Organising Knowledge - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342274, 9781780632001

Organising Knowledge

1st Edition

Taxonomies, Knowledge and Organisational Effectiveness

Authors: Patrick Lambe
eBook ISBN: 9781780632001
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342281
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342274
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2007
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Taxonomies are often thought to play a niche role within content-oriented knowledge management projects. They are thought to be ‘nice to have’ but not essential. In this ground-breaking book, Patrick Lambe shows how they play an integral role in helping organizations coordinate and communicate effectively. Through a series of case studies, he demonstrates the range of ways in which taxonomies can help organizations to leverage and articulate their knowledge. A step-by-step guide in the book to running a taxonomy project is full of practical advice for knowledge managers and business owners alike.

Key Features

  • Written in a clear, accessible style, demystifying the jargon surrounding taxonomies
  • Case studies give real world examples of taxonomies in use
  • Step-by-step guides take the reader through the key stages in a taxonomy project

Readership

Knowledge managers; Information professionals who wish to understand the role of taxonomies in a corporate setting

Table of Contents

Defining our terms; Taxonomies can take many forms; Taxonomies and infrastructure for organisational effectiveness; Taxonomies and activities for organisational effectiveness; Taxonomies and knowledge management; What do we want our taxonomies to do? Preparing for a taxonomy project; Designing your taxonomy; Implementing your taxonomy; The future of taxonomy work.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632001
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843342281
Paperback ISBN:
9781843342274

About the Author

Patrick Lambe

Patrick Lambe is a widely respected knowledge management consultant based in Singapore. His Master’s degree from University College London is in Information Studies and Librarianship, and he has worked as a professional librarian, as a trainer and instructional designer, and as a business manager in operational and strategic roles. He has been active in the field of knowledge management and e-learning since 1998, and in 2002 founded his own consulting and research firm, Straits Knowledge, with a partner. He is former President of the Information and Knowledge Society, and is Adjunct Professor at Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Patrick speaks and writes internationally on knowledge management, and has conducted a number of taxonomy projects, usually as an integral part of larger knowledge management initiatives. He is the author of The Blind Tour Guide: Surviving and Prospering in the New Economy (Times, 2002). His knowledge management writings are posted at www.greenchameleon.com.

Affiliations and Expertise

Straits Knowledge, Singapore

Reviews

Full of insights and useful tips. You really must read it., Inside Knowledge
…this book would be undoubtedly a very useful asset. …introduces some interesting new perspectives on the importance of taxonomies within organisations., The Electronic Library
…well-illustrated and supported by a rich collection of relevant case studies., The Electronic Library

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.