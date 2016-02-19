Organic Sulfur Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199825, 9781483224855

Organic Sulfur Compounds

1st Edition

Editors: N. Kharasch
eBook ISBN: 9781483224855
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1961
Page Count: 634
Description

Organic Sulfur Compounds, Volume I deals with the chemistry of organic sulfur compounds such as disulfides, polysulfides, olefins, acetylenes, and chloroethylenes. Topics covered range from the inorganic acids of sulfur and the thermodynamics of organic sulfur compounds to some applications of isotopic sulfur and the stereochemistry of disulfides and polysulfides. The mechanism of oxidation of thiols to disulfides is also discussed.

Comprised of 40 chapters, this volume first considers the precise structures of elemental sulfur in relation to the reactions of sulfur compounds, followed by an analysis of the inorganic acids of sulfur. The reader is then introduced to the thermodynamics of organic sulfur compounds and the bonding characteristics of the sulfur atom, as well as the infrared spectra of organosulfur compounds. Subsequent chapters focus on the ionic scission of the sulfur-sulfur bond; nucleophilic reactions of thiols with acetylene and chloroethylene; reactions of sulfur with olefins; and the chemistry of isothiocyanates.

This book should prove useful to advanced students, practitioners, and research workers in the field of organic chemistry.

Table of Contents


﻿1. The Structures of Elemental Sulfur

2. The Inorganic Acids of Sulfur

3. Thermodynamics of Organic Sulfur Compounds

4. Bonding Characteristics of the Sulfur Atom

5. Some Applications of Isotopic Sulfur

6. Infrared Spectra of Organo Sulfur Compounds

7. Ultraviolet Absorption Spectra of Organic Sulfur Compounds

8. Stereochemistry of Disulfides and Polysulfides

9. Ionic Scission of the Sulfur-Sulfur Bond

10. The Mechanism of Oxidation of Thiols to Disulfides

11. Sulfur Nucleophiles in Aromatic SN Reactions

12. Nucleophilic Reactions of Thiols with Acetylenes and Chloroethylenes

13. Additions of Thiols and Related Substances to Bridged Bicyclic Olefins

14. Addition of Thiols or Hydrogen Sulfide to Carbonyl Compounds

15. The Sulfonyl Group and its Effects in Organic Compounds

16. Chemistry of the Sulfoxide Group

17. Dimethyl Sulfoxide

18. Sultones and Sultams

19. Dithiols

20. Reactions of Sulfur with Olefins

21. Oxidation of Organic Sulfides

22. The Chemistry of 1,4-Dithiadiene and Related Compounds

23. Some Aspects of the Chemistry of Organic Sulfides

24. Progress in Polysulfide Polymers

25. Ortho-Mercaptoazo Compounds

26. Extrusion of Sulfur

27. Thiocyanates, Thiocyanogen and Related Compounds

28. The Chemistry of Isothiocyanates

29. The Properties of Some N-Chloroamides (Chloroamines) and Sulfilimines

30. The Alkanesulfenyl Chlorides and Related Compounds

31. Trichloromethanesulfenyl Chloride and Trichloromethanesulfonyl Chloride

32. Sulfenium Ions and Sulfenyl Compounds

33. The Contributions of Professor Claude Fromageot and his Co-Workers to the Study of Enzymic Reactions of Sulfur Compounds

34. Naturally Occurring Zsothiocyanates and their Parent Glycosides

35. The Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Acyl Thiols

36. Lipoic Acid

37. Recent Studies of Methionine and Cysteine

38. Ergothioneine

39. Sulfonylureas and Related Substances Compounds

40. Sulfur Derivatives of Purines and Pyrimidines

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
634
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1961
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483224855

About the Editor

N. Kharasch

