Origins of Madness

1st Edition

Psychopathology in Animal Life

Editors: J. D. Keehn
eBook ISBN: 9781483280714
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 432
Description

Origins of Madness: Psychopathology in Animal Life provides information pertinent to the abnormal behavior in animals and its bearing on human psychopathology. This book discusses the behavioral abnormalities of animals in the wild or under circumstances of confinement, as in circuses, laboratories, households, and zoos, where the abnormalities appear without intention.

Organized into 11 sections encompassing 44 chapters, this book begins with an overview of psychosomatic studies in animals. This text then examines the two fundamental methods for producing experimental neuroses. Other chapters consider the practical implication of the basic parallelism between animal and human neuroses. This book discusses as well the emotional disorders responsible for the inability of psychoneurotic patients and experimentally neurotic animals to cope with real life situations as they happen. The final chapter deals with the method that produces a striking behavior abnormality in dogs.

This book is a valuable resource for veterinarians and clinical psychologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction: The Psychopathology of Animal Life

Section I, Animal and Human Psychopathology

1. Psychosomatics in Veterinary Medicine

2. Zoological Garden and Mental

3. Parallels Between Animal and Human Neuroses

4. Experimental Psychiatry and the Humane Study of Fear

Section II, Origins and Symptomatology in Psychopathology

5. Neurotic Behavior

6. Animal Behavior and Mental Illness

7. Stereotyped Activities Produced by Amphetamine in Several Animal Species and Man

8. Animal Model of Depression, I. Review of Evidence: Implications for Research

Section III, Animal Neuroses

9. Some Observations on Neurosis in Farm Animals

10. Spontaneous Neurosis in Chimpanzees: Theoretical Relations with Clinical and Experimental Phenomena

11. Conflict and Conditioned Aversive Stimuli in the Development of Experimental Neurosis

12. Experimental Neurosis in Monkeys

Section IV, Psychoses in Animals

13. The History of a Catatonic Dog

14. Behavioral Analysis of Chronic Amphetamine Intoxication

15. Tonic Immobility in the Rhesus Monkey (Macaca Mulatta) Induced by Manipulation, Immobilization, and Experimental Inversion of the Visual Field

Section V, Animal Addictions

16. Addiction in Animals

17. Tobacco Smoking in Monkeys

18. Behavioral Maintenance of High Concentrations of Blood Ethanol and Physical Dependence in the Rat

19. Evidence from Rats that Morphine Tolerance is a Learned Response

Section VI, Animal Disorders of Personality

20. "Hypersexuality" in Male Cats without Brain Damage

21. The Self-Mutilation of a Male Macacus Rhesus Monkey

22. Behavioral Abnormalities in Young Adult Pigs Caused by Malnutrition in Early Life

23. Prenatal Stress Feminizes and Demasculinizes the Behavior of Males

Section VII, Psychophysiological Disorders

24. Learned Asthma in the Guinea Pig

25. Activity-stress Ulcer in the Rat, Hamster, Gerbil, and Guinea Pig

26. Ulcerative Colitis-Like Lesions in Siamang Gibbons

27. Operant Conditioning of Large Magnitude, 12-hour Duration, Heart Rate Elevations in the Baboon

Section VIII, Specific Anomalies

28. Characteristics of Epileptoid Convulsive Reactions Produced in Rats by Auditory Stimulation

29. Spontaneously Occurring Forms of Tonic Immobility in Farm Animals

30. On the Phenomenon of Sudden Death in Animals and Man

31. The Kindling Effect

32. "Whirling Behavior" in Dogs as Related to Early Experience

Section IX, Disorders of Childhood

33. Toward an Animal Model of Depression: A Study of Separation Behavior in Dogs

34. Stereotyped Behavior of the Infant Chimpanzee

35. Mother-Infant Separation in Monkeys: An Experimental Model

36. The Development of Head Banging in a Young Rhesus Monkey

Section X, Environmental Control Of Anomalous Behaviour

37. Stereotyped Behavior and Cage Size

38. Some Effects of Different Test Cages on Response "Strategies" during Leverpress Escape

39. Circadian Susceptibility to Animal Hypnosis

40. Schedule-Induced Drinking as a Function of Interpellet Interval

Section XI, Treatment of Abnormal Animals

41. Animal Clinical Psychology: A Modest Proposal

42. Breaking the Killing Habit in Dogs by Inhibiting the Conditioned Reflex

43. Monkey Psychiatrists

44. Alleviation of Learned Helplessness in the Dog

Index

