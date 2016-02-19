Organic Sulfur Compounds
1st Edition
Organic Sulfur Compounds, Volume I deals with the chemistry of organic sulfur compounds such as disulfides, polysulfides, olefins, acetylenes, and chloroethylenes. Topics covered range from the inorganic acids of sulfur and the thermodynamics of organic sulfur compounds to some applications of isotopic sulfur and the stereochemistry of disulfides and polysulfides. The mechanism of oxidation of thiols to disulfides is also discussed.
Comprised of 40 chapters, this volume first considers the precise structures of elemental sulfur in relation to the reactions of sulfur compounds, followed by an analysis of the inorganic acids of sulfur. The reader is then introduced to the thermodynamics of organic sulfur compounds and the bonding characteristics of the sulfur atom, as well as the infrared spectra of organosulfur compounds. Subsequent chapters focus on the ionic scission of the sulfur-sulfur bond; nucleophilic reactions of thiols with acetylene and chloroethylene; reactions of sulfur with olefins; and the chemistry of isothiocyanates.
This book should prove useful to advanced students, practitioners, and research workers in the field of organic chemistry.
1. The Structures of Elemental Sulfur
2. The Inorganic Acids of Sulfur
3. Thermodynamics of Organic Sulfur Compounds
4. Bonding Characteristics of the Sulfur Atom
5. Some Applications of Isotopic Sulfur
6. Infrared Spectra of Organo Sulfur Compounds
7. Ultraviolet Absorption Spectra of Organic Sulfur Compounds
8. Stereochemistry of Disulfides and Polysulfides
9. Ionic Scission of the Sulfur-Sulfur Bond
10. The Mechanism of Oxidation of Thiols to Disulfides
11. Sulfur Nucleophiles in Aromatic SN Reactions
12. Nucleophilic Reactions of Thiols with Acetylenes and Chloroethylenes
13. Additions of Thiols and Related Substances to Bridged Bicyclic Olefins
14. Addition of Thiols or Hydrogen Sulfide to Carbonyl Compounds
15. The Sulfonyl Group and its Effects in Organic Compounds
16. Chemistry of the Sulfoxide Group
17. Dimethyl Sulfoxide
18. Sultones and Sultams
19. Dithiols
20. Reactions of Sulfur with Olefins
21. Oxidation of Organic Sulfides
22. The Chemistry of 1,4-Dithiadiene and Related Compounds
23. Some Aspects of the Chemistry of Organic Sulfides
24. Progress in Polysulfide Polymers
25. Ortho-Mercaptoazo Compounds
26. Extrusion of Sulfur
27. Thiocyanates, Thiocyanogen and Related Compounds
28. The Chemistry of Isothiocyanates
29. The Properties of Some N-Chloroamides (Chloroamines) and Sulfilimines
30. The Alkanesulfenyl Chlorides and Related Compounds
31. Trichloromethanesulfenyl Chloride and Trichloromethanesulfonyl Chloride
32. Sulfenium Ions and Sulfenyl Compounds
33. The Contributions of Professor Claude Fromageot and his Co-Workers to the Study of Enzymic Reactions of Sulfur Compounds
34. Naturally Occurring Zsothiocyanates and their Parent Glycosides
35. The Chemistry and Biochemistry of the Acyl Thiols
36. Lipoic Acid
37. Recent Studies of Methionine and Cysteine
38. Ergothioneine
39. Sulfonylureas and Related Substances Compounds
40. Sulfur Derivatives of Purines and Pyrimidines
- No. of pages:
- 634
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224855