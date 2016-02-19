International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 54: Organic Reagents in Metal Analysis focuses on the factors determining the analytical selectivity of complexation reactions.

This book consists of three chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the effects of stability and electronic structure of complexes and formation of mixed ligand complexes on analytical selectivity. The analytical procedures for the accomplishment of many metal analytical tasks are reviewed in Chapter 2. The last chapter provides a tabulated data that facilitates experimental work in the field of metal analysis.

This volume is useful to practical analysts and researchers engaged with developments in the field of analytical chemistry and routine metal analyses.