Orthognathic Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America 26-4, Volume 26-4
1st Edition
Description
Editors Daniel B. Spagnoli, Brian B. Farrell, and Myron R. Tucker review important areas in Orthognathic Surgery. Articles will include: Timing of Three-Dimensional Virtual Treatment Planning of Orthognathic Surgery: a Prospective Single-Surgeon Evaluation on 350 Consecutive Cases; Orthodontic Preparation for Orthognathic Surgery; Applications of Navigation for Orthognathic Surgery; Mandibular Surgery: Technologic and Technical Improvements; Maxillary Orthognathic Surgery; Surgical Assistance for Rapid Orthodontic Treatment and Temporary Skeletal Anchorage; Management of Cleft Lip and Palate and Cleft Orthognathic Considerations; Orthognathic Surgery and the TMJ Patient; Complications in Orthognathic Surgery: Report of 1000 Cases; Orthognathic Surgery in the Office Setting; Esthetic Adjuncts with Orthognathic Surgery; Virtual Surgical Planning in Orthognathic Surgery; and more!
Details
- English
- © Elsevier 2014
- 28th November 2014
- Elsevier
- 9780323326674
- 9780323326667
LSUHSC School of Dentistry Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery