Osteoporosis in Men
1st Edition
The Effects of Gender on Skeletal Health
Description
Osteoporosis in men is an important clinical problem that has received little attention, both in the medical arena and from the general public. Although the condition affects a higher percentage of women, it is estimated that two million men in the U.S. have osteoporosis, and three million more are at risk. The lack of awareness by doctors and their patients puts men at a higher risk that the condition may go undiagnosed and untreated.
Osteoporosis in Men is the first book to explore this issue in depth. This groundbreaking text brings together eminent investigators and clinicians who interpret developments in this emerging field, and describe state-of-the-art research as well as practical approaches to diagnosis, prevention and therapy. It is an essential reference for researchers, students, and clinicians in bone-related disciplines.
Key Features
Provides the first complete description of osteoporosis in men--epidemiology, clinical character, basic aspects, and research directions
- Discusses appropriate diagnostic, prevention, and treatment options
- Covers a wide range of topics, including the economic impact of fractures on health care expenses
- Includes a description of the roles of androgen and estrogen in men
- Discusses bone mass measurements and their clinical utility
- Explores the essential role of gender in the manifestations of osteoporosis. How is this disorder different in men, and how can we learn from these differences?
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, and students in osteoporosis and bone-related disciplines, as well as pharmaceutical companies.
Table of Contents
E. Orwoll, Introduction.
J. Melton, Epidemiology of Fractures.
A. Tosteson, Economic Impact of Fractures.
C. Cooper and F. Anderson, Hip and Vertebral Fractures.
D. Gold, Outcomes and the Personal Impact of Osteoporosis.
V. Gilsanz, Accumulation of Bone Mass During Childhood and Adolescence.
E. Seeman, Skeletal Structure.
R. Marcus and B. Beck, Exercise, Muscle Strength, and Bone.
C. Rosen, Growth Factors and Skeletal Health.
B. Dawson-Hughes, Calcium and Vitamin D Nutrition.
E. Orwoll and K. Wiren, Androgens and Bone Health.
E. Orwoll, Androgens and Bone: Clinical Aspects.
S. Khosla, L. Riggs, T. Spelsberg, and R. Turner, Estrogens and Bone Health.
E. Eriksen, Age-related Changes in Bone Remodeling.
L. Mosekilde, Trabecular Microarchitecture and Aging.
B. Martin, Aging and Changes in Cortical Mass and Structure.
B. Halloran and D. Bikle, Age-related Changes in Mineral Metabolism.
J. Eisman, Risk Factors for Low Bone Mass.
J. Cauley, Factors Associated with Fractures.
J. Bilezikian, Idiopathic Osteoporosis.
I. Reid, Glucocorticoids and Osteoporosis.
B. Klein, Alcohol.
J. Zerwekh and C. Pak, Hypercalciuria and Bone Disease.
P. Ebeling, Other Causes of Osteoporosis.
P. Ross, The Assessment of Bone Mass in Men.
E. Orwoll, Evaluation and Therapy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 10th June 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538259
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125286404
About the Editor
Eric Orwoll
Professor of Medicine and Director, Clinical Research Center, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Clinical Nutrition, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, Oregon
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, Oregon, USA