Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Animals
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology
Description
Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Animals focuses on the processes involved in osmoregulation. The book first discusses general considerations of osmoregulation in animals, including the distinction of body fluids, definitions, and properties of solutions and membranes. The text also looks at the different types of excretory organs, including the differentiation of the excretory organs of mollusks, crustaceans, and vertebrates; protonephridia; and excretion in insects. The selection also describes the ionic regulation in marine animals. Topics include the selective advantages of ionic regulation; mechanisms of ionic regulation; and composition of tissues. The text also discusses osmotic regulation in brackish and freshwater animals. The book also focuses on osmotic regulation in terrestrial animals, including salt gain and loss, secretions, water loss and uptake, and osmotic pressure and composition of blood. The text is a good source of information for readers interested in osmoregulation.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgements
Chapter I. Some General Aspects of Osmo-Regulation in Animals
I. Introduction
II. Body Fluids
(a) Whole Blood
(b) Plasma
(c) Serum
(d) Lymph
(e) Extracellular and Intracellular Fluid
III. Definitions
(a) Quantities and Concentrations; Molar and Molal
(b) Tonicity and Osmoticity
(c) Permeability
IV. The Properties of Solutions and Membranes
(a) Cell Membranes and Body Walls
(b) Osmosis and Diffusion
(c) Permeability To Heavy Water
(d) Activity Coefficients
(e Energy Required to Move Solvents and Solutes Against Concentration Graidents
(f) Donnan Equilibria
(g) Active Transport of Ions
(h) Active Transport of Water
(i) Jon Binding By Proteins
Chapter II. Excretory Organ
I. Introduction To The Different Types
II. Ultrafiltration Systems
(a) General
(b) Vertebrates
(c) Invertebrates
III. Protonephridia
IV. Contractile Vacuoles
V. Excretion in Insects: Malpighian Tubes
Chapter III: Ionic Regulations in Marine Animals
I. Introduction
II. Survey
(a) Crustaceans
(b) Arachnids
(c) Mollusks
(d) Annelids
(e) Chordates
(f) Echinoderms
(g) Coelenterates
III. The Selective Advantages Of Ionic Regulation
IV. Macallum's Hypothesis
V. Mechanisms of Ionic Regulation
(a) Permeability Of The Body Walls
(b) Effects Of Protein In The Body Fluids
(c) Excretion And Ionic Regulation
(d) Uptake Of Salts And Water
VI. Composition of the Tissues
Chapter IV. Osmotic Regulation in Brackish Waters
I. Introduction and A Definition of Brackish Water
II. Blood Concentrations of Brackish Water Animals
III. Mechanisms of Osmotic Regulation
(a) Solute Loss
(b) Water Uptake
IV. Specific Examples
(a) Brackish Water Crabs
(b) Nereis and Perinereis
(c) Procerodes (Gunda)
V. Composition of The tissues
(a) Crustaceans
(b) Molluscs
(c) Annelids
Chapter V. Osmotic Regulation in Fresh Water
I. Introduction
II. Freshwater Animals
(a) Osmotic Pressure of The Blood
(b) Composition of the Blood
III. Osmotic Regulation in Freshwater Animals
(a) Kate of Urine Production And Permeability to Water
(b) Concentration of The Mine And Renal Salt Loss
(c) Extrarenal Salt Loss
IV. Active Uptake of Salts
(i) Astacus
(ii) Other Crustaceans
(iii) Asellus
(iv) Aedes
(v) Si Alts
(vi) Frog
V. Tissues of Freshwater Animals
VI. Freshwater Eggs and Embryos
Chapter VI. Osmotic Regulation in Terrestrial Animals
I. Introduction
II. Osmotic Pressure of The Blood
III. The Composition of The Blood
IV. Water Loss
(a) General
(b) Respiration and Evaporation
(c) Nitrogen Excretion
(d) Faeces
(e) Thermoregulation
(f) Summary
V. Water Uptake
VI. Salt Gain and Loss
VII. Some Other Body Fluids
(a) Cerebrospinal Fluid
(b) The Eye Fluids
(c) Perilymph and Endolymph
VIII. Secretions
(a) Tears
(b) Pancreatic Juice
(c) Saliva
(d) Sweat
(e) Gastric Juice
(f) Bile
(g) Milk
IX. The Internal Salt and Water Balance
(a) Water Absorption in the Gut
(b) Other Internal Movements
X. The Composition of the Tissues
(a) Vertebrate Tissues
(a) Invertebrate Tissues
XI. Ion Fluxes Through the Tissues
XII. Terrestrial Eggs and Embryos
Chapter VII. Hypo-Osmotic Regulators
I. Introduction
II. Osmotic Pressure and Composition of the Blood
(a) Concentration
(b) Composition
III. Salt and Water Balance
(a) Marine Teleosts
(b) Elasmobranchs
(c) Lampreys
(d Tetrapods
(e) Insects
(f) Artemia Salina
(g) Palaemonid Prawns
(h) Crabs
(i) Summary
IV. Other Body Fluids
V. Tissues
Eggs and Embryos
Chapter VIII. Respiration and Electrolyte Regulation
Chapter IX. The Control of Electrolyte Metabolism
I. Vertebrates
(a) Introduction
(b) Water Balance
(c) Salt Excretion
(d) The Control of Water and Salt Uptake
II. Invertebrates
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140483