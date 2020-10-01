Organometallic Luminescence
1st Edition
A Case Study on Alq3, an OLED Reference Material
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the properties of Alq3 molecule
2. Experimental methods in Alq3 tin films research
3. Optical absorption of Alq3 tin films
4. Experimental emission of Alq3 tin films
5. Emission phenomenology up to 10,000 hours
6. New morphology and phase transition
7. Emission spectra up to 50,000 hours
8. Emission up to 50,000 hours and stretching
9. Zero and first order kinetics
10. Discussion
11. Conclusions
Appendix
A. Simulation and Statistical Parameters
B. Cartesian Representations of One and Two Exponential Functions
C. A New Absorption Analysis
Description
Organometallic Luminescence: A Case Study on Alq3, an OLED Reference Material contains many discoveries on Alq3, an important organometallic material to the optoelectronics community, and includes insights that can be applied to other organic compounds.
Organometallic Luminescence contains ground-breaking research from the author’s own investigation into the Alq3 material, based on years of experiments, the results of which initially escaped any logical explanation. The book describes a simple method based on photoluminescence to observe optical properties in Alq3. Then it describes the optical properties of absorption and long decay from theoretical and experimental perspectives. Both the methods and the approach to analysis can be applied to other organic materials utilized in optoelectronics applications.
Key Features
- Presents systematic consideration of theoretical and experimental measurements and analysis of the optical properties of a key OLED reference material
- Includes detailed experimental data in abundance and a large number of tables and figures
- Describes and applies the photoluminescence method of considering the optical properties of Alq3 that can be applied to other optoelectronics materials
Readership
Early career and advanced researchers focused on the theoretical and experimental aspects of optoelectronics research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 265
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128206324
About the Authors
Giuseppe Baldacchini
Dr. Giuseppe Baldacchini is a retired researcher formerly affiliated with the Research Center of ENEA at Frascati. His research activities were predominantly based at ENEA, Universities of Berkeley and Salt Lake City. He holds multiple patents and has authored several scientific papers in EPR, NMR, cryogenics, magneto-optics, color centers, solid state, molecular spectroscopy, optoelectronics and luminous processes. He is also involved with historical, archeological, humanistic, and medical studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Researcher, Research Center of ENEA, Frascati