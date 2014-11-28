Orthognathic Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America 26-4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326667, 9780323326674

Orthognathic Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America 26-4, Volume 26-4

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Spagnoli
eBook ISBN: 9780323326674
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326667
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Editors Daniel B. Spagnoli, Brian B. Farrell, and Myron R. Tucker review important areas in Orthognathic Surgery. Articles will include: Timing of Three-Dimensional Virtual Treatment Planning of Orthognathic Surgery: a Prospective Single-Surgeon Evaluation on 350 Consecutive Cases; Orthodontic Preparation for Orthognathic Surgery; Applications of Navigation for Orthognathic Surgery; Mandibular Surgery: Technologic and Technical Improvements; Maxillary Orthognathic Surgery; Surgical Assistance for Rapid Orthodontic Treatment and Temporary Skeletal Anchorage; Management of Cleft Lip and Palate and Cleft Orthognathic Considerations; Orthognathic Surgery and the TMJ Patient; Complications in Orthognathic Surgery: Report of 1000 Cases; Orthognathic Surgery in the Office Setting; Esthetic Adjuncts with Orthognathic Surgery; Virtual Surgical Planning in Orthognathic Surgery; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323326674
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323326667

About the Authors

Daniel Spagnoli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

LSUHSC School of Dentistry Department of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.