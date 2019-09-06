Part I: Building Baseline Knowledge

1. Orthotics and Prosthetics in Rehabilitation: Multidisciplinary Approach

2. Aging and Activity Tolerance

3. Motor Control, Motor Learning, and Neural Plasticity in Orthotic and Prosthetic Rehabilitation

4. Evidence-Based Approach to Orthotic and Prosthetic Rehabilitation

5. Clinical Assessment of Gait

6. Materials and Technology

7. Footwear: Foundation for Lower Extremity Orthoses

Part II: Orthotics in Rehabilitation

8. Foot Orthoses

9. Principles of Lower Extremity Orthoses

10. Neurological and Neuromascular Disease Implications for Orthotic Use

11. Orthoses for Knee Dysfunction

12. Orthoses in Orthopedic Care and Trauma

13. Orthoses for Spinal Dysfunction

14. Orthoses in the Management of Hand Dysfunction

15. Orthoses in Burn Care

16. Prescription Wheelchairs: Seating and Mobility Systems

Part III: Prosthetics in Rehabilitation

17. Etiology of Amputation

18. Wound Care for Vulnerable Feet

19. Amputation Surgeries

20. Post-Op/Pre-Prosthetic Care

21. Understanding and Selecting Prosthetic Feet

22. Postsurgical Management of Partial Foot and Syme Amputation

23. Transtibial Prosthesis

24. Transfemoral Prostheses

25. Prosthetic Options for Persons with High and Bilateral Amputation

26. Early Rehabilitation in Lower Extremity Dysvascular Amputation

27. Advanced Rehabilitation for People with Microprocessor Knee Prostheses

28. Athletic Options for Persons with Amputation

29. Children with Limb Deficiency

30. Prosthetic Options for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation

31. Rehabilitation for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation