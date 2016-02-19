Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis covers compounds that possess carbon atoms bonded to metal and to other carbon atoms. The order in which the substances appear in the book is based on the number of carbon atoms it have. The first section is about the alkyl, aryl, ethynyl, acyl, and carbene complexes. The second section deals with olefin and chelating diolefin complexes and complexes formed from acetylene. The following section covers the π-allylic complexes. The structures, stability, and bonding of alkyl and aryl complexes are fully covered. The magnetic moments and electronic spectra are discussed in detail.The fourth section discusses the conjugated diolefinic complexes that contain butadiene or cyclobutadiene. The rest of the book focuses on cyclopentadienyls, arene complexes, tropylium complexes, and complexes formed from cyclo-octatetraene or azulene. The book will be a useful tool for chemists, chemical engineers, and students and researchers in the field of chemistry.