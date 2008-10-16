Orthopaedic Bone Cements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693763, 9781845695170

Orthopaedic Bone Cements

1st Edition

Editors: S Deb
eBook ISBN: 9781845695170
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693763
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 16th October 2008
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Part 1 Bone cements in medicine: Bone disease; Hip replacements; Knee replacements; Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty; Antibiotic-impregnated polymethyl-methacrylate (PMMA) spacers in hip surgery; Commercial aspects and delivery systems of bone cements; Wear particles and osteolysis. Part 2 Materials: Acrylic bone cement: Genesis and evolution; Poly(methylmethacrylate) bone cement: Chemical composition and chemistry; Calcium phosphate bone cements. Part 3 Properties of bone cements: Mechanical properties of bone cements; Fracture toughness and fatigue characteristics of bone cements; Dynamic creep in bone cements. Part 4 Enhancing the properties of bone cements; Antibiotic-loaded bone cements; Modifications of bone cements; Design of bioactive bone cement based on organic-inorganic hybrids; Clinical aspects of calcium phosphate bone cements.

Description

Bone cements are widely used in orthopaedic applications to anchor implants to existing bone, reconstruct bone and deliver bioactive agents to the body. With an increasing number of bone cements available, it is vital that the correct material is selected for specific clinical procedures. Orthopaedic bone cements reviews the most recent research in this field.

Part one discusses the current uses of orthopaedic bone cements with chapters on such topics as hip replacements, verteboplasty and wear particles and osteolysis. Part two reviews materials and types of cement such as acrylic, polymethylmethacrylate and calcium phosphate cements. Chapters in Part three address the mechanical properties of bone cements such as fracture toughness and dynamic creep. The final section examines methods to enhance the properties of bone cements with coverage of themes such as antibiotic loaded bone cements and bioactive cements.

With its eminent editor and multidisciplinary team of international contributors, Orthopaedic bone cements is an invaluable reference for materials scientists, medical researchers and all those involved in the development of bone cements for orthopaedic applications and joint replacement.

Key Features

  • Provides a review of recent research focussing on improving the mechanical and biological performance of bone cements
  • Discusses the current applications of bone cements particularly in hip replacement, verteboplasty and wear particles
  • Reviews types of materials and acrylic, polymethlymethacrylate and calcium phosphate as types of cements

Readership

Materials scientists, medical researchers and all those involved in the development of bone cements for orthopedic applications and joint replacement

About the Editors

S Deb Editor

Dr Sanjukta Deb, of King's College London, is highly regarded for her expertise and ongoing research in the field of biomaterials, in particular self-curing and bio-active bone cements.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

