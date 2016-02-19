Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188713, 9781483181714

Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: B. L. Shaw N. I. Tucker
Editors: J. C. Bailar H. J. Emeléus Ronald Nyholm
eBook ISBN: 9781483181714
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 229
Description

Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis covers compounds that possess carbon atoms bonded to metal and to other carbon atoms. The order in which the substances appear in the book is based on the number of carbon atoms it have. The first section is about the alkyl, aryl, ethynyl, acyl, and carbene complexes. The second section deals with olefin and chelating diolefin complexes and complexes formed from acetylene. The following section covers the π-allylic complexes. The structures, stability, and bonding of alkyl and aryl complexes are fully covered. The magnetic moments and electronic spectra are discussed in detail.The fourth section discusses the conjugated diolefinic complexes that contain butadiene or cyclobutadiene. The rest of the book focuses on cyclopentadienyls, arene complexes, tropylium complexes, and complexes formed from cyclo-octatetraene or azulene. The book will be a useful tool for chemists, chemical engineers, and students and researchers in the field of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1. Alkyls, Aryls, Acetylides, Fluorocarbon Complexes, Carbides

Alkyls and Aryls

Vitamin B12 and Its Analogues

σ-Cyclopentadienyl Complexes

Acetylides

Acyl-Metal Complexes

Fluoroalkyl, Fluoroaryl, Fluoroacyl and Related Complexes

Carbene Complexes

Molecular Carbides

2. Olefin, Allene and Acetylene Complexes

Complexes with Non-Conjugated Olefins

Fluoro-Olefin Complexes

Allene Complexes

Acetylene Complexes

3. π-Allylic and Related Complexes

π-Allylic Complexes

Fluoroallyl Complexes

4. Conjugated Diolefin and Related Complexes

Complexes with Conjugated Diolefins Including Fluorodiolefins but Excluding Cyclobutadienes

Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

Trimethylenemethaneiron Tricarbonyls

5. Cyclopentadienyl-Metal, Pentadienyl-Metal and Related Complexes

Cyclopentadienyl-Metal Complexes

Pentadienyl- and Substituted Pentadienyl-Metal Complexes, Excluding the Cyclopentadienyls

6. Arene Complexes, Related Complexes with Conjugated Trienes, Thiophene Complexes

Benzenoid-Metal or Axene-Metal Complexes

Cyclopheptatriene Complexes and Complexes with Other Six Electron Donors

7. Cycloheptatrienyl or Tropylium Complexes

8. Cyclo-Octatetraene, Azulene Complexes and Carborane Complexes

Cyclo-Octatetraene-Metal Complexes

Azulene Complexes

Carborane-Metal Complexes

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

Independent Opinion

About the Author

B. L. Shaw

N. I. Tucker

About the Editor

J. C. Bailar

H. J. Emeléus

Affiliations and Expertise

University Chemical laboratory, Cambridge, England

Ronald Nyholm

