Organization and Assembly of Plant and Animal Extracellular Matrix - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120440603, 9780323153225

Organization and Assembly of Plant and Animal Extracellular Matrix

1st Edition

Editors: W. Steven Adair
eBook ISBN: 9780323153225
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1990
Page Count: 380
Description

Organization and Assembly of Plant and Animal Extracellular Matrix presents a state-of-the-art view of some of the experimental systems in plant and animal matrix biology. It discusses certain principles underlying establishment of complex three-dimensional architecture cross broad evolutionary boundaries. The opening chapter reviews studies on the cellular mechanisms responsible for storage, release, assembly, and function of extracellular matrices during early sea urchin development. The subsequent chapters describe the structure, assembly, disassembly, and molecular biology of the Chlamydomonas reinhardtii cell wall. The chapters also summarize the status of work on basement membrane assembly. Important insights into approaches to identify critical molecular domains and the complexity of relating defined molecular associations to establishment of matrix architecture are provided. A family of discovered cell wall genes that encode protein products containing up to 70% glycine is presented in Chapter 4. This is followed by a discussion on the role of alginate self-assembly in cell wall formation in Fucus. The book goes on to address the issue of protein-carbohydrate recognition with a detailed discussion of plant and animal lectins. Chapter 7 tackles a family of genes encoding higher plant hydroxyproline-rich glycoproteins (HRGPs) and the relationship between the HRGP genes cloned and their products. The final two chapters are devoted to one of the most important classes of protein modifying enzymes for extracellular matrix formation and function, the prolyl hydroxylases. This book will be of help to workers in plant and animal matrix in understanding information, approaches, and ideas that they may not normally encounter.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

The Ontogenetic Appearance Of Extracellular Matrix During Sea Urchin Development

I. Introduction

II. Compartmentalization of Extracellular Matrix in the Oocyte

III. Movement of Vesicles before and after Fertilization

IV. Polarization of Cells in ECM Component Release.

V. Hyaline Layer Requirement for Blastocoel Formation

VI. Hyaline Layer Support of Morphogenetic Movements at Mesenchyme Blastula and Gastrula Stages

VII. Basal Lamina as a Substrate for Morphogenesis

References

The Chlamydomonas reinhardtii Cell Wall: Structure, Biochemistry, and Molecular Biology

I. Introduction

II. The Chlamydomonas reinhardtii Cell Wall

III. Ultrastructure and Biochemistry of the Inner Cell Wall

IV. Use of Wall-Degrading Enzymes to Elucidate Cell Wall Architecture

V. Chlamydomonas Wall-Degrading Enzymes

VI. Organization and Assembly of the Outer Cell Wall

VII. Molecular Biology of Chlamydomonas HRGPs

VIII. Relationship to Higher Plant HRGPs

IX. Relationship to Animal ECM

References

Assembly of Basement Membrane Proteins

I. Introduction

II. Basement Membrane Proteins

III. Interactions between Basement Membrane Macromolecules

IV. The Assembly Process

References

The Glycine-Rich Cell Wall Proteins of Higher Plants

I. Introduction

II. Cell Wall Proteins of Higher Plants

III. Amino Acid Structure of the GRPs

IV. Transcriptional Expression of GRPs

V. Gene Products of the fbGRP1.8 and ptGRPl Genes

VI. Function of the fbGRPl .8 Gene Product

VII. Evidence for the Presence of Expressed GRPs in Diverse Plant Species

VIII. Summary

References

A Gelling Carbohydrate in Algal Cell Wall Formation

I. Introduction

II. Plant and Animal Acidic Polysaccharides in Extracellular Matrix

III. Cell Wall Formation in the Fucus Zygote

IV. The Relationship between Alginate Structure and Function

V. Alginate Synthesis

VI. Alginate in Rapid Wall Assembly

VII. Alginase in Germination

VIII. Developmental Control of Gelation

IX. Conclusions

References

Plant And Animal Lectins

I. Introduction

II. Distribution

III. Molecular Properties

IV. Gene Organization and Expression

V. Biological Functions

VI. Conclusions

References

Molecular Biology of Plant Cell Wall Hyroxyproline-Rich Glycoproteins Lycoproteins

I. Introduction

II. Molecular Biology of the Extensins

III. Molecular Biology of Other Hydroxyproline-Proline-Rich Proteins

IV. Conclusions and Speculations

V. References

Plant Prolyl Hydroxylase

I. Introduction

II. Assaying Prolyl Hydroxylase

III. Isolating Prolyl Hydroxylase from Plant Sources .

IV. Properties of Plant Prolyl Hydroxylases

V. Localization of Prolyl Hydroxylase Activity in Plant Cells

References

Hydroxyproline-Containing Proteins and their Hydroxylations by Genetically Distinct Prolyl 4-Hydroxylases

I. Occurrence of Peptide-Bound Hydroxyproline

II. Hydroxylation of Prolyl Residues

III. Prolyl Hydroxylases

IV. Substrate Specificity for Prolyl Hydroxylases

V. Purification and Molecular Properties of Prolyl Hydroxylases

VI. Cloning of Prolyl 4-Hydroxylase

VII. Physiological Significance of Prolyl 4-Hydroxylase

References

Index


