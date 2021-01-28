Orthoplastic techniques for lower extremity reconstruction – Part II, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 38-1

Guest edited by Drs. Edgardo R. Rodriguez-Collazo and Suhail Masadeh, this issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery is Part II of the Editors’ two-part issue on Orthoplastic techniques for lower extremity reconstruction. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: The Role of Bone Marrow Aspirate in Osseous and Soft Tissue Pathology; Reconstructive Pedal Amputation; A Surgical Approach to Location Specific Neuropathic Foot Ulceration; A Novel Technique of External Fixation For Immediate Post-Operative Ambulation And Protection Of Soft Tissue Reconstructions; Classification and Management of stump neuroma; Treatment Protocol for Peripheral Nerve Dysfunction of the Lower Extremity: A Systematic Approach; Targeted Muscle Reinnervation for the Management of Drop Foot; Membrane induced technique for the management of combine soft tissue and osseous defects; Management of Osseous Defects in the Tibia; and Vascularized fibula free and fibular medialization for the management of bone defects.