Orthotics and Prosthetics in Rehabilitation
4th Edition
Description
Gain a strong foundation in the field of orthotics and prosthetics! Orthotics and Prosthetics in Rehabilitation, 4th Edition is a clear, comprehensive, one-stop resource for clinically relevant rehabilitation information and application. Divided into three sections, this text gives you a foundation in orthotics and prosthetics, clinical applications when working with typical and special populations, and an overview of amputation and prosthetic limbs. This edition has been updated with coverage of the latest technology and materials in the field, new evidence on effectiveness and efficacy of interventions and cognitive workload associated usage along with enhanced color photographs and case studies - it’s a great resource for students and rehabilitation professionals alike.
Key Features
-
Comprehensive coverage addresses rehabilitation in a variety of environments, including acute care, long-term care and home health care, and outpatient settings.
- Book organized into three parts corresponding with typical patient problems and clinical decision-making.
- The latest evidence-based research throughout text help you learn clinical-decision making skills.
- Case studies present real-life scenarios that demonstrate how key concepts apply to clinical decision-making and evidence-based practice.
- World Health Organization disablement model (ICF) incorporated to help you learn how to match patient’s limitations with the best clinical treatment.
- Multidisciplinary approach in a variety of settings demonstrates how physical therapists can work with the rest of the healthcare team to provide high quality care in orthotic/prosthetic rehabilitation.
- The latest equipment and technology throughout text addresses the latest options in prosthetics and orthotics rehabilitation
- Authoritative information from the Guide to Physical Therapist Practice, 2nd Edition is incorporated throughout.
- A wealth of tables and boxes highlight vital information for quick reference and ease of use.
Table of Contents
Part I: Building Baseline Knowledge
1. Orthotics and Prosthetics in Rehabilitation: Multidisciplinary Approach
2. Aging and Activity Tolerance
3. Motor Control, Motor Learning, and Neural Plasticity in Orthotic and Prosthetic Rehabilitation
4. Evidence-Based Approach to Orthotic and Prosthetic Rehabilitation
5. Clinical Assessment of Gait
6. Materials and Technology
7. Footwear: Foundation for Lower Extremity Orthoses
Part II: Orthotics in Rehabilitation
8. Foot Orthoses
9. Principles of Lower Extremity Orthoses
10. Neurological and Neuromascular Disease Implications for Orthotic Use
11. Orthoses for Knee Dysfunction
12. Orthoses in Orthopedic Care and Trauma
13. Orthoses for Spinal Dysfunction
14. Orthoses in the Management of Hand Dysfunction
15. Orthoses in Burn Care
16. Prescription Wheelchairs: Seating and Mobility Systems
Part III: Prosthetics in Rehabilitation
17. Etiology of Amputation
18. Wound Care for Vulnerable Feet
19. Amputation Surgeries
20. Post-Op/Pre-Prosthetic Care
21. Understanding and Selecting Prosthetic Feet
22. Postsurgical Management of Partial Foot and Syme Amputation
23. Transtibial Prosthesis
24. Transfemoral Prostheses
25. Prosthetic Options for Persons with High and Bilateral Amputation
26. Early Rehabilitation in Lower Extremity Dysvascular Amputation
27. Advanced Rehabilitation for People with Microprocessor Knee Prostheses
28. Athletic Options for Persons with Amputation
29. Children with Limb Deficiency
30. Prosthetic Options for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation
31. Rehabilitation for Persons with Upper Extremity Amputation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 6th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323676915
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323609135
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323610209
About the Author
Kevin Chui
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, School of Physical Therapy, College of Health Professions, Pacific University, Hillsboro, Oregon
Sheng-Che Yen
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Movement and Rehabilitation Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston, Massachusetts
Milagros Jorge
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, School of Physical Therapy, Director, Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, Langston University, Langson, Oklahoma
Michelle Lusardi
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Physical Therapy, Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, Connecticut