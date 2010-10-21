Orthopedic Management of Cerebral Palsy, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724752

Orthopedic Management of Cerebral Palsy, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 41-4

1st Edition

Authors: Hank Chambers
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724752
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st October 2010
Description

Articles in this issue include “Epidemiology of Cerebral Palsy”,  “Classification of Cerebral Palsy”, “Examination of the Child with Cerebral Palsy”,  “Gait Analysis in Cerebral Palsy”, “Management of Spasticity in Cerebral Palsy”, “Surgery of the Upper Extremity in Cerebral Palsy”,  “Spine Surgery in Cerebral Palsy”, “The Hip in Cerebral Palsy”, “The Knee in Cerebral Palsy”, “The Foot and Ankle in Cerebral Palsy”, “Orthopedic Care of the Adult with Cerebral Palsy.”

Hank Chambers

Hank Chambers Author

MD

