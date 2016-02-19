Origins of Physiological Regulations
1st Edition
Description
Origins of Physiological Regulations focuses on arrangements that maintain bodily properties and activities, including heart rate regulation, water intake and secretion, and cardiac determination.
The monograph first offers information on physiological regulation, nonregulation and regulation, and ontogeny of physiological regulation. The text then ponders on heart rate regulation, programmed development, and metabolic equilibration. Discussions focus on early cardiac determination, cardiac pacemaker, set points, self-contained programs, water excretion and intake, and tolerance curves.
The publication examines concentrations and their differentials and constancy and variability, including cellular composition and resting and range of heart rates. The text then elaborates on behavior as regulation, tools of regulation, feedbacks in regulations, tolerances and protections, and adaptations to environment.
The monograph is a dependable source of information for research workers and advanced students interested in regulatory physiology or developmental biology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
A. Direction of This Study
B. Physiological Regulation
C. Nonregulation and Regulation
D. Ontogeny of Physiological Regulations
E. Historical Note
F. Questions
G. Outline
Chapter 2 Heart Rate Regulation
A. Early Cardiac Determination
B. Cardiac Pacemaker: intrinsic Regulation
C. Extrinsic Regulation of Pace
CHAPTER 3 Programmed Development
A. Self-contained Programs
B. Set Points
C. Pacemakers
D. Extrinsic Regulations in General
Chapter 4 Metabolic Equilibration
A. Plan
B. Metabolic Exchanges: Water Excretion
C. Metabolic Exchanges: Water Intake
D. Tolerance Curves: Chloride
E. In General
Chapter 5 Concentrations and their Differentials
A. General Statement
B. Cellular Composition
C. Extracellular Fluid
Chapter 6 Constancy and Variability
A. Resting Heart Rates
B. Range of Heart Rates
C. Ranges of Exercise Parameters
D. In General
Chapter 7 Behavior as Regulation
A. Muscular Movement
B. Heat Regulation
C. Food Getting
Chapter 8 Tools of Regulation
A. Hormones: Norepinephrine
B. Enzymes: Amylase
C. Glucose Regulation
D. Tyrosine Metabolism
E. Isoenzymes
F. In General
Chapter 9 Feedbacks in Regulations
A. Arterial Blood Pressure
B. Occurrence of Feedbacks
Chapter 10 More Extrinsic Regulations
A. Pulmonary Ventilation
B. Dose-Response Relations
C. Nonhomeostatic Regulations
Chapter 11 Ontogenies of Excretory Regulations
A. Diuresis
B. Urine Concentrations
C. Clearances
Chapter 12 Tolerances and Protections
A. Tolerance Limits
B. Protections
C. In General
Chapter 13 Adaptations to Environment
A. At a Critical Stage
B. Heart Rate as Adaptate
C. Early Adaptations in General
D. Adaptive Enzymes
E. Susceptible Stages
Chapter 14 Onsets of Regulations
A. Triggers
B. Birth as a Trigger
C. Other Triggers
D. Programs
Chapter 15 Comparisons Among Species
A. Contrasts
B. Body Size
C. Sequences
D. Sequences in Enzyme Ontogenies
E. A Few Speculations
Chapter 16 Some Principles
A. Ontogenies
B. Physiological Regulations
References
Subject Index
