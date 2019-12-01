Overcoming Cancers Resistant to HER-2 Antibodies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. General Introduction of Cancers responding to FDA-approved anti-HER2 antibodies (Trastuzumab)
1B. Antibody Induction of Anticancer Immunity
2. Sensitization of Trastuzumab Response by the Combination with Pentuzumab
3. Sensitization by Lapatinib of Trastuzumab Resistance
4. Sensitization by Ganetespib (HSP90 inhibitor) of Trastuzumab Resistance
5. Sensitization by Paclitaxel of Trastuzumab Resistance
6. Sensitization by Celecoxib of Trastuzumab Resistance
7. Sensitization by Emantasine (T-DM1) of Trastuzumab Resistance
8. Sensitization by Anti-apoptotic Inhibitors of Trastuzumab Resistance
9. Sensitization by Kinase Inhibitors of Trastuzumab Resistance
10. Sensitization by Vinorelbine of Trastuzumab Resistance
11. Sensitization by Fulvestrant of Trastuzumab Resistance
12. Sensitization by IFF-1 Inhibitors of Trastuzumab Resistance
13. Sensitization by Liposomal Doxorubicin of Trastuzumab Resistance
14. Sensitization by Combination of Immunotherapy and Trastuzumab
15. Sensitization by Radiotherapy of Trastuzumab Resistance
16. Sensitization by Chemotherapy of Trastuzumab Resistance
17. New Development of Targeted Anti-HER-2 Antibodies
Description
Overcoming Cancers Resistant to HER-2 Antibodies provides general updated information on the resistance of various human cancers to anti-HER2 therapeutic antibodies. It also discusses the description of various sensitizing agents that can reverse resistance when used in combination with anti-HER2 antibodies.There have been a lot of reports in which the treatment with anti-HER2 antibodies for various cancers has resulted in clinical responses; however, there have been also subsets of cancer patients who did not respond initially, and several responding patients developed resistance following treatments. Therefore, the use of various immunosensitizing agents to reverse resistance has been considered and this book discusses each of them in depth, such as Lapatinib, Ganetespib, Paclitaxel, Celecoxib, Emantasine, Liposomal Doxorubicin, and Kinase Inhibitors. This book is a valuable source for cancer researchers, oncologists, pharmacologists and different members of biomedical field interested in fighting cancer resistance to HER-2 antibodies.
Key Features
- Provides a general summary of various sensitizing agents that can work effectively when used in combination with anti-HER2 antibodies to reverse resistance
- Offers potential underlying mechanisms by which the cancer cells are either inherently resistant or become unresponsive to antibody treatment
- Discusses how to develop new targeted agents to underlie resistance in order to expand research on this field
Readership
Cancer researchers; medical oncologists; clinicians; pharmacologists; translational investigators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128164082
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Benjamin Bonavida Editor
Dr. Bonavida is internationally renowned by his expertise and various publications in the field of tumor cell sensitization to chemotherapy and in particular the novel role of Nitric Oxide (NO) donors in chemo-sensitization and reversal of drug resistance. Dr. Bonavida, and subsequently others, has introduced the concept of “Immunosensitization,” in which various selected agents that target resistant factors in the cancer cell can restore the response to antibody therapy. It has been reported on several mechanisms that underlie the resistance to antibody therapeutics, in which it has been demonstrated that antibodies trigger the tumor cells and inhibit survival/anti-apoptotic signaling pathways on one hand and also inhibit the signals that prevent the antibody-mediated cytotoxic activity. In the reported publications, it has been identified several gene products that regulate the cell resistance and, in which, selective specific sensitizing agents were used and in combination with the antibodies, resulted in the reversal of resistance. Examples of such sensitizing agents that were used consisted of proteasome inhibitors, RNA interference, chemical inhibitors targeting anti-apoptotic gene products, etc. Of interest, the concept of sensitization was initially developed in the 1990s and Dr. Bonavida published a book entitled Sensitization of Cancer Cells for Chemo/Immuno/Radiotherapy published by Humana/Springer in 2007. That was the first book on the subject of sensitization and it is still the main reference on the subject.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, USA