Orthoplastic techniques for lower extremity reconstruction – Part II, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323835725

Orthoplastic techniques for lower extremity reconstruction – Part II, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 38-1

1st Edition

Editors: Edgardo R. Rodriguez-Collazo Suhail Masadeh
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323835725
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest edited by Drs. Edgardo R. Rodriguez-Collazo and Suhail Masadeh, this issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery is Part II of the Editors’ two-part issue on Orthoplastic techniques for lower extremity reconstruction. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: The Role of Bone Marrow Aspirate in Osseous and Soft Tissue Pathology; Reconstructive Pedal Amputation; A Surgical Approach to Location Specific Neuropathic Foot Ulceration; A Novel Technique of External Fixation For Immediate Post-Operative Ambulation And Protection Of Soft Tissue Reconstructions; Classification and Management of stump neuroma; Treatment Protocol for Peripheral Nerve Dysfunction of the Lower Extremity: A Systematic Approach; Targeted Muscle Reinnervation for the Management of Drop Foot; Membrane induced technique for the management of combine soft tissue and osseous defects; Management of Osseous Defects in the Tibia; and Vascularized fibula free and fibular medialization for the management of bone defects. 

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th January 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323835725

About the Editors

Edgardo R. Rodriguez-Collazo

Suhail Masadeh

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.