Organic Reagents in Metal Analysis
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry
International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 54: Organic Reagents in Metal Analysis focuses on the factors determining the analytical selectivity of complexation reactions.
This book consists of three chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the effects of stability and electronic structure of complexes and formation of mixed ligand complexes on analytical selectivity. The analytical procedures for the accomplishment of many metal analytical tasks are reviewed in Chapter 2. The last chapter provides a tabulated data that facilitates experimental work in the field of metal analysis.
This volume is useful to practical analysts and researchers engaged with developments in the field of analytical chemistry and routine metal analyses.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Analytical Selectivity of Reactions Based on Complex Formation
I. Effect of the Stabilities of Complexes upon Selectivity
1. Factors Determining the Stabilities of Complexes
2. The Ratio of Stepwise Stability Constants and Analytical Selectivity
3. The Significance of Stability Constants and Equilibrium Calculations in Determining the Analytical Selectivity
II. Effect of Changes in the Electronic Structure of the Central Atom upon the Selectivity of the Reaction
1. Ligand-Field Effect
2. Effect of Back-Coordination
III. Analytical Selectivity of the Formation of Mixed Complexes
Conditions for the Analytically Selective Formation of Mixed Complexes
Factors Determining the Solubilities of Complexes
Absorption of Complexes
IV. Functional Groups and Analytical Selectivity
8-Hydroxyquinoline (Oxine) and its Derivatives
4-Hydroxybenzothiazole
Nitrosonaphthol ligands
2,2'-Dipyridyl and 1,10-phenanthroline
Dioximes
α-Hydroxyaldoximes
Pyrogallol
β- and o-Amino Acids
α-Hydroxycarboxylic Acids
Rhodanine and its Derivatives
Organic Nitro Compounds
Chapter 2 Application of Selective Organic Reagents in Quantitative Chemical Analysis
I. The Methods of Application of Selective Organic Reagents
1. Organic Reagents in Gravimetric Analysis
2. Organic Reagents in Volumetric Analysis
3. Organic Reagents in Spectrophotometric Analysis
4. Organic Reagents in Polarography
5. Organic Reagents in Chromatography and Ion-Exchange
II. Some Important Organic Metal Reagents
1. Phenanthroline and Related Compounds
2. Oximes
3. Nitroso Compounds
4. Nitro Compounds
5. Oxine and its Derivatives
6. PAN
7. Organic Acids
8. Flavones
9. β-Diketones
10. Dithizone
11. Dithiocarbamates
12. Further Sulfur-Containing Reagents
13. Arsonic Acids
14. Kalignost
Chapter 3 Summarizing Tables
Some More Important Organic Reagents and their Scope of Application
Spectrophotometric Determination of Metals
Thermal Stabilities and Gravimetric Factors of Some of the More Important Metal Complexes Utilized in Gravimetric Analysis
Stability Constants of the Chelates of Complexing Agents used as Analytical Reagents
Signs and Abbreviations used
Some More Important Organic Solvents
References
Author Index
Subject Index
No. of pages: 268
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160269