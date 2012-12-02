Organic Functional Group Preparations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080925561

Organic Functional Group Preparations

2nd Edition

Volume 1

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080925561
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 657
Description

Organic Chemistry, Second Edition, Volume I: Organic Functional Group Preparations provides a convenient and useful source of reliable preparative procedures for the most common functional groups. This book discusses the preparations of each group that are subdivided into different reaction types, including elimination, condensation, and oxidation and reduction reactions.

Organized into 21 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the reduction methods that allow the preparation of hydrocarbon of known structure. This text then explores the acid-catalyzed of thermal elimination of water from alcohols, which is a common laboratory method for the preparation of olefins. Other chapters consider the two most significant synthetic methods for introducing an acetylenic group into the molecule, which involve the elimination of hydrogen halides. This book discusses as well the importance of oxidation reactions. The final chapter deals with sulfonation reactions.

This book is a valuable resource for organic chemists and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

From the Preface to the First Edition

Chapter 1/Hydrocarbons (Paraffinic and Aromatic)

1. Introduction

2. Reduction Reactions

3. Condensation Reactions

4. Elimination Reactions

5. Dehydrogenations

6. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 2/Olefins

1. Introduction

2. Elimination Reactions

3. Condensation Reactions

4. Reduction Reactions

5. Isomerization Reactions

6. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 3/Acetylenes

1. Introduction

2. Elimination Reactions

3. Condensation Reactions

4. Oxidation Reactions

5. Rearrangement Reactions

6. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 4/Alcohols and Phenols

1. Introduction

2. Hydrolysis Reactions

3. Condensation Reactions

4. Reduction Reactions

5. Oxidation Reactions

6. Rearrangement Reactions

7. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 5/Ethers and Oxides

1. Introduction

2. Condensation Reactions

3. Elimination Reactions

4. Oxidation Reactions

5. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 6/Halides

1. Introduction

2. Condensation Reactions

3. Elimination and Cleavage Reactions

4. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 7/Aldehydes

1. Introduction

2. Oxidation Reactions

3. Reduction Reactions

4. Condensation Reactions

5. Elimination Reactions

6. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 8/Ketones

1. Introduction

2. Oxidation Reactions

3. Condensation Reactions

4. Elimination Reactions

5. Rearrangement Reactions

6. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 9/Carboxylic Acids

1. Introduction

2. Oxidation Reactions

3. Oxidation of Olefins

4. Oxidation of Ketones and Quinones

5. Bimolecular Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

6. Carbonation of Organometallic Reagents

7. Carboxylation of the Aromatic Nucleus

8. Condensation Reactions

9. Hydrolysis of Acid Derivatives

10. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 10/Esters

1. Introduction

2. Condensation Reactions

3. Oxidation Reactions

4. Reduction Reactions

5. Rearrangements

6. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 11/Amides

1. Introduction

2. Dehydration of Ammonium Salts

3. Condensation Reactions

4. Addition Reactions

5. Hydration Reactions with Nitriles

6. Oxidation Reactions

7. Reduction Reactions

8. Rearrangement Reactions

9. Miscellaneous

References

Chapter 12/Cyanates, Isocyanates, Thiocyanates, and Isothiocyanates

1. Introduction

2. Cyanates

3. Isocyanates

4. Thiocyanates

5. Isothiocyanates

References

Chapter 13/Amines

1. Introduction

2. Condensation Reactions

3. Reduction Reactions

4. Rearrangement and Related Reactions

5. Miscellaneous Preparations

References

Chapter 14/Hydrazine Derivatives, Hydrazones, and Hydrazides

1. Introduction

2. Hydrazines

3. Hydrazones

4. Hydrazides

5. Miscellaneous Preparations

References

Chapter 15/Diazo and Diazonium Compounds

1. Introduction

2. Aliphatic Diazo Compounds

3. Aromatic Diazonium Salts

4. Miscellaneous Preparations of Diazo Componds

References

Chapter 16/Nitro Compounds

1. Introduction

2. Aliphatic Nitro Compounds

3. Aromatic Nitro Compounds

4. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 17/Nitriles (Cyanides)

1. Introduction

2. Elimination Reactions

3. Condensation Reactions

4. Oxidation Reactions

5. Reduction Reactions

6. Miscellaneous Reactions

References

Chapter 18/Mercaptans, Sulfides, and Disulfides

1. Introduction

2. Mercaptans (Thiols)

3. Sulfides

4. Disulfides

References

Chapter 19/Sulfoxides

1. Introduction

2. Oxidation Methods

3. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 20/Sulfones

1. Introduction

2. Oxidation Methods

3. Condensation Methods

4. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Chapter 21/Sulfonic Acids, Sulfonic Acid Derivatives, and Sulfinic Acids

1. Introduction

2. Sulfonic Acids

3. Derivatives of Sulfonic Acids

4. Sulfinic Acids

5. Miscellaneous Methods

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
657
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925561

About the Author

Author Unknown

