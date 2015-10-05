Osteoimmunology: Interactions of the Immune and Skeletal Systems, Second Edition, explores the advancements that have been made in the field during the last 40 years, including valuable information on our understanding of the interactions between hematopoietic, immune, and bone cells, now known as the field of osteoimmunology.

This comprehensive work offers the most extensive summaries of research trends in the field and their translation into new therapeutics.

Early chapters deal with the development of osteoblasts, osteoclasts, hematopoietic stem cells, T and B-lymphocytes, and communications between these cellular elements, while later sections contain discussions of the signaling pathways by which RANKL influences osteoclast development and function. Subsequent chapters explore the effects that estrogen has on bone and the immune system, the development of pathologic conditions, and the growing research around osteoporosis, Paget’s disease, the genetics of bone disease, and bone cancer metastasis.