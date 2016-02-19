Organic Reagents in Metal Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169293, 9781483160269

Organic Reagents in Metal Analysis

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry

Authors: K. Burger
Editors: R. Belcher H. Freiser
eBook ISBN: 9781483160269
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 268
Description

International Series of Monographs in Analytical Chemistry, Volume 54: Organic Reagents in Metal Analysis focuses on the factors determining the analytical selectivity of complexation reactions.

This book consists of three chapters. Chapter 1 deals with the effects of stability and electronic structure of complexes and formation of mixed ligand complexes on analytical selectivity. The analytical procedures for the accomplishment of many metal analytical tasks are reviewed in Chapter 2. The last chapter provides a tabulated data that facilitates experimental work in the field of metal analysis.

This volume is useful to practical analysts and researchers engaged with developments in the field of analytical chemistry and routine metal analyses.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 The Analytical Selectivity of Reactions Based on Complex Formation

I. Effect of the Stabilities of Complexes upon Selectivity

1. Factors Determining the Stabilities of Complexes

2. The Ratio of Stepwise Stability Constants and Analytical Selectivity

3. The Significance of Stability Constants and Equilibrium Calculations in Determining the Analytical Selectivity

II. Effect of Changes in the Electronic Structure of the Central Atom upon the Selectivity of the Reaction

1. Ligand-Field Effect

2. Effect of Back-Coordination

III. Analytical Selectivity of the Formation of Mixed Complexes

Conditions for the Analytically Selective Formation of Mixed Complexes

Factors Determining the Solubilities of Complexes

Absorption of Complexes

IV. Functional Groups and Analytical Selectivity

8-Hydroxyquinoline (Oxine) and its Derivatives

4-Hydroxybenzothiazole

Nitrosonaphthol ligands

2,2'-Dipyridyl and 1,10-phenanthroline

Dioximes

α-Hydroxyaldoximes

Pyrogallol

β- and o-Amino Acids

α-Hydroxycarboxylic Acids

Rhodanine and its Derivatives

Organic Nitro Compounds

Chapter 2 Application of Selective Organic Reagents in Quantitative Chemical Analysis

I. The Methods of Application of Selective Organic Reagents

1. Organic Reagents in Gravimetric Analysis

2. Organic Reagents in Volumetric Analysis

3. Organic Reagents in Spectrophotometric Analysis

4. Organic Reagents in Polarography

5. Organic Reagents in Chromatography and Ion-Exchange

II. Some Important Organic Metal Reagents

1. Phenanthroline and Related Compounds

2. Oximes

3. Nitroso Compounds

4. Nitro Compounds

5. Oxine and its Derivatives

6. PAN

7. Organic Acids

8. Flavones

9. β-Diketones

10. Dithizone

11. Dithiocarbamates

12. Further Sulfur-Containing Reagents

13. Arsonic Acids

14. Kalignost

Chapter 3 Summarizing Tables

Some More Important Organic Reagents and their Scope of Application

Spectrophotometric Determination of Metals

Thermal Stabilities and Gravimetric Factors of Some of the More Important Metal Complexes Utilized in Gravimetric Analysis

Stability Constants of the Chelates of Complexing Agents used as Analytical Reagents

Signs and Abbreviations used

Some More Important Organic Solvents

References

Author Index

Subject Index

