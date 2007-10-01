Osmosensing and Osmosignaling, Volume 428
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Water compartments in cells Gary D. Fullerton, Ivan L. Cameron
Chapter 2 Yeast osmoregulation Stefan Hohmann, Marcus Krantz, Bodil Nordlander
Chapter 3 Physiological Analysis of Bacterial Mechanosensitive Channels Ian R Booth, Michelle D Edwards, Susan Black, Ulrike Schumann, Wendy Bartlett, Tim Rasmussen, Akiko Rasmussen & Samantha Miller
Chapter 4 Control of Cell Cycle in Response to Osmostress : Lessons from Yeast Josep Clotet and Francesc Posas
Chapter 5 Bacterial Osmosensing Transporters Janet M. Wood
Chapter 6 Plant Gene Networks in Osmotic Stress Response: from genes to regulatory networks Lam-Son Phan Tran, Kazuo Nakashima, Kazuo Shinozak, Kazuko Yamaguchi-Shinozaki
Chapter 7 Osmosensing by integrins in rat liver Freimut Schliess, Dieter Häussinger
Chapter 8 Hyperosmotic activation of the CD95 system Roland Reinehr, Dieter Häussinger
Chapter 9 New Approaches for Determining Apoptotic Volume Decrease (AVD) in Cells Carl D. Bortner, Maria I. Sifre, John A. Cidlowski
Chapter 10 Transient Receptor Potential channels in mechanosensing and cell volume regulation Stine Falsig Pedersen, Bernd Nilius
Chapter 11 Cell volume regulatory ion channels in cell proliferation and cell death Florian Lang, Michael Föller, Karl Lang, Philipp Lang, Markus Ritter, Alexey Vereninov, Ildiko Szabo, Stephan M. Huber, Erich Gulbins
Chapter 12 Actin Cytoskeleton Architecture and Signaling in Osmosensing Evangelia A. Papakonstanti, Christos Stournaras
Chapter 13 Osmotic stress and DNA damage Natalia I. Dmitrieva, Maurice B. Burg
Chapter 14 Transcriptional activator TonEBP in cellular protection and differentiation Jeong Ah Kim, Un Sil Jeon, Min Seong Kwon, Sun Woo Lim, H. Moo Kwon
Chapter 15 Desiccation Response of Mammalian Cells: Anhydrosignalling Zebo Huang, Alan Tunnacliffe
Chapter 16 Tonicity-regulated gene expression Joan Ferraris, Maurice B. Burg
Chapter 17 Hyperosmotic Induction of MAP Kinase Scaffolding Thomas L. Hilder, Michael H. Malone, Gary L. Johnson
Chapter 18 (Not here yet, title confirmed) Osmoregulation of bile formation Ralf Kubitz, Dieter Häussinger
Chapter 19 Osmosignaling And Volume Regulation In Intestinal Epithelial Cells Christina H. Lim, G. M. Bot, Hugo R. de Jonge, Ben C. Tilly
Chapter 20 Osmotic regulation of cellular glucose uptake Philippe Gual, Teresa. Gonzalez, Thierry Greameaux, Yannick Le Marchand-Brustel, Jean-Francois Tanti
Chapter 21 Effects of osmolytes on protein folding in cells Zoya Ignatova, Lila M. Gierasch
Chapter 22 Simulations of Macromolecules in Protective and Denaturing Osmolytes: Properties of Mixed Solvent Systems and their Effects on Water and Protein Structure and Dynamics David A. C. Beck, Brian J. Bennion, Darwin O. V. Alonso, Valerie Daggett
Chapter 23 Application of the Transfer Model to Understand How Naturally Occurring Osmolytes Affect Protein Stability Matthew Auton, David W. Bolen
Chapter 24 Mechanisms of high salinity tolerance in plants Narendra Tuteja
Chapter 25 Phenotype of the taurine transporter knockout mouse Ulrich Warskulat, Birgit-Heller-Stilb, Evelyn Oermann, Karl Zilles, Helmut Haas, Florian Lang Dieter Häussinger
Chapter 26 Molecular basis of osmolyte effects on protein and metabolites Jörg Rösgen
Chapter 27 Methods of Changing Biopolymer Volume Fraction and Cytoplasmic Solute Concentrations for In Vivo Biophysical Studies Michael C. Konopka, James C. Weisshaar, M. Thomas Record, Jr.
Chapter 28 Characterization of Plant Aquaporins Ralf Kaldenhoff, Adam Bertl, Beate Otto, Menachem Moshelion, Norbert Uehlein
Chapter 29 Aquaporins Landon S. King
Chapter 30 Physiology and pathophysiology of renal aquaporins Soren Nielsen
For over fifty years the Methods in Enzymology series has been the critically acclaimed laboratory standard and one of the most respected publications in the field of biochemistry. The highly relevant material makes it an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life and related sciences. This volume features articles on the topic of osmosensing and osmosignaling written by experts in the field.
Biochemists and researchers in related life science disciplines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 1st October 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080552118
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123739216
Helmut Sies Serial Volume Editor
Helmut Sies is an Honorary Member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He received an Honorary Ph.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1996. Dr. Sies is a member of the Northrhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Germany, and a Corresponding Member of both the Academy of Sciences of Heidelberg, Germany, and the Academy of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has received many awards and prizes, including the FEBS Anniversary Prize awarded by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, 1978; the Distinguished Foreign Scholar award, MASUA, 1985; the Silver Medal, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, 1986; the Ernst Jung Preis fur Medizin, 1988; the Claudius-Galenus-Preis, 1990; and the ISFE-Preis, 1994. Dr. Sies sereves on the editorial board and advisory committee for twelve journals, has edited numerous books, and has published more than 400 original articles and chapters. He received his M.D. at the University of Munich in 1967 and currently serves as Full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Düsseldorf.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Fur Physiologische Chemie, Germany