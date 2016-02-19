Organophosphorus Monomers and Polymers is the first attempt at a generalization and systemization of existent knowledge of the methods of synthesis and the basic properties of monomers and polymers of organophosphorus compounds, and also of their fields of application. It contains valuable reference material, collated in tables (physical constants of the monomers, properties of the polymers and copolymers, etc.). The literature used by the author has covered journals, patents and books up to 1958, and in some cases more recent results are included. The monomers and polymers are tabulated according to the particular class of phosphorus-containing compounds to which they belong: acids of phosphorus, their derivatives, phosphines, polymers and co-polymers of unsaturated esters of acids of phosphorus, etc. Groups of monofunctional unsaturated phosphorus-containing compounds (acids, acid chlorides, amides, etc.) are listed in the order of: (a) the distance of the multiple bonds from the phosphorus atom, and (b) the number of multiple bonds. Within each group, the unsaturated substances are listed from simple to complex according to the rules laid down in The Chemist's Handbook. The book is intended for scientists, research workers, engineers, and technologists working on the preparation, manipulation, and investigation of monomers and high molecular weight compounds, and also for students studying related branches of chemistry.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Section 1. Starting Materials for the Preparation of High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds

Chapter I. Unsaturated Organophosphorus Compounds

Unsaturated Organophosphorus Acids (Phosphonous, Phosphonic and Phosphonothionic) and Their Derivatives

Esters of Acids of Phosphorus and Unsaturated Alcohols

A Discussion of Some Reactions Which Lead to the Formation of Vinyl Esters of Acids of Phosphorus

The Properties of Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus

Unsaturated Phosphines, Their Oxides and Sulphides, Tetrachlorophosphoranes and Phosphonium Salts

Chapter II. Saturated Organophosphorus Compounds. Di-Hydroxy-Compounds

Di-Acid Chlorides of Some Saturated Acids of Phosphorus

Some Compounds Containing Two Hydroxyl-Groups (Difunctional Alcohols and Phenols)

Di- and Tri-Carboxylic Acids (And Their Esters) Containing Phosphinyl Groups Phosphorus-Containing Di- and Tri-Isocyanates

Tetrakis-(Hydroxymethyl)Phosphonium Chloride (THPC) and Tris-(Hydroxymethyl) Phosphine Oxide (THPO)

Tetrakis-(Hydroxymethyl)Phosphonium Chloride P(CH2OH)4CI (THPC) Dialkyl Hydrogen Phosphites

Dimethyl Hydrogen Phosphite HPO(OCH3)2

Cyclic Esters of Some Acids of Phosphorus (Cyclic Esters of Phosphorous, Pyrophosphorous, Phosphoramidous, Phosphorodithious, Phosphorotrithious, Phosphoric, Phosphorothionic, Phosphoramidothionic and Alkyl- and Arylphosphonic Acids)

Saturated Diesters of Alkyl- and Aryl-Phosphonic Acids

Amides of Acids of Phosphorus (Di- and Tri-Amides, Mono-, Di- and Tri-Ethylenimides of Phosphorous, Phosphoric, Phosphoramidic, Phosphorothionic, Phosphoramidothionic, And Alkyl- and Aryl-Phosphonic Acids)

The Ethylenimide of Dipropyl Phosphoric Acid

Phosphonitrilic Chlorides

Chapter III. Kefractivities of Certain Atomic Groups in Organophosphorus Compounds

Section 2 High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds

Chapter IV. Carbon-Chain and Hetero-Chain High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus in the Side Chains

Polymers and Copolymers of Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus

Polymers and Copolymers of Allyl Esters of Acids of Phosphorus

Polymers and Copolymers of Other Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus

Tables of Polymers and Copolymers of Unsaturated Esters of Acids of Phosphorus

Polymers and Copolymers of Amides, Amido-Esters and Ethylenimides of Acids of Phosphorus

Carbochain Products From the Polycondensation of Organophosphorus Compounds

High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds Synthesized By the Reaction of Organic Polymers With Phosphorus Containing Compounds

Chapter V. Heterochain High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus in the Main Chain

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus and Carbon in the Main Chain

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Oxygen and Carbon in the Main Chain (Phosphorus-Containing Polyesters)

Polyesters Based On Phosphonic Acids

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Nitrogen and Other Elements in the Main Chain. Polyamides and Polyurethanes Containing Phosphorus

Polyphosphonitrilic Halides and Their Derivatives

The Preparation of the Mixture of Trimeric and Tetrameric Phosphonitrilic Chloride

High Molecular Weight Compounds Based Ontetrakis-(Hydroxymethyl) Phosphonium Chloride (THPC) and Tris-(Hydroxymethyl) Phosphine Oxide (THPO)

High Molecular Weight Phosphorus-Containing Compounds With Inorganic Skeletons (Besides Polyamides, Polyphosphonitrilic Halides and Their Derivatives)

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Only Phosphorus in the Main Chain

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus and Nitrogen in the Main Chain

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Boron and (Sometimes) Nitrogen in the Main Chain

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus Oxygen in the Main Chain (Polyphosphates, Polyphosphoric Acids and Their Derivatives)

High Molecular Weight Compounds Containing Phosphorus, Oxygen and A Third Element in the Main Chain (Silicon, Nitrogen, Boron, Arsenic and Titanium)

Chapter VI. Other Organophosphorus Polymers

Products From Telomerization Reactions Involving Organophosphorus Compounds

High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds of Unknown Structure

Chapter VII. Uses of High Molecular Weight Phosphorus Containing Compounds

Artificial Glass

Paints and Lacquers

Films and Fibers

Plasticizers

Glues

Substances for Increasing the Flame-Resistance of Fibers, Synthetic Resins and Plastics

The Flame-Proofing of Cotton Articles

Ion-Exchange Resins and Detergents

Catalysts for Chemical Reactions

Lubricant Additives

Other Fields of Application of High Molecular Weight Organophosphorus Compounds

Preferences

List of Tables

Subject Index Preface



