. System Availability Enhancements
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Standby Schemes
- 13.3. Distributed Control System
- 13.4. Network Control System
- 13.5. Input–Output Redundancy
- 13.6. Summary
- 14. Common Configurations
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Distributed Control System Configurations
- 14.3. Network Control System Configurations
- 14.4. Real-Time Data Availability
- 14.5. Summary
- 15. Customization
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Hardware Selection
- 15.3. Hardware Engineering
- 15.4. System Engineering
- 15.5. Application Programming
- 15.6. Power Supply Systems
- 15.7. Summary
- 16. Data Communication and Networking
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Communication Networks
- 16.3. Signal Transmission
- 16.4. Data Transmission
- 16.5. Data Communication Protocol
- 16.6. Interprocess Communication
- 16.7. Cyber Security
- 16.8. Safe and Redundant Networks
- 16.9. Summary
- 17. Fieldbus Technology
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Centralized Input–Output
- 17.3. Remote Input–Output
- 17.4. Fieldbus Input–Output
- 17.5. Fieldbus Communication
- 17.6. Fieldbus Device Integration
- 17.7. Other Networks
- 17.8. Asset Management
- 17.9. Summary
- 18. Safety Systems
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Process Safety Management
- 18.3. Machine Safety Management
- 18.4. Summary
- 19. Management of Industrial Processes
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Classification of Industrial Processes
- 19.3. Manufacturing Processes
- 19.4. Utility Processes
- 19.5. Industrial Robotics
- 19.6. Summary
- 20. Information Technology–Operation Technology Convergence
- 20.1. Introduction
- 20.2. Operation Technology and Information Technology
- 20.3. Before Convergence
- 20.4. After Convergence
- 20.5. ISA 95 Standard
- 20.6. New Developments
- 20.7. Summary
- 21. Concluding Remarks
- 21.1. Introduction
- 21.2. Basic Functionalities
- 21.3. Extended Functionalities
- 21.4. Emerging Trends
- 21.5. Summary
- Appendix A. Hardwired Control Subsystem
- Appendix B. Processor
- Appendix C. Hardware–Software Interfacing
- Appendix D. Basics of Programming
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093030
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053546
About the Author
K.L.S. Sharma
Dr. Sharma is an industrial automation professional by education, qualification, and practice. He worked in the automation industry for over 33 years (25 years in ABB India) followed by academic institutions promoting automation education and training. He has totally dedicated himself to teach/train people in industry and academic institutions in current philosophy, technology, terminology, and practices in automation. He has several articles to his credit in automation education and training in automation magazines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Automation Education and Training, Bengaluru, India