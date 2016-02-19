Organotransition Metal Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080307145, 9781483285849

Organotransition Metal Chemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

Applications to Organic Synthesis

Authors: S. G. Davies
Editors: J E Baldwin
eBook ISBN: 9781483285849
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st November 1983
Table of Contents

(partial) General introduction to organometallic chemistry. Complexation and decomplexation reactions. Organometallics as protecting and stabilising groups. Organometallics as electrophiles. Organometallics as nucleophiles. Coupling and cyclisation reactions. Isomerisation reactions. Oxidation and reduction. Carbonylation and related reactions. Index.

Although organotransition metal chemistry has been developing rapidly over the past 20 years, it is only recently that applications of transition metal complexes to organic synthesis have started to be exploited. This unique book provides an introduction to organometallic chemistry for chemists who have little or no experience in the field, describes the work that has already been done using organotransition metal complexes for synthesis, and indicates to organic and organometallic chemists the type of synthetic problems that can be solved using organometallic compounds. It covers all major advances that have been made in this rapidly expanding area of chemistry, including not only reactions that already have well established applications for synthesis but also many recently discovered potentially useful reactions, providing a survey of recent literature.

For advanced university students, organometallic chemists and organic chemists.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285849

S. G. Davies Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Oxford, UK

J E Baldwin Editor

