Organising Knowledge
1st Edition
Taxonomies, Knowledge and Organisational Effectiveness
Description
Taxonomies are often thought to play a niche role within content-oriented knowledge management projects. They are thought to be ‘nice to have’ but not essential. In this ground-breaking book, Patrick Lambe shows how they play an integral role in helping organizations coordinate and communicate effectively. Through a series of case studies, he demonstrates the range of ways in which taxonomies can help organizations to leverage and articulate their knowledge. A step-by-step guide in the book to running a taxonomy project is full of practical advice for knowledge managers and business owners alike.
Key Features
- Written in a clear, accessible style, demystifying the jargon surrounding taxonomies
- Case studies give real world examples of taxonomies in use
- Step-by-step guides take the reader through the key stages in a taxonomy project
Readership
Knowledge managers; Information professionals who wish to understand the role of taxonomies in a corporate setting
Table of Contents
Defining our terms; Taxonomies can take many forms; Taxonomies and infrastructure for organisational effectiveness; Taxonomies and activities for organisational effectiveness; Taxonomies and knowledge management; What do we want our taxonomies to do? Preparing for a taxonomy project; Designing your taxonomy; Implementing your taxonomy; The future of taxonomy work.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 28th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632001
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342281
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342274
About the Author
Patrick Lambe
Patrick Lambe is a widely respected knowledge management consultant based in Singapore. His Master’s degree from University College London is in Information Studies and Librarianship, and he has worked as a professional librarian, as a trainer and instructional designer, and as a business manager in operational and strategic roles. He has been active in the field of knowledge management and e-learning since 1998, and in 2002 founded his own consulting and research firm, Straits Knowledge, with a partner. He is former President of the Information and Knowledge Society, and is Adjunct Professor at Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Patrick speaks and writes internationally on knowledge management, and has conducted a number of taxonomy projects, usually as an integral part of larger knowledge management initiatives. He is the author of The Blind Tour Guide: Surviving and Prospering in the New Economy (Times, 2002). His knowledge management writings are posted at www.greenchameleon.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Straits Knowledge, Singapore
Reviews
Full of insights and useful tips. You really must read it., Inside Knowledge
…this book would be undoubtedly a very useful asset. …introduces some interesting new perspectives on the importance of taxonomies within organisations., The Electronic Library
…well-illustrated and supported by a rich collection of relevant case studies., The Electronic Library