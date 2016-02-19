Organization and Assembly of Plant and Animal Extracellular Matrix
1st Edition
Description
Organization and Assembly of Plant and Animal Extracellular Matrix presents a state-of-the-art view of some of the experimental systems in plant and animal matrix biology. It discusses certain principles underlying establishment of complex three-dimensional architecture cross broad evolutionary boundaries. The opening chapter reviews studies on the cellular mechanisms responsible for storage, release, assembly, and function of extracellular matrices during early sea urchin development. The subsequent chapters describe the structure, assembly, disassembly, and molecular biology of the Chlamydomonas reinhardtii cell wall. The chapters also summarize the status of work on basement membrane assembly. Important insights into approaches to identify critical molecular domains and the complexity of relating defined molecular associations to establishment of matrix architecture are provided. A family of discovered cell wall genes that encode protein products containing up to 70% glycine is presented in Chapter 4. This is followed by a discussion on the role of alginate self-assembly in cell wall formation in Fucus. The book goes on to address the issue of protein-carbohydrate recognition with a detailed discussion of plant and animal lectins. Chapter 7 tackles a family of genes encoding higher plant hydroxyproline-rich glycoproteins (HRGPs) and the relationship between the HRGP genes cloned and their products. The final two chapters are devoted to one of the most important classes of protein modifying enzymes for extracellular matrix formation and function, the prolyl hydroxylases. This book will be of help to workers in plant and animal matrix in understanding information, approaches, and ideas that they may not normally encounter.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
The Ontogenetic Appearance Of Extracellular Matrix During Sea Urchin Development
I. Introduction
II. Compartmentalization of Extracellular Matrix in the Oocyte
III. Movement of Vesicles before and after Fertilization
IV. Polarization of Cells in ECM Component Release.
V. Hyaline Layer Requirement for Blastocoel Formation
VI. Hyaline Layer Support of Morphogenetic Movements at Mesenchyme Blastula and Gastrula Stages
VII. Basal Lamina as a Substrate for Morphogenesis
References
The Chlamydomonas reinhardtii Cell Wall: Structure, Biochemistry, and Molecular Biology
I. Introduction
II. The Chlamydomonas reinhardtii Cell Wall
III. Ultrastructure and Biochemistry of the Inner Cell Wall
IV. Use of Wall-Degrading Enzymes to Elucidate Cell Wall Architecture
V. Chlamydomonas Wall-Degrading Enzymes
VI. Organization and Assembly of the Outer Cell Wall
VII. Molecular Biology of Chlamydomonas HRGPs
VIII. Relationship to Higher Plant HRGPs
IX. Relationship to Animal ECM
References
Assembly of Basement Membrane Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Basement Membrane Proteins
III. Interactions between Basement Membrane Macromolecules
IV. The Assembly Process
References
The Glycine-Rich Cell Wall Proteins of Higher Plants
I. Introduction
II. Cell Wall Proteins of Higher Plants
III. Amino Acid Structure of the GRPs
IV. Transcriptional Expression of GRPs
V. Gene Products of the fbGRP1.8 and ptGRPl Genes
VI. Function of the fbGRPl .8 Gene Product
VII. Evidence for the Presence of Expressed GRPs in Diverse Plant Species
VIII. Summary
References
A Gelling Carbohydrate in Algal Cell Wall Formation
I. Introduction
II. Plant and Animal Acidic Polysaccharides in Extracellular Matrix
III. Cell Wall Formation in the Fucus Zygote
IV. The Relationship between Alginate Structure and Function
V. Alginate Synthesis
VI. Alginate in Rapid Wall Assembly
VII. Alginase in Germination
VIII. Developmental Control of Gelation
IX. Conclusions
References
Plant And Animal Lectins
I. Introduction
II. Distribution
III. Molecular Properties
IV. Gene Organization and Expression
V. Biological Functions
VI. Conclusions
References
Molecular Biology of Plant Cell Wall Hyroxyproline-Rich Glycoproteins Lycoproteins
I. Introduction
II. Molecular Biology of the Extensins
III. Molecular Biology of Other Hydroxyproline-Proline-Rich Proteins
IV. Conclusions and Speculations
V. References
Plant Prolyl Hydroxylase
I. Introduction
II. Assaying Prolyl Hydroxylase
III. Isolating Prolyl Hydroxylase from Plant Sources .
IV. Properties of Plant Prolyl Hydroxylases
V. Localization of Prolyl Hydroxylase Activity in Plant Cells
References
Hydroxyproline-Containing Proteins and their Hydroxylations by Genetically Distinct Prolyl 4-Hydroxylases
I. Occurrence of Peptide-Bound Hydroxyproline
II. Hydroxylation of Prolyl Residues
III. Prolyl Hydroxylases
IV. Substrate Specificity for Prolyl Hydroxylases
V. Purification and Molecular Properties of Prolyl Hydroxylases
VI. Cloning of Prolyl 4-Hydroxylase
VII. Physiological Significance of Prolyl 4-Hydroxylase
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th August 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153225