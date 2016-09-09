Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Power Systems
1st Edition
Technologies and Applications
Description
Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) Power Systems: Technologies and Applications provides a systematic and detailed description of organic Rankine cycle technologies and the way they are increasingly of interest for cost-effective sustainable energy generation. Popular applications include cogeneration from biomass and electricity generation from geothermal reservoirs and concentrating solar power installations, as well as waste heat recovery from gas turbines, internal combustion engines and medium- and low-temperature industrial processes. With hundreds of ORC power systems already in operation and the market growing at a fast pace, this is an active and engaging area of scientific research and technical development.
The book is structured in three main parts: (i) Introduction to ORC Power Systems, Design and Optimization, (ii) ORC Plant Components, and (iii) Fields of Application.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough introduction to ORC power systems
- Contains detailed chapters on ORC plant components
- Includes a section focusing on ORC design and optimization
- Reviews key applications of ORC technologies, including cogeneration from biomass, electricity generation from geothermal reservoirs and concentrating solar power installations, waste heat recovery from gas turbines, internal combustion engines and medium- and low-temperature industrial processes
- Various chapters are authored by well-known specialists from Academia and ORC manufacturers
Readership
Professional engineers working on ORC power systems as well as researchers in academia at postgraduate level onwards with an interest in ORC power systems.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction to ORC Power Systems
1. Theoretical basis of the ORC - Ennio Macchi
2. History of ORC systems - Lucien Y. Bronicki
3. Technical options for ORC systems - Marco Astolfi
4. Organic fluids for ORC systems: classification and calculation of thermodynamic and transport properties - Ian Bell, Eric Lemmon
5. Thermal stability of organic fluids for ORC systems - Costante Mario Invernizzi, Davide Bonalumi
6. Dynamic modelling and control of ORC plants - Francesco Casella
7. Thermodynamic and techno-economic optimization of ORC systems - Marco Astolfi, Emanuele Martelli, Leonardo Pierobon
Part 2: ORC plant components and system optimization
8. Fluid-dynamic design of ORC turbines - Giacomo Persico, Matteo Pini
9. Axial flow turbines for ORC plants - Ennio Macchi, Marco Astolfi
10. Radial inflow turbines for ORC plants - Pall Valdimarsson
11. Radial outflow turbines for ORC expanders - Claudio Spadacini, Dario Rizzi
12. Volumetric expanders for ORC systems - Vincent Lemort
13. Heat exchangers, condensers and other components for ORC plants - Alberto Cavallini
Part 3: Fields of application
14. Geothermal energy exploitation with ORC technologies - Claudio Spadacini, Luca Xodo
15. Biomass-fired ORC combined heat and power (CHP) systems - Alessandro Guercio, Roberto Bini
16. ORC-based concentrating solar power (CSP) plants - Matthew Orosz
17. ORC systems for large-scale waste heat recovery (WHR) to produce electricity - Hua Tian
18. Micro-ORC systems for domestic cogeneration - Roberto Bracco
Details
- No. of pages:
- 698
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 9th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081005118
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081005101
About the Editor
Ennio Macchi
Ennio Macchi is Emeritus Professor at Politecnico di Milano. He has been full professor of “Energy Conversion” at Politecnico for over 30 years and was the first Director of the Energy Department of Politecnico. He was the founder and the scientific coordinator of the internationally recognized Research Group “GECoS” of the Politecnico di Milano. In the ‘70s, together with his colleagues Prof. Angelino and Prof. Gaia, he initiated the successful Italian activity on ORC. He is the author of more than 200 papers and books on various energy topics and consultant of several Companies, including ORC manufacturers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Politecnico di Milano, Italy
Marco Astolfi
Dr Marco Astolfi is an Assistant Professor in the Energy Department of Politecnico di Milano and he is lecturer of Energy Conversion. His studies are focused on the design and the techno-economic optimization of ORC cycles in particular for exploitation of low temperature geothermal sources and solar energy in CSP plants. Besides this topic he is currently working on the design of stand-alone microgrid for rural electrification with a high penetration of renewable energy sources and salinity gradient technologies for energy production.
Affiliations and Expertise
Politecnico di Milano, Italy