Organofluorine Compounds in Biology and Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Organofluorine Compounds in Biology and Medicine covers topics on biochemically relevant organofluorine compounds and their synthesis and biochemical pathways. Organofluorine compounds have renewed interest in pharmaceutical industry, and therefore a concise book on this topic is highly relevant to the scientific community involved in this area.
Key Features
- Covers the synthesis, biochemical, and therapeutic applications of organofluorine compounds
- Offers a complete text on biochemically relevant organofluorine compounds and their synthesis and mechanistic pathways
- Provides one of the first major reference books on the biological and medicinal applications of organofluorine chemistry
Readership
Chemists, organic chemists, physical organic chemists, synthetic chemists, medicinal and pharmaceutical chemists, organometallic chemists, medicinal chemists, biologists, and graduate and post graduate students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. General Aspects of Organofluorine Compounds
- 1. Introduction
- 2. C–F Bond Strengths
- 3. Effect of the Neighboring C–F Bonds on the C–H Bond Dissociation Energies
- 4. Effect of Fluorine on the Acidity and Basicity
- 5. Effect of Fluorine on the Metabolic Stability
- 6. Effect of Fluorine on the Bioavailability
- 7. Positron Emission Tomography Tracers
- 8. 19F NMR Spectroscopic Techniques for Probing Biochemical Mechanisms
- 9. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 2. Fluorinated Compounds in Enzyme-Catalyzed Reactions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Bacterial Metabolism of the Fluoroacetate
- 3. Biosynthesis of Fluoroacetate and Fluorothreonine
- 4. Enzymatic Defluorination
- 5. Mechanism-Based Enzyme Inhibitors
- 6. Reversible Inhibitors
- 7. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 3. Synthetic Methods
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fluorination by Elemental Fluorine
- 3. Hydrogen Fluoride and Its Amine Complexes
- 4. Selective ortho-Fluorination of Pyridines by AgF2
- 5. Deoxyfluorinations by DAST and Related Reagents
- 6. Dediazoniation–Fluorination of Amines
- 7. gem-Difluorinations
- 8. Trifluoromethylations
- 9. Pentafluorosulfanyl Compounds
- 10. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 4. Fluorinated Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fluorinated Leucine
- 3. Fluorinated Proline and its Effect on Collagen
- 4. Fluorinated Methionines
- 5. Fluorinated Tyrosines
- 6. Fluorinated Phenylalanine
- 7. Peptide Mimetics in Drug Discovery
- 8. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 5. Organofluorine Pharmaceuticals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Pharmaceuticals with gem-Difluoromethylene and Trifluoromethyl Moieties
- 3. Antibacterials
- 4. Antimalarials
- 5. Antidiabetics
- 6. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs
- 7. Corticosteroids
- 8. Antiviral Drugs
- 9. Antidepressant Drugs
- 10. Antihypercholesterolemia Drugs
- 11. Anticoagulating (Blood-Thinning) Agents
- 12. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 6. Organofluorine Anesthetics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanism of Action of Inhalation Anesthetics
- 3. Chiral Anesthetics
- 4. Environmental Impact of Fluorinated Anesthetics
- 5. Synthesis and Toxicity of Fluorinated Anesthetics
- 6. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 7. Organofluorine Compounds as Positron Emission Tomography Tracers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. 18F-Labeled Pharmaceuticals
- 3. Synthesis of 18F-labeled Compounds
- 4. 18F-Labeled Neurotransmitters
- 5. [18F]Corticosteroids
- 6. 18F-Labeled Nucleosides
- 7. 18F-Radiolabeling of Peptides and Proteins
- 8. Enzymatic Synthesis of 18F-PET tracers
- 9. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 8. Organofluorine Compounds in Neurological Disorders
- 1. Introduction
- 2. BACE-1 Inhibitors
- 3. GSMS and γ-secretase Inhibitors
- 4. Cell Cycle Inhibitors
- 5. Antiinflammatory Compounds as Therapeutics of AD
- 6. Summary and Outlook
Chapter 9. Organofluorine Compounds as Anticancer Agents
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nucleoside-Based Therapeutics
- 3. Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- 4. Capecitabine and Lapatinib
- 5. Trametinib and Dabrafenib
- 6. Paclitaxel and Related Taxoids
- 7. Bicalutamide
- 8. Vemurafenib
- 9. Sonidegib
- 10. Ponatinib
- 11. Faslodex
- 12. Vinflunine
- 13. Summary and Outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 28th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444537492
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444537485
About the Author
V Reddy
Dr. Prakash Reddy is currently active in research and teaching at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He has received his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, and M.Phil. from the University of Hyderabad, India. He was an Adjunct and Visiting Professor at nationally reputed universities prior to joining Missouri University of Science and Technology in 2000. He received the Golden Key National Honor Society award for teaching excellence at Case Western Reserve University, and was a NASA Faculty Fellow at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. He has research interests in synthetic, mechanistic, and biological organic chemistry, and has significantly contributed to the area of carbocations and electrophilic reactions, superacids, and organofluorine chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, MO, USA