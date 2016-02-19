Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions and Unnamed Reactions, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contains approximately 500 reactions listed alphabetically, of which a selection follows:
Alder: (Ene) Reaction. Baer - Fischer: Amino Sugar Synthesis. Barton: Deamination. Chan: Reduction of Acetylenes. Collman: Carbonylation Reagent. Dakin: Oxidation. Danheiser: Annulation. Ehrlich - Sachs: Aldehyde Synthesis. Evans: Chiral Auxiliary. Ferrier: Carbohydrate Synthesis. Fujiwara - Heck: Coupling. Gassman: Oxindole Synthesis. Haddadin - Issidorides: Quinoxaline Synthesis. Henbest: Iridium Reagent. Hoffman - Yamamoto: Stereoselctive Allylation. Isay: Pteridine Synthesis. Kabe: Chromanone Synthesis. Krief - Reich: Olefination. Lehn: Cryptand Synthesis. Leuckart - Wallace: Reductive Amination. McFadyen - Stevens: Ester Reduction. Nazarov: Cyclopentenone Synthesis. Olofson: Reagent. Pfitzinger: Quinoline Synthesis. Regitz: Diazo Transfer. Sakurai: Allylation. Scholtz: Indolizine Synthesis. Sharpless: Asymmetric Dihydroxylation. Stork: Reductive Cyclization. Suzuki: Vinyl Coupling. Tebbe: Olefination. Tsuji - Trost: Allylation. Ullmann - Fedvadjan: Acridine Synthesis. Van Boom: Phosphorylating Reagent. Vilsmeier - Haack - Viehe Reagent. Wacker - Tsuji: Olefin Oxidation. Wissner: Hydroxy Ketone Synthesis. Wolff: Rearrangement. Yamazaki: Cyanoaniline Synthesis. Zinke - Ziegler: Synthesis of Calixarenes. Names Index. Reagents Index. Reactions Index. Functional Group Transformations Index.
Description
Synthetically useful organic reactions or reagents are often referred to by the name of the discoverer(s) or developer(s). Older name reactions are described in text books, but more recently developed synthetically useful reactions that may have been associated occasionally with a name are not always well known. For neither of the above are experimental procedures or references easy to find.
In this monograph approximately 500 name reactions are included, of which over 200 represent newer name reactions and modern reagents. Each of these reactions are extremely useful for the contemporary organic chemistry researcher in industry or academic institutions. This book provides the information in an easily accessible form.
In addition to seminal references and reviews, one or more examples for each name reaction are provided and a complete typical experimental procedure is included, to enable the student or researcher to immediately evaluate reaction conditions.
Besides an alphabetical listing of reactions and reagents, cross references permit the organic practitioner to find those name reactions or reagents that enable specific transformations, such as, conversion of amines to nitriles, stereoselective reduction, fluoroalkylation, phenol alkynylation, asymmetric syntheses, allylic alkylation, nucleoside synthesis, cyclopentanation, hydrozirconation, to name a few. Emphasis has been placed on stereoselective and regioselective transformations as well as on enantioselective processes. The listing of reactions and reagents is supported by four indexes.
Readership
For organic chemists, medicinal chemists, pharmaceutical company researchers, graduate students, university and industrial researchers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1994
- Published:
- 22nd July 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287348
Reviews
@from:Alan Grieve @qu:Any synthetic chemist who has ever wished for a book which lists a whole realm of reactions might just find what they're looking for in Organic Syntheses Based on Name Reactions and Unnamed Reactions...this is a comprehensive reference book which lists a wide range of chemical reactions (more than 450) in a simple and easily accessible form... The feature which makes this book most usable, however, is the indexing. There is a straightforward names index, a reagents index, a reactions index and, perhaps most desirable of all, a transformation index. In conclusion, the authors have put together a well organised and extensive book which may be useful to any student or researcher for whom organic synthesis is an integral part of their work. @source:Chemistry & Industry @from:D.M. Hodgson @qu:In summary, the book is a reference text which provides clear and swift answers to the often-asked question 'to what reaction does that name refer?' Advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students should find it particularly useful. It should be an essential acquisition for libraries and is strongly recommended for research groups engaged in organic synthesis. Its price, good value in soft-cover version, also puts it within reach for individual purchase by the dedicated research chemist. @source:Synthesis @from:Ciro J. Spagnuolo @qu:In addition, the authors include some experimental details of the specific reaction example listed. This unique feature is very useful for the synthetic practitioner who may require experimental information on a given transformation for planning purposes... This book is highly recommended to anyone involved in organic synthesis and is a requisite addition to all chemistry libraries. @source:Journal of Medicinal Chemistry
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J E Baldwin Editor
About the Authors
Alfred Hassner Author
Professor Emeritus, Department of Chemistry, Bar-ilan University, Israel. Alfred Hassner has over 60 years of experience in organic chemistry and has published over 320 scientific articles. He is a leading expert in organic synthesis. He authored the first three editions of “Organic Synthesis Based on Name Reactions” and was editor of three book series (on heterocycles, asymmetric synthesis, cycloadditions). He first introduced the now universally used term “regioselectivity”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Bar-Ilan University, Israel
C Stumer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry Bar-Ilan University Ramat-Gan Israel