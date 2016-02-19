Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis
Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis covers compounds that possess carbon atoms bonded to metal and to other carbon atoms. The order in which the substances appear in the book is based on the number of carbon atoms it have. The first section is about the alkyl, aryl, ethynyl, acyl, and carbene complexes. The second section deals with olefin and chelating diolefin complexes and complexes formed from acetylene. The following section covers the π-allylic complexes. The structures, stability, and bonding of alkyl and aryl complexes are fully covered. The magnetic moments and electronic spectra are discussed in detail.The fourth section discusses the conjugated diolefinic complexes that contain butadiene or cyclobutadiene. The rest of the book focuses on cyclopentadienyls, arene complexes, tropylium complexes, and complexes formed from cyclo-octatetraene or azulene. The book will be a useful tool for chemists, chemical engineers, and students and researchers in the field of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Alkyls, Aryls, Acetylides, Fluorocarbon Complexes, Carbides
Alkyls and Aryls
Vitamin B12 and Its Analogues
σ-Cyclopentadienyl Complexes
Acetylides
Acyl-Metal Complexes
Fluoroalkyl, Fluoroaryl, Fluoroacyl and Related Complexes
Carbene Complexes
Molecular Carbides
2. Olefin, Allene and Acetylene Complexes
Complexes with Non-Conjugated Olefins
Fluoro-Olefin Complexes
Allene Complexes
Acetylene Complexes
3. π-Allylic and Related Complexes
π-Allylic Complexes
Fluoroallyl Complexes
4. Conjugated Diolefin and Related Complexes
Complexes with Conjugated Diolefins Including Fluorodiolefins but Excluding Cyclobutadienes
Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
Trimethylenemethaneiron Tricarbonyls
5. Cyclopentadienyl-Metal, Pentadienyl-Metal and Related Complexes
Cyclopentadienyl-Metal Complexes
Pentadienyl- and Substituted Pentadienyl-Metal Complexes, Excluding the Cyclopentadienyls
6. Arene Complexes, Related Complexes with Conjugated Trienes, Thiophene Complexes
Benzenoid-Metal or Axene-Metal Complexes
Cyclopheptatriene Complexes and Complexes with Other Six Electron Donors
7. Cycloheptatrienyl or Tropylium Complexes
8. Cyclo-Octatetraene, Azulene Complexes and Carborane Complexes
Cyclo-Octatetraene-Metal Complexes
Azulene Complexes
Carborane-Metal Complexes
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Details
- 229
- English
- © Pergamon 1973
- 1st January 1973
- Pergamon
- 9781483181714
About the Author
B. L. Shaw
N. I. Tucker
About the Editor
J. C. Bailar
H. J. Emeléus
Affiliations and Expertise
University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England