COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Osteosarcopenia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128200889

Osteosarcopenia

1st Edition

Understanding Bone, Muscle, and Fat Interactions

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: Gustavo Duque Bruce Troen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200889
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
209.94
130.00
115.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Falls, fractures, frailty, osteoporosis and sarcopenia are highly prevalent in older persons. While the concept of　osteosarcopenia is new, it is a rapidly evolving and cross-disciplinary problem. Prevention and treatment are　challenging and a combined therapeutic approach is needed. Osteosarcopenia: Understanding the Bone, Muscle, and Fat Axis provides evidence-based information on how to prevent and treat these conditions at multiple settings, including multiple illustrations, care pathways and tips to easily understand the pathophysiology, diagnostic methods and therapeutic approach to these conditions. This work evaluates the potential for a link between osteoporosis, sarcopenia and obesity.

Key Features

    • Presents diagnostic and therapeutic tips that facilitate the design and implementation of new care pathways,　impacting the wellbeing of our older population
    • Provides cross-disciplinary understanding by experts from the bone/osteoporosis field and the muscle/sarcopenia field
    • Covers muscle and bone biology, mesenchymal stem cells, age-related changes and cross-talk between　muscle, fat and bone, falls and fracture risk, glucose metabolism, diagnosis, imaging, and genetics of　osteosarcopenia

    Readership

    Endocrinologists, general internists, geriatricians, rheumatologists, Physicians with interest on musculoskeletal diseases and ageing, biomedical scientists, nurses and allied health professionals involved in aged care, medical directors (practitioners at nursing homes)

    Table of Contents

    1. Muscle and bone biology – Similarities and differences
    2. Mesenchymal stem cells as regulators of bone, muscle and fat formation
    3. Age-related changes in muscle, fat and bone: Their impact on metabolism and function.
    4. Cross-talk between muscle, fat and bone
    5. Falls and fracture risk assessment – The role of osteoporosis, obesity and sarcopenia.
    6. Good and bad fat in osteosarcopenia
    7. Glucose metabolism and osteosarcopenia
    8. Diagnosis of osteosarcopenia – Clinical
    9. Diagnosis of osteosarcopenia – Imaging
    10. Genetics of osteosarcopenia
    11. Non-pharmacological interventions for osteosarcopenia
    12. Pharmacological treatments of osteosarcopenia
    13. Social impact of osteosarcopenia
    14. Models of care for falls and fracture prevention

    Details

    No. of pages:
    240
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier 2021
    Published:
    1st April 2021
    Imprint:
    Elsevier
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780128200889

    About the Editors

    Gustavo Duque

    Professor Gustavo Duque is a world leader in ageing and musculoskeletal research. He is a geriatrician, clinical, and biomedical researcher with special interest in the mechanisms and treatment of osteoporosis, sarcopenia, and frailty in older persons. His initial training included Internal Medicine at Javeriana University (Colombia) and Geriatric Medicine, completed at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. He obtained his PhD at McGill with a thesis entitled “Molecular Changes of the Aging Osteoblast.” He moved to Australia to join the faculty as Associate Professor and Head of the Division of Geriatric Medicine and Director of the Musculoskeletal Ageing Research Program at Sydney Medical School Nepean. In 2015, he moved to Melbourne for a new position as Chair of Medicine and Director of the Australian Institute for Musculoskeletal Science at the University of Melbourne. His major research interests include the elucidation of the mechanisms of age-related bone loss, osteoporosis, sarcopenia and frailty.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Chair of Medicine and Director, Australian Institute for Musculoskeletal Science (AIMSS), The University of Melbourne and Western Health, St Albans, VIC, Australia

    Bruce Troen

    Bruce R. Troen, MD, is a physician-scientist formally trained in geriatrics and molecular biology. Dr. Troen is a professor and chief of the Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine in the Department of Medicine within the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, a physician-investigator with the WNY VA Healthcare System, and Chief of Geriatric Services at the Erie County Medical Center. A thought leader in aging-related geroscience and molecular biology and regional leader in geriatric care, Dr. Troen founded and directs the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease of Western New York and the Center for Successful Aging at the University at Buffalo.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Chief, Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine; Physician-Investigator, VAWNY Healthcare System; Director, Center for Successful Aging; Director, Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease; Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo, NY, USA

    Ratings and Reviews

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.