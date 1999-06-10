Osteoporosis in men is an important clinical problem that has received little attention, both in the medical arena and from the general public. Although the condition affects a higher percentage of women, it is estimated that two million men in the U.S. have osteoporosis, and three million more are at risk. The lack of awareness by doctors and their patients puts men at a higher risk that the condition may go undiagnosed and untreated.

Osteoporosis in Men is the first book to explore this issue in depth. This groundbreaking text brings together eminent investigators and clinicians who interpret developments in this emerging field, and describe state-of-the-art research as well as practical approaches to diagnosis, prevention and therapy. It is an essential reference for researchers, students, and clinicians in bone-related disciplines.