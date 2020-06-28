Orthopedic Nursing,An Issue of Nursing Clinics of North America, Volume 55-2

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Stephen Krau, Tandy Gabbert has put together a comprehensive issue that discusses important clinical topics for orthopedic nurses. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Proactive wellness care for the patient with osteoarthritis; Innovations in care of the elderly hip fracture patient; A Day in the Life of Advanced Practice Nurses providing care to patients with musculoskeletal conditions; Emerging spine care trends and innovations; Fighting the epidemic: Bone health and osteoporosis; An update on total joint arthroplasty: Current models of care, strategies and innovations providing the best patient outcomes, and the big changes in the patient experience; Legal implications in the care of orthopedic patients: Serious complications and how to prevent them; New on the scene: Orthopedic Nurse Navigator; Pain management for the orthopedic patient, closing the gap; Advances in sports medicine and care of the adolescent athlete; The ever changing world of limb salvage surgery for malignant bone tumors; and Excellence in patient education: Evidence-based education that improves patient outcomes. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in orthopedic patients.