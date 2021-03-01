Overcoming Resistance to EGFR Inhibitors in EGFR Mutant NSCLC, Volume 17 presents updated information on how EGFR mutant lung cancers evolve to evade EGFR inhibitors, clinical strategies that identify these mechanisms, and how to implement newer therapeutic strategies to combat resistance and improve patient survival. As resistance to EGFR inhibitors is often through re-activation of MEK/ERK and PI3K pathways, or through loss of cell death responses, there is much overlap with resistance to targeted therapies in other paradigms, such as BRAF inhibitors in BRAF mutant melanoma, and HER2 inhibitors in HER2 amplified breast cancer.

This book is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, clinicians, graduate students and other members of the biomedical field who are interested in promising treatments for lung cancer.