Organophosphorus Monomers and Polymers
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Organic Chemistry
Organophosphorus Monomers and Polymers is the first attempt at a generalization and systemization of existent knowledge of the methods of synthesis and the basic properties of monomers and polymers of organophosphorus compounds, and also of their fields of application. It contains valuable reference material, collated in tables (physical constants of the monomers, properties of the polymers and copolymers, etc.). The literature used by the author has covered journals, patents and books up to 1958, and in some cases more recent results are included.
The monomers and polymers are tabulated according to the particular class of phosphorus-containing compounds to which they belong: acids of phosphorus, their derivatives, phosphines, polymers and co-polymers of unsaturated esters of acids of phosphorus, etc. Groups of monofunctional unsaturated phosphorus-containing compounds (acids, acid chlorides, amides, etc.) are listed in the order of: (a) the distance of the multiple bonds from the phosphorus atom, and (b) the number of multiple bonds. Within each group, the unsaturated substances are listed from simple to complex according to the rules laid down in The Chemist's Handbook. The book is intended for scientists, research workers, engineers, and technologists working on the preparation, manipulation, and investigation of monomers and high molecular weight compounds, and also for students studying related branches of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Section 1. Starting Materials for the Preparation of High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds
Chapter I. Unsaturated Organophosphorus Compounds
Unsaturated Organophosphorus Acids (Phosphonous, Phosphonic and Phosphonothionic) and Their Derivatives
Esters of Acids of Phosphorus and Unsaturated Alcohols
A Discussion of Some Reactions Which Lead to the Formation of Vinyl Esters of Acids of Phosphorus
The Properties of Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus
Unsaturated Phosphines, Their Oxides and Sulphides, Tetrachlorophosphoranes and Phosphonium Salts
Chapter II. Saturated Organophosphorus Compounds. Di-Hydroxy-Compounds
Di-Acid Chlorides of Some Saturated Acids of Phosphorus
Some Compounds Containing Two Hydroxyl-Groups (Difunctional Alcohols and Phenols)
Di- and Tri-Carboxylic Acids (And Their Esters) Containing Phosphinyl Groups Phosphorus-Containing Di- and Tri-Isocyanates
Tetrakis-(Hydroxymethyl)Phosphonium Chloride (THPC) and Tris-(Hydroxymethyl) Phosphine Oxide (THPO)
Tetrakis-(Hydroxymethyl)Phosphonium Chloride P(CH2OH)4CI (THPC) Dialkyl Hydrogen Phosphites
Dimethyl Hydrogen Phosphite HPO(OCH3)2
Cyclic Esters of Some Acids of Phosphorus (Cyclic Esters of Phosphorous, Pyrophosphorous, Phosphoramidous, Phosphorodithious, Phosphorotrithious, Phosphoric, Phosphorothionic, Phosphoramidothionic and Alkyl- and Arylphosphonic Acids)
Saturated Diesters of Alkyl- and Aryl-Phosphonic Acids
Amides of Acids of Phosphorus (Di- and Tri-Amides, Mono-, Di- and Tri-Ethylenimides of Phosphorous, Phosphoric, Phosphoramidic, Phosphorothionic, Phosphoramidothionic, And Alkyl- and Aryl-Phosphonic Acids)
The Ethylenimide of Dipropyl Phosphoric Acid
Phosphonitrilic Chlorides
Chapter III. Kefractivities of Certain Atomic Groups in Organophosphorus Compounds
Section 2 High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds
Chapter IV. Carbon-Chain and Hetero-Chain High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus in the Side Chains
Polymers and Copolymers of Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus
Polymers and Copolymers of Allyl Esters of Acids of Phosphorus
Polymers and Copolymers of Other Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus
Tables of Polymers and Copolymers of Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus
Polymers and Copolymers of Amides, Amido-Esters and Ethylenimides of Acids of Phosphorus
Carbochain Products From the Polycondensation of Organophosphorus Compounds
High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds Synthesized By the Reaction of Organic Polymers With Phosphorus Containing Compounds
Chapter V. Heterochain High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus in the Main Chain
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus and Carbon in the Main Chain
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Oxygen and Carbon in the Main Chain (Phosphorus-Containing Polyesters)
Polyesters Based On Phosphonic Acids
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Nitrogen and Other Elements in the Main Chain. Polyamides and Polyurethanes Containing Phosphorus
Polyphosphonitrilic Halides and Their Derivatives
The Preparation of the Mixture of Trimeric and Tetrameric Phosphonitrilic Chloride
High Molecular Weight Compounds Based Ontetrakis-(Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Chloride (THPC) and Tris-(Hydroxymethyl) Phosphine Oxide (THPO)
High Molecular Weight Phosphorus-Containing Compounds With Inorganic Skeletons (Besides Polyamides, Polyphosphonitrilic Halides and Their Derivatives)
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Only Phosphorus in the Main Chain
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus and Nitrogen in the Main Chain
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Boron and (Sometimes) Nitrogen in the Main Chain
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus Oxygen in the Main Chain (Polyphosphates, Polyphosphoric Acids and Their Derivatives)
High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Oxygen and A Third Element in the Main Chain (Silicon, Nitrogen, Boron, Arsenic and Titanium)
Chapter VI. Other Organophosphorus Polymers
Products From Telomerization Reactions Involving Organophosphorus Compounds
High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds of Unknown Structure
Chapter VII. Uses of High Molecular Weight Phosphorus Containing Compounds
Artificial Glass
Paints and Lacquers
Films and Fibers
Plasticizers
Glues
Substances for Increasing the Flame-Resistance of Fibers, Synthetic Resins and Plastics
The Flame-Proofing of Cotton Articles
Ion-Exchange Resins and Detergents
Catalysts for Chemical Reactions
Lubricant Additives
Other Fields of Application of High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds
List of Tables
Subject Index Preface
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164069