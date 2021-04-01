Osteosarcopenia
1st Edition
Understanding Bone, Muscle, and Fat Interactions
Falls, fractures, frailty, osteoporosis and sarcopenia are highly prevalent in older persons. While the concept of osteosarcopenia is new, it is a rapidly evolving and cross-disciplinary problem. Prevention and treatment are challenging and a combined therapeutic approach is needed. Osteosarcopenia: Understanding the Bone, Muscle, and Fat Axis provides evidence-based information on how to prevent and treat these conditions at multiple settings, including multiple illustrations, care pathways and tips to easily understand the pathophysiology, diagnostic methods and therapeutic approach to these conditions. This work evaluates the potential for a link between osteoporosis, sarcopenia and obesity.
- Presents diagnostic and therapeutic tips that facilitate the design and implementation of new care pathways, impacting the wellbeing of our older population
- Provides cross-disciplinary understanding by experts from the bone/osteoporosis field and the muscle/sarcopenia field
- Covers muscle and bone biology, mesenchymal stem cells, age-related changes and cross-talk between muscle, fat and bone, falls and fracture risk, glucose metabolism, diagnosis, imaging, and genetics of osteosarcopenia
Endocrinologists, general internists, geriatricians, rheumatologists, Physicians with interest on musculoskeletal diseases and ageing, biomedical scientists, nurses and allied health professionals involved in aged care, medical directors (practitioners at nursing homes)
Table of Contents
1. Muscle and bone biology – Similarities and differences
2. Mesenchymal stem cells as regulators of bone, muscle and fat formation
3. Age-related changes in muscle, fat and bone: Their impact on metabolism and function.
4. Cross-talk between muscle, fat and bone
5. Falls and fracture risk assessment – The role of osteoporosis, obesity and sarcopenia.
6. Good and bad fat in osteosarcopenia
7. Glucose metabolism and osteosarcopenia
8. Diagnosis of osteosarcopenia – Clinical
9. Diagnosis of osteosarcopenia – Imaging
10. Genetics of osteosarcopenia
11. Non-pharmacological interventions for osteosarcopenia
12. Pharmacological treatments of osteosarcopenia
13. Social impact of osteosarcopenia
14. Models of care for falls and fracture prevention
- 240
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 1st April 2021
- Elsevier
- 9780128200889
Gustavo Duque
Professor Gustavo Duque is a world leader in ageing and musculoskeletal research. He is a geriatrician, clinical, and biomedical researcher with special interest in the mechanisms and treatment of osteoporosis, sarcopenia, and frailty in older persons. His initial training included Internal Medicine at Javeriana University (Colombia) and Geriatric Medicine, completed at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. He obtained his PhD at McGill with a thesis entitled “Molecular Changes of the Aging Osteoblast.” He moved to Australia to join the faculty as Associate Professor and Head of the Division of Geriatric Medicine and Director of the Musculoskeletal Ageing Research Program at Sydney Medical School Nepean. In 2015, he moved to Melbourne for a new position as Chair of Medicine and Director of the Australian Institute for Musculoskeletal Science at the University of Melbourne. His major research interests include the elucidation of the mechanisms of age-related bone loss, osteoporosis, sarcopenia and frailty.
Chair of Medicine and Director, Australian Institute for Musculoskeletal Science (AIMSS), The University of Melbourne and Western Health, St Albans, VIC, Australia
Bruce Troen
Bruce R. Troen, MD, is a physician-scientist formally trained in geriatrics and molecular biology. Dr. Troen is a professor and chief of the Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine in the Department of Medicine within the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo, a physician-investigator with the WNY VA Healthcare System, and Chief of Geriatric Services at the Erie County Medical Center. A thought leader in aging-related geroscience and molecular biology and regional leader in geriatric care, Dr. Troen founded and directs the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer's Disease of Western New York and the Center for Successful Aging at the University at Buffalo.
Professor and Chief, Division of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine; Physician-Investigator, VAWNY Healthcare System; Director, Center for Successful Aging; Director, Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease; Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo, NY, USA
